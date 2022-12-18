Hundreds of Israeli University Faculty Protest On-campus anti-LGBTQ Group

Hundreds of faculty members at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa signed a petition on Saturday supporting LGBTQ students and protesting the establishment of an anti-LGBTQ group on campus associated with the political party Noam.

The senior leadership of the Technion welcomed the petition, and Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan said the academic leadership of the institute rejected the group’s ideas.

The petition, signed by 300 faculty members, states: “We stand alongside our students, regardless of their religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.” The petition added that science and education “can only progress in a free society, with a culture that believes in variety and tolerance.”

Open gallery view Gathering of the anti-LGBTQ group Choosing Family, last week at the Technion. Credit: Rami Shlush

Last week, student members of the Orthodox nationalist anti-LGBTQ group Choosing Family held an opening event in the campus. In his remarks, Michael Puah, the chairman of the group, spoke out against families from the LGBTQ community.

“Through the word ‘gender’ they've cancelled the objective distinction between man and woman, between male and female," Puah said. "By means of the term ‘new family’ they're enlisting all of us as partners in the trafficking of women and children under the lie that a family is a dad and a dad, a mom and a mom, and after that, parent 1 and parent 2,” he added.

The Technion leadership published the faculty’s manifesto, which “expresses well the spirit of the Technion and its values.” The institution's leadership said in a statement: “We reject in disgust the insulting arguments by the organization ‘Choosing Family” against the LGBTQ community and single-parent families. The Technion leadership will continue to act though a broad range of tools against any manifestation of exclusion or insult".

Technion President, Prof. Uri Sivan, sent a letter to students, faculty and administration on Thursday stating: “The granting of a permit [for the activity of the group] in no way expresses the Technion leadership’s support for the content of the event that took place. On the contrary, in the spirit of the tradition of the Technion, we utterly oppose exclusion, and denounce all statements against any individual or group.”

In May, the rabbi of the Technion synagogue, Dr. Elad Dukov, came out against LGBTQ activities on campus. Dukov, who's also a lecturer at the institute, stated in the synagogue WhatsApp group that a party organized by the LGBTQ students group was an expression of “boorishness and ignorance.” He encouraged students to join a “practical action group” against events by the LGBTQ community at the Technion.

The Technion denounced these remarks and Dukov subsequently published an apology. However, he continues to serve as the rabbi of the establishment.