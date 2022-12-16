Several bills set to expand the powers of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right allies passed a first vote on Thursday evening, further paving the way for the incoming government to come into fruition.

The Knesset passed a first vote of a bill granting Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich effective control over life in the West Bank. This bill, along with another seeking to pave the way for a key Netanyahu ally to be appointed as a minister despite being a convicted criminal, were coupled as one piece of legislation so that they will be presented together in a final reading of the bill.

Dubbed the ‘Smotrich law,’ the proposed bill would add an extra minister working within the country's Defense Ministry who will be handed control of the Civil Administration, a key West Bank authority that reigns over Palestinians and Israeli settlers alike, overseeing areas such as infrastructure and granting construction permits.

The ‘Dery law’ would amend one of Israel’s semi-constitutional laws that bars convicted criminals from heading ministries, in order to permit Shas party leader Arye Dery to be appointed to Netanyahu's cabinet despite being sentenced to a 'suspended prison term' as part of a plea deal for tax offenses earlier this year.

A third controversial bill, which would subordinate Israel's national police force to another of Netanyahu's far-right allies, will be voted on separately.

>> Israel's police chief warns agaisnt 'dramatic' expansion of Netanyahu ally's police powers

Open gallery view Lawmakers debate legislation that would widely expand Itamar Ben-Gvir's powers over the country's police, Thursday. Credit: Danny Shem Tov

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday attacked legislation that would authorize the appointment of a minister in the Defense Ministry responsible for the army’s Civil Administration, accusing Netanyahu of “inserting politics deep into [the realm of] security” and said he knew that Netanyahu agreed with him but “is acting out of political weakness.”