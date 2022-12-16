Patriot Games: U.S. Missiles Head for Ukraine, and Pressure on Israel Mounts

According to American media reports this week, the Biden administration is nearing a decision on whether to supply Patriot missiles to Ukraine. The Patriot, which Israelis will remember as a combination of symbolic American support and minor practical usefulness in the 1991 Gulf War, has since undergone several incarnations and improvements. Ukraine needs it to reduce the damage being inflicted by Russian missiles, which in the past two months have been joined by hundreds of Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine holds expectations of similar aid from Israel, which – until recently – took the form of requests for the supply of its Iron Dome batteries. This will not happen, however, mainly because Israel believes that it won’t have enough of the anti-missile batteries to defend itself in an emergency.

However, Washington recently came up with a new idea: for Israel to supply Ukraine with alternative defenses, such as the Barak (“Lightning”) and SPYDER systems (Surface-to-Air Python & Derby). The Barak – which is used by the Israeli navy to help defend the Mediterranean gas platforms – successfully shot down drones launched by Hezbollah last July. In October, it was reported that Israel had supplied Barak and SPYDER systems to the United Arab Emirates, following a drone attack by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgents in Yemen.

SPYDER, an air defense system manufactured by Rafael.

What all these systems have in common, aside from a relatively high level of effectiveness, is that a lengthy training period is required to operate them. We’re not talking about anything like the Stinger missiles that the Americans supplied to the mujahideen in Afghanistan in the 1980s to counter Soviet aircraft. But the Ukrainians have more than enough time to learn: the Russians aren’t going anywhere – and additionally, the Ukrainian army has demonstrated impressive professionalism in its ability to integrate new means of combat.

For months, Israel has resisted U.S. and Ukrainian pressure to bolster its military aid to Kyiv. It is content with transferring defensive and civilian equipment, and has stated that it does not intend to sell weapons that will kill Russian soldiers.

Washington maintains that the air defense systems will be aimed primarily at drones, and as such, will save lives instead of taking them. There is also a question of intelligence and operative know how. The Ukrainians claim that they have downed about 50 percent of the Iranian drones that the Russians have launched against them. Israeli guidance could improve those figures.

Concurrently, it’s possible that the United States will display greater flexibility regarding sales of Israeli defense systems to European countries, which feel threatened by the Kremlin’s aggressive posturing. In recent months, Washington has made it very difficult for Israel to sell Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missiles to Germany, because the American aid in developing the project gave the U.S. veto power over such deals. (Washington often intervenes in these transactions in order to protect the commercial interests of American companies, though it doesn’t admit this publicly.)

The Americans’ flexibility stems from the administration’s desire to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian forces. However, a broader crisis is looming in the background, which pertains to the entire defense industry in the West. The collapse of the Eastern Bloc in the 1990s and the rise of Islamic terrorism in the decades that followed led most European governments to reduce their expenditures on conventional military procurement (from tanks and artillery to anti-aircraft missiles) and to focus on counterterrorism efforts.

Now, both Russia and Ukraine are experiencing a tremendous erosion of the means of combat in their possession, while other European countries are observing the events in the eastern part of the continent and are seeking to step up their military procurement.

Along with the effort to equip the Ukrainians quickly, the United States and Europe are interested in the expansion and renewal of their own military production lines, in order to prepare for what is to come. This stems not only from Russia's invasion, but also from rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

The New York Times reported last week that some NATO countries are now seeking to enlarge and fortify their “bonsai armies” – forces considered too small to effectively protect states, meaning they are largely decorative, like their Japanese plant namesake. More ammunition is estimated to be fired in a day’s worth of fighting in Ukraine than in an entire month of combat during the war in Afghanistan. This new reality is, of course, beckoning to the Israeli defense industry, whose exports continue to break records every year.

News from the arms world

F-35. Frank St. John, the director of global operations for Lockheed Martin – who spoke to Haaretz last week after the agreement to develop a laser-based anti-missile system – also referred in that talk to the rate at which the Israeli air force is acquiring F-35 aircraft manufactured by the company.

Israel, he said, is one of the world’s leaders in the scale of operations of the advanced planes. To date, the air force has logged a cumulative 17,000 hours of flight time. Compared to other countries, he added, Israel also stands out in terms of the use of the planes for operational missions.

An F-35 during an Israeli military exercise, 2021.

A few years ago, the air force released a photograph of an F-35 on an operational mission in the Mediterranean, with the shores of Beirut in the background. This week, when Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi spoke on an attack that took place on the Syria-Iraq border, one could speculate which type of multirole aircraft might participate in that activity. Meanwhile, it’s been six years since the first delivery of an F-35 to the Israeli air force.

To date, the Americans have provided Israel with 36 of the 50 planes (two squadrons) that they have promised. Negotiations between the two countries on the acquisition of a third squadron are expected to resume in the near future, even though talks will be held in parallel to those on acquiring another squadron of F-15 aircraft manufactured by the rival Boeing company.

Iron Fist (Hebrew: “Porcupine Arrow”). The Defense Ministry and the IDF this week issued a joint statement on the successful completion of a series of operational tests for the Iron Fist interception system. This is an active defense system, manufactured by Elbit, which aims to protect Eitan armored personnel carriers and D-9 Caterpillars in IDF service against threats posed by antitank missiles.

The defense establishment is projecting considerable optimism on the prospects of completing the project, as a supplementary protective layer for armored vehicles, in addition to the Trophy active armored shield protection system manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which have been installed in Israel’s Merkava tanks.

However, this reality is a far cry from the situation in the past. Twelve years ago, Haaretz Hebrew edition published an extensive investigative report which was critical of the defense establishment’s decision to freeze the Iron Fist project. The system – then developed by Israel Military Industries (which has since been largely acquired by and incorporated into Elbit Systems) – was described as “brilliant,” but the Defense Ministry decided to focus on Trophy, and since then an extensive procurement project was indeed launched in the IDF.

Together, including sales abroad, this is a market worth hundreds of millions of dollars. For IMI – which was struggling with huge losses at the time – the freezing of its project, which was designed for the Namer APC, came as particularly bad news.

The amendment arrived a few years later, partly in the wake of the Shujaiyeh incident. The outmoded APCs used by the Golani Brigade, which were vaporized when they entered that neighborhood in the eastern Gaza Strip during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, clarified to the IDF the need to protect forces moving in lighter vehicles as well. Taking into account the renewed interest in the buildup of the European armies, it appears that here again a broad world market awaits Israeli developments.