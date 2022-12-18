Haaretz - back to home page
Tel Aviv Cop Assaults Woman Reporting Sexual Assault

The patrolman allegedly convinced the woman not to file her initial complaint, accompanied her back to her apartment and sexually assaulted her

Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner
Israeli police.
Credit: Moti Milrod
Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner

An Israeli police officer was arrested following an internal misconduct investigation on Saturday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young woman who came to a south Tel Aviv police station to report that she had been the victim of indecent acts.

According to the suspicion, the patrolman persuaded the young woman to delay filing the complaint and accompanied her back to her apartment, where he allegedly committed indecent acts against her. After he left, she called to report him and when he found out, he went back to the apartment to persuade her not to pursue charges.

Police misconduct investigators said the patrolman had been questioned under warning, which means he could be charged with a crime, on suspicion of committing an indecent act, obstructing justice and suborning a witness, and that it intended to ask the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court to extend his detention.

The chairwoman of the Na’amat women’s organization, Haig Pe’er, said the case was “shocking” and that it increases the lack of faith in the system. For years, we have called on women to be courageous and file a police complaint... and after that someone dares to assault women who don’t complain.”

