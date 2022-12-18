Netanyahu's Extremist Allies, Settlements and Pride Parades: U.S. Ambassador on Israel's Radical New Coalition
Tom Nides says that the incoming PM has a 'very good' relationship with Biden, that the U.S. will oppose legalization of outposts and changing the Temple Mount status-quo, and reiterated that the U.S. will continue to 'have Israel's back... we need to keep people calm and judge this government on its actions'
A few days after marking a year in office, U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides is waiting for the swearing-in of the new Israeli government and working vis-à-vis Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be the third prime minister in Nides’ short term. Relations between Netanyahu and the U.S. president have known significant ups and downs over the years, but Nides is convinced that relations between the two men are good, and that they will be able to cooperate despite the extreme positions of senior figures in the impending coalition.