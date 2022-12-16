Israel's Inflation Hits 5.3%; Home Prices Up 20.3% Annually

The consumer price index rose by 0.1 percent in November, matching the forecasts of economists. This brought the annual inflation rate to 5.3 percent, its highest level in 14 years (since October 2008). The price of apartments also rose, reaching an annual rate of increase of 20.3 percent.

The November index is traditionally low due to seasonal factors. The current index was mainly influenced by housing costs (which reflect mainly the cost of renting), which rose sharply by 0.6 percent. The price of house maintenance also rose, by 0.3 percent.

Food prices also went up in November, rising by 0.2 percent, and this before the increase in prices announced by Tnuva, Soglowek and Osem, which took effect over the last few weeks.

In contrast to this, the price of fresh vegetables and fruit showed a seasonal drop of 4.3 percent, with the price of footwear dropping by 1.5 percent, with furniture and home equipment decreasing by 0.3 percent.

The cost of renting an apartment (excluding public rentals) rose by 0.5 percent. This includes changes in the overall housing market. The change for renters renewing their contract was expressed as an increase of 4.2 percent. Renters signing a new contract had to absorb a 8.1 percent spike in rental costs, occurring over only one month.

After a slowdown in the rate of apartment-price increases in August and September, prices in September-October picked up again, with apartment prices rising by 1.2 percent over this period, compared to transactions completed in August-September. The price of apartments is not included in the consumer price index.

The increase in housing costs in September-October brings the level to an annual 20.3 percent increase in apartment prices in comparison to the same period in 2021. Looking at this in terms of regions, Jerusalem saw an 0.1 percent decrease, with prices in the north increasing by 1.2 percent, in Haifa by 1.1 percent, with a jump of 1.9 percent in the center. In Tel Aviv, housing costs rose by 1.1 percent, with a relatively large 1.6 percent increase in the south.

What will the Bank of Israel do?

Despite the inflation data, the Bank of Israel will not necessarily accelerate the increase in interest rates. The bank took into account that indices in this period would raise the annual rate of inflation above 5 percent and prepared for this.

The bank believes that in the present course of things, inflation will start to subside significantly in the first half of 2023. Thus, estimates are that the central bank will continue with its current pace of increasing interest rates, without speeding it up.