Two Palestinians Killed in West Bank Accident, Hamas Says Incident Was Intentional

Two Palestinians brothers in their thirties died late Saturday in a traffic accident in the West Bank, just south of Nablus. Hamas released a statement claiming that the incident was an intentional ramming by a Jewish Israeli driver involved.

According to Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom, a car driven by a 50-year-old Israeli man hit the vehicle belonging to the two brothers after they had stopped on the side of a dark road. Israeli police added that the brothers had exited the car when they were struck by the driver, who was lightly injured.

The brothers lived in Qalandiyah refugee camp near Jerusalem, and they were later identified as Mohammed Matir, who died at the scene, and Muhand Matir who was pronounced dead at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

A general strike was declared in Qalandiyah following the death of the two brothers, with residents calling to revenge their deaths.

The Fatah organization said the accident was a continuance of crimes against Palestinians, while Islamic Jihad called for an "appropriate response." The Lion's Den, a militant organization that operates in the Nablus area, called on Palestinians to avenge the brothers' deaths, adding that their members had opened fire at an Israeli car on Saturday.