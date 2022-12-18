A few days after marking a year in office, U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides is waiting for the swearing-in of the new Israeli government and working vis-à-vis Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be the third prime minister in Nides’ short term. Relations between Netanyahu and the U.S. president have known significant ups and downs over the years, but Nides is convinced that relations between the two men are good, and that they will be able to cooperate despite the extreme positions of senior figures in the impending coalition.

