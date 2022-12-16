Yuval Noah Harari's Dangerous New Morality

Three weeks ago, Yuval Noah Harari uploaded a video lecture on YouTube, and within a short time chalked up about 200,000 views, attesting to the Israeli historian-philosopher’s status as one of the world’s leading intellectuals, at least in the eyes of the general public.

In the talk titled “The Politics of Consciousness,” on the professor’s popular personal channel, he presents no less than a new theory of morality – at least, he doesn’t attribute it to any other thinker. The theory has two principal tenets:

1. In the ethical and political context, consciousness can be defined as “the capacity to suffer.”

2. It follows that ethically, in theory, one must only take into consideration beings that have consciousness, desires and interests, namely humans and animals, and not inanimate objects, which have none of those traits or the ability to suffer.

The problematic presupposition, which is not new, that underlies these propositions is that the sole goal of a system of morality is to reduce suffering – a supposition that recalls the utilitarian approach, which Harari does not mention. However, utilitarianism is a problematic theory that is liable to bring about extremely serious moral consequences for those who subscribe to it, which he apparently does not take into account.

For example, when he offers justification for abortion in the case of embryos in early stages, when they cannot experience physical or mental suffering, he forgets that this rationale could also be used to justify murder by means of a bullet to the head that will kill a person before they feel anything. The “suffering” that will be caused to, say, a solitary individual by depriving them of a future life, will also be caused to the embryo in the event that pregnancy is terminated.

In the case of a lone person, lacking friends and family, there will be no one else who feels sorry about or suffer from their death. If the overriding intention is that suffering must be avoided, it could follow that it is permissible to kill a lone person – something that is of course totally abhorrent and which Harari would reject. Which shows that any truly serious, responsible theory or doctrine of morality cannot determine that reduction/elimination of suffering is its goal, since such a theory would be forced to “approve” of the murder of a lone individual.

Another problematic example, which, surprisingly, Harari himself cites, is the dispute over LGBTQ pride parades. Harari, who is himself gay, informs the viewers in his Israeli accent that he wishes to offer an example from his country – and proceeds to talk about the opposition of religious fundamentalists to the holding of Pride parades in Jerusalem.

Even religiously observant people, he says, understand that in contemporary society it’s impossible to use the argument of “God said” or “that’s what the Holy Book says” in a discussion of morality, so they turn to “reasoning from suffering”: Thus, they maintain that a Pride parade passing by their home will offend their sensibilities. The problem is that this is followed by the most amazing moment of the lecture, in which Harari says essentially that this is not the place to answer this question – and then goes on immediately to other subjects.

But what if the suffering that is caused to billions of believers by LGBTQ pride parades is indeed real? What if this suffering is greater than the suffering that is caused to others by not holding such events? Is that in fact enough to justify banning them? It’s hard to believe that Harari himself would agree to that. Why, in a talk lasting over half an hour, did Harari not find time to address this objection, even though he is well aware of its existence? Could it be that deep down he understands that within the framework of the limited ethical system he is proposing there is no good reply to such an objection?

Harari is also mistaken when he claims that in modern democracies an equal voice is granted to all members of the public, including the unintelligent and the illiterate, because people who are unintelligent or illiterate – and not only experts – possess consciousness, meaning they also have the capacity to suffer. After all, the under-18 population also have the capacity to suffer, yet they are not granted the right to vote.

Open gallery view Israeli author, historian and professor Yuval Noah Harari after receiving an honorary degree from the VUB University before a reading in Antwerp, in 2020. Credit: KRISTOF VAN ACCOM / Belga / AFP

Similarly, if reducing suffering is indeed the only goal, then the reins of government could be placed in the hands of a council of wise people, experts through whose management the suffering of the unintelligent and the illiterates will also ostensibly be reduced.

Objections to this approach do not stem only from the apprehension that experts make as many mistakes as regular people about the right way to reduce suffering, but also because, in taking into account in our system of regime and our morality, we are interested in additional factors besides suffering: human dignity, autonomy and freedom. As the slogan of the anti-colonialists puts it, “Better self-government than good government.”

In his talk, Harari frequently addresses the ramifications of developing a scientific system for measuring consciousness and also perhaps the capacity to feel suffering. But he, too, naturally knows that there is still a long way to go to reach that rather problematic objective and, accordingly, that in the foreseeable future there is no possibility of applying the system of morality he is proposing. Even if inculcating a method of this type is possible in the future, it will probably spur controversy among scientists. In the realms of morality and politics, practical considerations like these bear critical weight in terms of the theory’s value.

The problem lies not in Harari’s moral positions, which are the conventional ones among the liberal public: in favor of pride parades, abortion rights, consideration for animal rights, democracy and equality. The problem is that the Buddhist-like reasoning he provides for his views by citing the principles of consciousness and suffering is simply insufficient; it must be augmented by metaphysical terms such as human dignity, freedom, sanctity of life and human beings as ends in themselves. These concepts go beyond Harari’s dry materialism, but you don’t need to be a religious fundamentalist to admit that in the world of morality, it’s hard to get along without them.