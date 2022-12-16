Israeli Army Goes on the Defensive, but Is Fighting Yesterday's Battle

Israel Defense Force Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has entered the final phase of his tenure. A month before concluding his term, he delivered a long speech at a conference at Herzliya’s Reichman University. In the weeks ahead, we can expect a series of media interviews, after four years of mainly avoiding publicity.

That’s only natural: Many Israelis want to hear the chief of staff’s opinions, and Kochavi has a need to define his legacy – in part because he, like most of his predecessors, is likely to return to public life.

The Reichman speech was an articulate, reasoned summation of his era. Kochavi developed an ambitious operational and technological vision, by whose lights he led the IDF. Many of the goals he set for the army were achieved; others are still in process.

Open gallery view Aviv Kochavi meets with soldiers near the Gaza border in 2019. Credit: IDF Spokesperson

He is an indefatigable optimist, who will always see the cup as being three-quarters full. As he sees it, with the exception of this year’s wave of Palestinian terror, the country's defense organizations have provided Israelis with a high level of personal safety despite the threats to national security. Kochavi speaks of the “security paradox”: Israelis have become accustomed to relative calm and prolonged stability, despite the known risks. When something bad happens, they are surprised and the media complains.

For nearly an hour, Kochavi talked about innovation, superb intelligence and far-reaching and far-ranging operational capability. These are his comfort zones, and other issues were sent to the back of the line. The debate over combat ethics in the West Bank, which the chief of staff entered following the incident caught on video in Hebron, went unmentioned. And Kochavi stayed true to his early decision to avoid addressing the charged topics involving relations between the army and Israeli society.

Only toward the end did he touch on one: The IDF, he said, must remain a conscript army, because it relies on especially high quality among recruits. On this subject, Kochavi remains a staunch conservative. No significant changes were made in personnel policy in his four-year term. That hot potato will be passed to his designated successor, Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi.

Open gallery view IDF Chief of Staff-designate Herzl Halevi. Credit: IDF Spokesperson

There was a yawning abyss between those remarks and the event a few hours later in which the IDF presented this year’s personnel data to the media. Here, too, the message was shaped with the approval of the chief of staff, but its delivery was entrusted to subordinates. All in all, the army came to argue – almost, one could say, to quarrel. The goal was to rebuff criticism and allegations voiced in recent years, in academia and the media, left and right: Combat units are well staffed, their officers skilled and there is no concrete decline in recruits’ desire for meaningful service.

Most importantly for officers, particularly, the General Staff completely rejects the claim that the IDF has effectively been split in two: One is an advanced, high-tech military that includes the special units, Military Intelligence and the Israel Air Force, and staffed mainly by privileged Ashkenazim from the center of the country. The other includes the unglamorous brigades whose combat soldiers are Mizrahim, religious and from northern or southern Israel, who are engaged in the grind of policing activity in the territories.

The IDF believes the media’s take on the situation is wildly exaggerated. From this viewpoint, there aren’t two armies but a single continuum with nuances. Not all the Ashkenazim are safely ensconced in MI’s elite Unit 8200, and not all the soldiers in the Givati Brigade or in maintenance are from Sderot or Yeruham. The various units are far more demographically diverse than they appear to be from the outside. Upper-middle-class communities contribute officers and ordinary combat soldiers as well as commandos. And the IDF operates an impressive array of programs aimed at narrowing socioeconomic gaps and increasing opportunities for recruits from disadvantaged families.

The officers aren’t lying to the media, but we all know that the same data, particularly when presented selectively, can be used to support contradictory propositions. The fact that the IDF did not present a comparison with past data makes it difficult to examine its current presentation with a modicum of perspective or proportion. A few years ago, following a steep decline, the IDF stopped publishing data about draftees’ motivation to serve in combat units. It was claimed that the compilation of the data, from 11th-graders, was inaccurate and needed updating. Data haven’t been provided since then. The IDF claims the results are good, as attested to by the full units.

Open gallery view Soldiers at an Intelligence Corps training base in May. Credit: Eyal Toueg

To a certain degree, this meeting created the impression that the high command is fighting yesterday’s battle. These are things officers can’t say explicitly, because it will get them into trouble politically, but they know what’s around the corner. There are two elephants in the room that the army cannot name: the bill the Haredi parties propose that would eliminate all pretense of sharing the burden equally with the non-ultra-Orthodox; and the possible effect of an extremist right-wing-religious coalition on the enlistment of its detractors, particularly in light of the political disagreement over the conduct of soldiers in the West Bank.

