Ben-Gvir to Deputy Attorney General: It Seems You’re on the Side of the Opposition

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the designated national security minister in Israel's incoming government, insinuated on Sunday that the attorney general’s reservations about a bill he is pushing are motivated by support for the opposition.

During a special Knesset committee meeting on Sunday, the Otzma Yehudit party leader said to Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari, “My feeling is that you’re sitting on that side of the table,” while pointing toward where future opposition lawmakers were seated. Marari asserted in response that the attorney general is a non-partisan figure and that there was no basis for making such a claim.

The committee was deliberating amendments the attorney general is seeking to a bill, promoted by Ben-Gvir, that would grant the future minister significantly more power over the police at the expense of the police chief.

Marari told Knesset members that the legislation needed to clarify that the policies the minister promotes are of a general rather than specific nature and that the minister should not be given the authority to determine police policy regarding the prosecution or management of cases.

Ben-Gvir had said earlier he was inclined to reconsider the powers he had been demanding in regard to prosecutions. The main disagreement between him and the legal establishment is over the power to set policy regarding investigations, an issue on which he is adamant.

Ben-Gvir told the committee that he was ready to hear the attorney general’s proposals “with interest.” The deliberations aim to prepare the bill for its first reading in the full Knesset, which Likud hopes will take place Tuesday. Passage of the bill is one of the conditions Ben-Gvir set for joining the coalition led by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yoav Kisch (Likud), the committee’s chairman, accused the attorney general of “political intent.” In response, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon said that MKs are “delegitimizing the attorney general.” He called the attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, “independent, nonpartisan, businesslike and professional” and that “trying to silence us won’t work.”

Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu told the committee that “if this law passes, it’s doubtful whether the Pride Parade will take place in Jerusalem.”

He said that the national security minister will have the authority “to prevent the parade on the grounds of harming the public’s feelings," adding that "A member of Ben-Gvir’s own party, Avi Maoz, said he would act to cancel the Pride Parade. Would Ben-Gvir act to pare down security on the marchers in order to deter people from coming?”

The Police Ordinance amendment seeks to give Ben-Gvir the authority to prioritize the work of the police, including what kinds of cases it will investigate, without deciding on individual cases. The attorney general is resolutely opposed to the amendment, while Ben-Gvir has said he “isn’t ready to back down on his ability to influence things.”

Last week, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai warned the committee that the bill would have “a dramatic effect – not only on the police operations but on its public image.” Marari told lawmakers that the legislation would undermine the independence of the police and may harm Israeli democracy.