Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Yuval Noah Harari's Dangerous New Morality

In a new YouTube talk, Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari presents a philosophical theory – one that could be used to justify banning pride parades

Avi Garfinkel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Avi Garfinkel

Three weeks ago, Yuval Noah Harari uploaded a video lecture on YouTube, and within a short time chalked up about 200,000 views, attesting to the Israeli historian-philosopher’s status as one of the world’s leading intellectuals, at least in the eyes of the general public.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism