An Israeli woman was seriously wounded overnight into Friday during clashes with police in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea She'arim.

The clashes started out as a protest against the detention of someone accused of setting fire to a mobile phone store in the Haredi neighborhood. According to the police, dozens of people confronted officers, threw stones, tore down street signs and set dumpsters on fire. Police detained two suspects for disorderly conduct and arson.

The 40-year-old victim was injured by a dumpster that rolled over and struck her. She was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

Clashes in Mea She'arim also took place overnight into Thursday. According to the police, dozens of people blocked traffic lanes, burned dumpsters and caused damage to several vehicles, including a bus that entered the neighborhood and had its tires cut and its windshields broken.

The police said that officers managed to rescue the bus from the scene while stones were thrown at them. In another case, a police car was damaged.

Addressing the riots, incoming Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that "Violence is not freedom of expression, it is anarchy," adding that "Anarchists … need to be dealt with a firm hand and resolve. The rioters who nearly murdered a woman and attacked cops should spend many years in prison."

Head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party Yitzhak Goldknopf also condemned the demonstrators "Any protest, no matter how important, must be done according to the law and while maintaining public order."

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman slammed Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox leadership and his opposition partners who did not address the violent clashes immediately, saying that the "ultra-Orthodox rioters are allowed to do as they wish," and that we "will do everything to fight against it," he wrote on his Facebook page.