The IDF is trying to shield the fortress from the winds of change in Israeli society. It claims the media are exaggerating the problems in the military, but more difficult tests await. The next chief of staff won’t be alone in having to cope with this challenge. For the government, and indeed for Israeli society, this is a concrete problem that is liable to be aggravated in the long term.

Owed by so many to so few

Suddenly, almost without warning, the load on the soldiers of the combat reserves has been doubled. This development comes after years of relative quiet on the reservist front and after the notion of “sharing the burden” in the reserves has become a joke. The fact is that only a minuscule proportion of the public still does reserve duty (about 5 percent of Israelis are in the IDF’s database; fewer than 1.5 percent per year actually serve).

Open gallery view Aviv Kochavi at the site of the terror attack in Ariel in November. Credit: Nir Keidar

The reason for the change is the security crisis in the West Bank. In the wake of the present wave of terrorism, dating from last March, the IDF dispatched a large number of regular battalions to the West Bank and the seam zone between the West Bank and Israel. Over the summer, reserve battalions were called up to replace them, in a departure from the yearly plan of the General Staff’s Operations Directorate. For the year ahead, it has planned for some 70 reserve battalions to serve in the West Bank, if the present level of violence there continues.

However, the reservists, particularly the younger ones among them, who are coping with entering the job market, academic studies and establishing a family, have become used to a reduced load. In recent years, the army has moved to an operational model in which the reserve battalions were called up for active duty only once every three years, with the interim years devoted to training, usually of quite short duration. Until the escalation in the Palestinian arena.

Predictably, the army heaps praise on those who bear the burden. Every talk by career officers with reservists opens with words of esteem and appreciation, which were never heard a decade or two ago. The top brass understands that the active reservists are a high-quality “nature reserve” in the landscape of Israeli society, and that if it were not for the goodwill shown by most of them, the system would not continue to function.

This week, the Technological and Logistics Directorate held a surprise exercise that involved dispatching regular units and calling up reserve battalions, in a scenario that dealt with a flare-up on the northern border. As with a large proportion of the reserves, an impressively high percentage of those called up reported for duty, and an equally high level of commitment on the part of both soldiers and officers was demonstrated. The question is whether this is enough. Over time, the concept of imposing a heavy load on a small number of civilians, however devoted they may be, is liable not to be sustained.

Open gallery view An IDF tank during a military exercise in 2019. Credit: Gil Eliahu

It’s also impossible to ignore the question of the different population groups. In the reservist infantry units in particular, the increasing proportion of the religiously observant stands out, a phenomenon that is even more striking among the battalion and company commanders. The load on other segments of the population (not to mention Haredim and Arabs, who hardly serve at all) is lighter. This is apparently due also to the measure of support from each milieu: In the religious Zionist community there is more encouragement to serve in command positions in the reserves, duties that are very time-consuming. Secular society is less tolerant in this regard.

Still hovering in the background of every logistics exercise is the trauma of the 2006 Second Lebanon War. It can’t be compared to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, but even in this relatively major war that Israel experienced in the past two decades, supply and equipment difficulties in the reserves were prominent, and the soldiers who returned home from the war provided less than complimentary descriptions of IDF’s preparations. In terms of combat troops’ personal gear, at least, things have improved considerably since then.

On the other hand, disagreement exists about the reservists’ fitness and preparedness to take part in a wide-scale ground maneuver, in the event of a war. Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brik has been presenting a gloomy, worrisome picture. The General Staff is at pains to persuade people that the situation is better, and that if the need arises the reserve brigades will perform every mission assigned to them well. The questions arise mainly because of the scale of the training. Even though time management is more efficient now, the duration of training is far shorter than it was a few decades ago, when the IDF was still operating in the shadow of the lessons of 1973.

Writing in the latest issue of the journal Society, Military and National Security (in Hebrew), Ofir Kabilo noted that the fitness of the reserve army has eroded in the past 20 years. A colonel in the reserves, Kabilo was previously the head of the reserves department for the IDF’s ground forces. The absence of a permanent model to ensure the ongoing fitness of the reserve forces is detrimental to preparedness for war, he maintains.

This also has an impact on “softer” components, such as the sense of being needed and of the reservists' competence. He warns of a crisis of trust between the reservists and the army, which could have an adverse effect on the outcome of a possible future war. Kabilo suggests enacting a required standard and a permanent designated budget through legislation, under the direct responsibility of the defense minister and the chief of the Ground Forces Command.