Netanyahu-led Government Not Expected to Be Sworn in This Week

Benjamin Netanyahu’s ten-day extension of his mandate to form a government ends at midnight Tuesday, and though the Likud party chair can request an additional four-day extension from President Isaac Herzog, he would rather announce that he has locked down all of his cabinet appointments.

Confidants of the former and presumed future prime minister say he fears his partners could try to exploit a time crunch by making new demands before the coalition agreements are completed.

In any event, the cabinet is expected to be sworn in next week. Once the prime minister-designate tells the president that he has put together a government, the Knesset speaker must convene the legislature for a vote of approval within seven days. Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin are expected to play for time in any case, in order to finish passing the laws promised by Likud before the swearing in.

The Knesset passed amendments to the Basic Law on the Government on Thursday night in the first of three mandatory votes, which will allow Shas Chairman Arye Dery to serve in the cabinet despite his criminal conviction in January and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to control the Civil Administration, which oversees infrastructure, construction and security coordination in the West Bank.

Officials involved in the coalition talks say the important disagreements have been settled. However, at least officially, Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir is still demanding either veto power in or deputy chairmanship of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, despite Likud opposition. And Smotrich is still demanding a promise to advance additional legislation not included in the current coalition platform. Sources say, though, that he will be satisfied with the current formulation if Levin becomes justice minister.

The assumption is that these and other outstanding disagreements will not keep the coalition agreements from being signed.

Ben-Gvir said Saturday he might not insist on the authority to set policy in the Israel Police regarding criminal prosecution – one of many new authorities that he is demanding as public security minister – citing criticism from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, the Knesset legal adviser and various lawmakers.

The main disagreement between Ben-Gvir and the judicial branch of the government, however, is over the authority to shape policy on questioning suspects, and on that he is not willing to back down from the formulation that has been reached. A draft bill would give him the power to determine what types of cases will be investigated, though not to interfere in specific cases. Baharav-Miara is firmly against this.

Open gallery view Netanyahu may ask President Herzog for a four-day extension if he cannot form a government by the deadline. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Ben-Gvir said in a statement that he “is not willing to relinquish [my] ability to influence.” He said he will seek the authority to bar terrorists from obtaining Israeli citizenship. Since an amendment to the Citizenship Law was enacted, in 2008, the Interior Ministry has heard 33 requests to strip Israelis of citizenship.

In July the High Court of Justice ruled that there is no legal impediment to revoking the citizenship of individuals who have been convicted of offenses that constitute a breach of trust of the state. Right-wing lawmakers have on several occasions proposed bills expanding the circumstances in which citizenship could be revoked, without success. The assumption is that Ben-Gvir will not be given such authorities.