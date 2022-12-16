Signs of Weakness in Benjamin Netanyahu

Pity isn’t the first emotion Benjamin Netanyahu arouses, if ever. The spectrum of feelings towards him ranges mostly between blind adulation and deepest loathing. This week, however, at a surprise party for Likud lawmaker Avi Dichter on the occasion of his 70th birthday, there were some in the Likud caucus who were nearly tempted to have pity on the chairman. He looked to them exhausted, wrung out, with bags under his eyes. The severe criticism from the home team of the way the coalition talks are being “managed” is penetrating the armor of his cynicism.

“Ultimately, we have 32 Knesset seats,” he says in the attempt to reassure his interlocutors. “After the government is established, we will be strong. I will navigate,” he says, eerily echoing Yitzhak Rabin‘s words upon his election as prime minister.

They are skeptical. The veteran lawmakers in his caucus would happily indulge in a bit of schadenfreude at his expense, if that weren’t an own-goal: It is they who will pay the price of his continuing surrender to his extortionate partners when and if they enter government ministries amputated of essential limbs – units and areas of authority – as though tossed out of the back room of a butcher shop.

Some of them agreed in their hearts with the slogan formulated by Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s creative team: “Weakling! Weakling!” cried the Yesh Atidniks to Netanyahu in the Knesset hall. “He is radiating weakness,” a veteran Likudnik said to me, adding that Shas chairman Arye Dery, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, lone Noam representative Avi Maoz and the ultra-Orthodox “are going around in the Knesset glowing with happiness, as though they were at a wedding, while it is we who are holding the poles of the chuppah.”

The Likud Knesset faction has not met even once since the 25th Knesset was sworn in. The rest of the Knesset factions have been convening once a week. The “strong-in-the-face-of-Hamas” leader does not have the courage to sit down and face his own 31 “soldiers,” as he once called them. It’s more comfortable for him to deal with them one at a time, man to man, man to woman. In the tiresomely familiar ritual, they amuse themselves with thoughts of what would have happened if some of them had taken the proverbial stitch in time, established an independent faction and entered into separate coalition talks, as though they were Smotriches. (The parties of Smotrich, Noam and Itamar Ben-Gvir ran jointly in the election, then each held separate coalition negotiations with Netanyahu.) Every one of them would be holding a ministry plus-plus by now.

Open gallery view Noam faction chairman Avi Maoz. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Never mind Smotrich and Ben Gvir, respectively heads of factions of seven and six lawmakers, without which there is no government, they are saying in Likud. But what’s the deal with Maoz’s one-man faction? The Likudniks are having difficulty explaining to their activists how come a single MK, from the margins of the margins, from the sewers of the Zionist project, who represents a rabbi with a shady past, is getting sweeping legitimization, influence, honors and budgets, partially at the expense of the Education Ministry.

Every day they are meeting their colleagues from the other Knesset factions and hearing from them about another pound of flesh that was given them the previous evening by Netanyahu and/or Yariv Levin. One Shasnik told a Likud MK that his party’s current demand is the appointment of the next ambassador to Morocco. That is, the foreign minister will appoint the person of their choice. And this is just a small example, which is dwarfed by the abundance of jobs and sinecures that have been given to the Haredi parties in most of the government ministries.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

On Wednesday at midnight, the 10-day extension of the mandate President Isaac Herzog gave Netanyahu will expire. Whether or not he asks for an additional four days, there apparently will be a government in the last week of December. The “two weeks after the election” that they promised in Likud will have become two months. Israel will open 2023 with a government stained by moral turpitude. A government in which the most extreme factions in Israeli society – settlers, Haredim, messianic ultra-Orthodox, racists and benighted homophobes – are standing at its center (and this no exaggeration: Even within Likud these circles have significant representation). In the United States, President Joe Biden is anchoring in law the right to same-sex marriage and is lighting the White House in the colors of the gay pride flag. In Israel Avi Maoz is getting his hands on supplementary education and threatening to cancel the gay pride parade in Jerusalem.

Foe or friend

Ironically, the meaning of the Hebrew name Yariv is “foe,” or “he who will quarrel.” This week Yariv Levin was appointed speaker of the Knesset. In a telephone poll, members of the Likud faction were asked to authorize the chairman of the movement to authorize the appointment of a Knesset speaker who will resign close to the swearing-in of the new government – that is, in about 10 days to two weeks. However, in the celebrations following the appointment, in the new speaker’s inaugural speech and even in the halo surrounding his glowing wife in the Knesset balcony, there nothing temporary in evidence.

