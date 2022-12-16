Toadying to the Far Right, Netanyahu Fears the Wrath of His Own Lawmakers

Pity isn’t the first emotion Benjamin Netanyahu arouses, if ever. The spectrum of feelings towards him ranges mostly between blind adulation and deepest loathing. This week, however, at a surprise party for Likud lawmaker Avi Dichter on the occasion of his 70th birthday, there were some in the Likud caucus who were nearly tempted to have pity on the chairman. He looked to them exhausted, wrung out, with bags under his eyes. The severe criticism from the home team of the way the coalition talks are being “managed” is penetrating the armor of his cynicism.