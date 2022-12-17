Police Scuffle With Protesters, Detain Activists for Waving Palestinian Flags

Israeli police detained three protesters who were waving Palestinian flags in the northern city of Haifa on Saturday. According to police, the protesters were detained for failing to follow police orders and “violating public order” after refusing to put the flags away, even though the waving of Palestinian flags has been ruled as a protected form of free speech by Israel’s Supreme Court in the past.

The three charged were protesting the disproportionate punishments received by Arabs following the ethnic riots during Israel’s Gaza operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021. Police sought to prevent the demonstration from taking place at its location due to its proximity to the city’s Festival of Festivals – a celebration of the three major monotheistic faiths – and later came to an agreement with the organizers to move it further up the street and hold it at an earlier time. According to the protesters, the understandings reached were intended to prevent the clashes that eventually took place.

The three people brought in for questioning included two Haifa residents, aged 67 and 20, and a 31-year-old settler from the West Bank. According to the police, they waved the Palestinian flags at the demonstration “in violation of public order” and were ordered to take them down.

Waving the Palestinian flag is not a crime, according to The Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel. Then-Israeli Attorney General Michael Ben-Yair had advised police and prosecutors in 1994 to not open criminal investigations against people who raised the Palestinian flag. However, the order was clarified in 2014 by the Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Matters who said that there is no “absolute immunity” for raising the flag even though it isn’t criminalized. According to Article 82 of the Police Ordinance, police are given the authority to confiscate a flag if it results in the disruption of public order or breach of peace. In those specific cases an individual may be arrested or prosecuted.

Israeli police regularly confiscate Palestinian flags at protests or detain protesters, which was notably the case during the funeral procession of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh – the slain Al Jazeera reporter – earlier this year, when officers disrupted the procession and nearly led the pallbearers to drop Abu Akleh’s casket to the ground.