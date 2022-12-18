Israel Deports Palestinian Lawyer to France After Revoking Residency Status

Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri, who holds French citizenship, was deported from Israel to France on Sunday morning by order of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, following a years-long effort by Israeli authorities to revoke his residency status.

Hammouri was previously convicted of planning a terror attack on late Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2005, and served seven years in prison. He was released in the prisoner exchange for abducted soldier Gilad Shalit, before being arrested again in 2017 and spending time in and out of administrative detention.

He also served as a defense attorney for a number of Palestinian prisoners, and was active in the Palestinian human rights NGO Addameer until last year. The organization was outlawed after Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated it as a terror group alongside five other Palestinian NGOs operating in the West Bank.

Shaked had previously moved to revoke Hammouri’s residency in October 2021, following in the footsteps of then-Interior Minister Arye Dery, who worked to deport Hammouri in 2020. However, in July, the Supreme Court ordered that a new hearing be held on his residency status. It was later decided that Hammouri, who also holds French citizenship, be deported to France. He has been in administrative detention since March.

In a letter to Leah Tsemel, the lawyer representing Hammouri, Shaked wrote that her decision to annul Hammouri’s permanent residency status was based on his “serious and dangerous actions.”

Hammouri denies that he is a member of the PFLP, and claims that he had not been allowed to see the evidence against him.

Hammouri's deportation was made possible by a Knesset law passed in 2018 granting the interior minister the power to revoke the permanent residency status of Palestinians living in East Jerusalem who have committed attacks. Under the law, the state can render Palestinian Jerusalemites stateless if the resident endangered public safety or security, or if they "betray the State of Israel."