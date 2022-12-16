Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Toadying to the Far Right, Netanyahu Fears the Wrath of His Own Lawmakers

He hasn't met with Likud's Knesset caucus once as he tarries in forming a government – and tries to keep his prince of darkness Yariv Levin in line ■ Gantz's theory: Lapid didn't really want to win the election ■ Ben-Gvir panics a bit on his way to seizing power

Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter

Pity isn’t the first emotion Benjamin Netanyahu arouses, if ever. The spectrum of feelings towards him ranges mostly between blind adulation and deepest loathing. This week, however, at a surprise party for Likud lawmaker Avi Dichter on the occasion of his 70th birthday, there were some in the Likud caucus who were nearly tempted to have pity on the chairman. He looked to them exhausted, wrung out, with bags under his eyes. The severe criticism from the home team of the way the coalition talks are being “managed” is penetrating the armor of his cynicism.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism