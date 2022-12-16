Outgoing Security Minister Reprimands Police Over Arrest of Left-wing Israelis in Hebron

Israel's outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev reprimanded the country's national police commissioner on Thursday, demanding the force “avoid political considerations in making arrests and investigations” following the arrest and questioning of a left-wing Israeli activist in Hebron who was attacked by Israeli soldiers three weeks ago.

In a meeting two weeks ago, Bar-Lev demanded an explanation for the activist's arrest from Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Haaretz has learned. According to several sources, Bar-Lev said the arrest and questioning was politically charged.

Last month, an IDF solider was filmed attacking a left-wing activist in Hebron, as another soldier was shown telling one of the activists that “Ben-Gvir is going to bring order, you’ve had it." In a widely-circulated video, the soldier was filmed tackling the activist from behind, before punching him in the face while he was on the ground.

Sources tell Haaretz that Bar-Lev reprimanded the police chief for sending three of the civilians involved to house arrest for five days after being questioned on suspicion of assaulting soldiers. Shabtai said the soldiers had filed a complaint against the activists, saying they assaulted them, which requires an investigation, but Bar-Lev was not satisfied.

Open gallery view Givati brigade soldier beating the left-wing activist in Hebron Credit: Breaking the Silence NGO

Several police sources told Haaretz that Bar-Lev was inappropriately intervening as a minister, claiming that the suspicion of the activists arose as a result of the soldiers' complaint and the security camera footage of the scene, requiring a criminal investigation. “The minister would not have allowed himself to interfere in such a way in the investigation if he was not at the end of his term,” said a senior police officer.

Open gallery view Police Comissioner Kobi Shabtai Credit: תומר אפלבאום

The police said in response that they do not comment on internal issues.

Bar-Lev’s office said they do not comment on meetings with the police commissioner. But sources close to Bar-Lev said he did not intervene in any way in the investigation, but held a “general conversation with the police commissioner in which he expressed his opinion after the incident had already ended. This is not intervention in an investigation and not a reprimand. The authority in all investigative matters belongs solely to the police."