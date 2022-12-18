The Battle of the Toms: Who Got Israel Right, Friedman or Nides?

American Jews face a major dilemma as Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to officially present his ruling coalition, which will be the most radical right-wing and religious one in Israel’s history. How should the world’s largest Jewish community respond to this turn of events?

An alarmist approach was presented in The New York Times recently by Thomas Friedman, who concluded that "the Israel we knew is gone" and that an undemocratic, ultra-religious Jewish state controlling millions of Palestinians with no civil rights and no avenue for independence is the likeliest scenario for Israel’s future. His writing guided the NYT’s Sunday editorial article which warned that “the ideal of democracy in a Jewish state is in jeopardy.”

A more optimistic view was presented by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides, who explained in a lengthy interview with Haaretz that the Biden administration plans to work directly with Netanyahu, a known commodity in Washington, and to wait before passing judgement on his far-right, Arab-hating, anti-LGBT coalition partners.

He also tried to argue that Israeli democracy is strong based on the high voter turnout in the last election, an argument that has little to do with the main threats to Israeli democracy, such as the far-right desire to crush the legal system.

Friedman and Nides represent two opposite views of this government, from a veteran Jewish-American journalist who has written on Israeli politics for decades, and a senior U.S. diplomat who has joined a long, distinguished list of Jewish ambassadors stationed in Israel. Call it the battle of the two Toms.

Nides is taking a business as usual approach, explaining patiently that governments come and go, but the U.S.-Israel strategic alliance remains – as long as Israel doesn’t cross several glaring red lines.

This was the same message Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered at the J Street conference recently. Their approach is basically: as long as Israel doesn’t formally annex the occupied territories, bomb Iran, or alter the status-quo on Temple Mount, the Biden administration won’t treat this Israeli government differently than previous governments.

Friedman, meanwhile, highlights the features that make this incoming Israeli government different and dangerous. In past coalitions led by Netanyahu, there was always a centrist element next to the right-wing leader. Ehud Barak, Yair Lapid, Tzipi Livni and Benny Gantz, among others, served in Netanyahu’s cabinets as moderate and moderating forces. The far-right likes of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, meanwhile, were kept far from power.

But that's no longer the case. There will be no centrists in this Netanyahu coalition, just different shades of religious and nationalist right, with the far-right winning unprecedented control over the police, the education system and most dangerously, parts of the military.

This will also be the first time in Israel’s history that religious and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers will be the majority within a governing coalition. Out of the 64 Knesset seats that were won by pro-Netanyahu parties, only 32 belong to his own Likud party, and even among them, there are several lawmakers whose views on issues of religion-and-state are more in line with the ultra-Orthodox parties than with Likud’s historic position as a ‘national-liberal’ party.

Already, some secular Likud voters are beginning to express their disappointment over Netanyahu’s complete capitulation to the religious parties in coalition negotiations. If they’re unhappy, just imagine the emotional response of the mostly liberal-leaning U.S. Jewish community once this government assumes power.

So, who got it right, Nides or Friedman? We’ll probably know the answer in just a few months. If Netanyahu surprises the world, and his own voters, by serving as a moderating force inside his own coalition, the Nides approach will look smart. But it will also mean that Netanyahu won’t have a government anymore, because his religious, far-right allies will be deeply unsatisfied.

That’s why Friedman’s approach is more likely to be proven right this time. That means Israel will no longer be the relatively liberal democracy American Jews loved and respected, even if some people in Washington will have a hard time admitting it.