The question of Yariv’s final assignment is the most intriguing question in the intra-Likud puzzle that, as always, will be put together only in the final moments before the opening gavel of the festive session is heard. Even more intriguing than the issue of MK Galit Distal Atbaryan – who to her detriment has become the tragic figure in the soap opera of the impresario, before whom and before whose son who controls him she has prostrated herself ever since her first day in the Knesset, and even well before then.

Levin is the No. 1 ultra-crony, confidant and soldier in the leader’s service. A consigliere by the book. Over the years he has had the sense to cultivate a relationship with the lady (who affectionately calls him “Yarivi”). Like one of the family at the prime minister’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, at the villa in Caesarea and presumably also at the family’s private apartment on Jerusalem’s Gaza Road, he updates her directly on the situation in the coalition talks and listens in awe to her two cents’ worth.

There’s something unclear in what has been happening recently between Levin and Netanyahu. Quotations from their private conversations, which are more tightly sealed than the safe at Fort Knox, have been finding their way to the media. These have been implying suspense, supposedly, over the fate of the carte blanche Levin was given to implement the “correction” of the court system, in his words. Last time he was offered the position of justice minister – in June 2019, after Ayelet Shaked was sacked – he refused to accept it, on the grounds that in an interim government his hands would be tied.

Open gallery view Yariv Levin in front of the Israel's High Court of Justice, Jerusalem, March 17, 2019. Credit: Emil Salman

Now, again supposedly, all his dreams have come true. In an extreme right-right government in which all the constituent elements, without exception, are hostile towards the Supreme Court, the State Prosecution and the attorney general, and under a prime minister who shares these views and has led a wicked, dangerous campaign of incitement and slander against all the law enforcement authorities – there is no one to put a D-9 Caterpillar in his path. The road is paved. Or not.

People who speak with Levin are not hearing from him an unambiguous answer to the question of whether, at the conclusion of the coalition talks, he will enter the gates of the hated Justice Ministry on Saladin Street in East Jerusalem. He recites a mantra: “If Bibi doesn’t give me complete backing, I have no interest in the position.” Like Netanyahu, he too is finding himself damaged by the saga of the endless coalition talks and the extravagant and, in some instances, puzzling concessions to the partners. In his public insistence, he is trying to preserve his honor and give the impression of independence and sticking to his vision.

To the best of our understanding, the disagreement between him and Netanyahu is basically tactical. Levin is interested in implementing the revolution without delay and completing the work within two or three months, before the Knesset’s summer recess. The blows Levin is planning to land on the rule of law will be in advance of the plagues in the Passover Haggadah. Netanyahu is demanding that he wait. He intends to step on the brakes here and there, to keep a few whips in his hand and scorpions in his pockets. Mostly the two of them are on the same page. In the ranks of the coalition and Likud, from the caucus to the grass roots, Levin has tremendous support. In the view of the Likudniks, as long as the Supreme Court remains standing and its justices are walking free, the task has not been completed and the victory in the election has not been realized.

On Wednesday’s Channel 13 News, Raviv Drucker revealed Levin’s plan: to lower the age of retirement for Supreme Court justices from 70 to 67, so that Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justices Uzi Vogelman and Anat Baron, who belong to the liberal camp, will be sent into retirement. The government and the Knesset – not the Judicial Selection Committee, which will be eliminated – will select the new justices. The way it is done in Poland and Hungary. Of course, it was Levin who argued that the “law of the indicted” – which the outgoing coalition did not advance – is personal and retroactive. There is no point in expecting Levin to have any integrity, fairness, values or minimal respect for the rules of the game. He is feverish with hatred, blood fills his eyes and has hands are trembling with passion to thrust the dagger into the heart of democracy.

In this package there is also a provision directly touching upon Netanyahu’s trial – the splitting of the position of attorney general into three: 1. She will be able to dispense however much advice she wants but the government will not be obligated to accept it; 2. The state attorney will be downgraded to “attorney for civil affairs”; 3. The government will appoint a “prosecutor general” for criminal matters, of the ilk of Zion Amir & Co. His role will be to act to cancel Netanyahu’s trial: withdraw the indictment to “re-examine the evidentiary material,” and then delay proceedings. The initiator is Bezalel Smotrich. Levin will support and advance it.