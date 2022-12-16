Yuval Noah Harari's Dangerous New Morality
In a new YouTube talk, Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari presents a philosophical theory – one that could be used to justify banning pride parades
Avi Garfinkel
Avi Garfinkel
Three weeks ago, Yuval Noah Harari uploaded a video lecture on YouTube, and within a short time chalked up about 200,000 views, attesting to the Israeli historian-philosopher’s status as one of the world’s leading intellectuals, at least in the eyes of the general public.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Sealartec