‘They Were Human Monsters’: Recordings Destroy the 'Clean Wehrmacht' Myth

Introduce yourself, please.

I’m Avner Gershony. I have two children and I am an educator and history teacher at the Hebrew Reali School [primary and secondary school in Haifa] and a doctoral student at the University of Haifa. My dissertation deals with the stories of nine top Wehrmacht generals during the last year and a half of World War II. I wrote my master’s thesis on a different subject, but I was always interested in the Wehrmacht and decided to go for that, including learning German at the age of 30-plus. When I started to delve deeply into the subject of these generals, I discovered that there’s a huge lacuna in the research about them. That is, we know how they fought, which hill they captured and when, we know the dry details, but we have no idea who they really were.

And then a small miracle occurred: You found a treasure. For years, British intelligence recorded conversations between German soldiers and officers who were taken prisoner, among them very high-ranking generals of the Wehrmacht. They brought the officers together to an estate in London, which was completely wired with eavesdropping devices, recorded all their conversations and then transcribed them.

The British had actually prepared for this operation back in the war’s early stages. They prepared three sites that were wired with listening devices, including this estate: Trent Park House. At first, ordinary soldiers were brought there. In mid-1942, the first general was captured, followed by another one that November. I think, or at least it is my impression, that when the British listened to a conversation between two generals, suddenly the penny dropped and they realized that they had stumbled onto something far larger than listening to a conversation between rank-and-file soldiers. The estate became the place where captured ranking officers were accommodated.

Open gallery view Mansion The Trent Park House estate, where these German POWs were kept Credit: Trent Park House / www.trentparkhouse.org.uk

How did you come across this material?

The documents were classified top-secret, and until 1996, were inaccessible. The researcher who discovered them first is a German historian named Sonke Neitzel. He published books on the subject, in which he also provides precise information about where and how to find the material itself. After I started to write my dissertation, I received a scholarship that made me a research fellow at Queen Mary University in London. I spent five months there, and every day I went to the National Archives, where the documents are stored, and photographed, read and sorted them by subjects and names.

It’s odd that the material remained relatively under the radar for so many years.

Neitzel pretty much took control over it. He furthered research on the subject, obtained funding, but the reverberations of the work generated remained within the academic community. When I met the historian Helen Fry, in London – she’s one of the only researchers who writes about these documents – she told me that he had behaved nastily toward her, claiming that the material she had published didn’t meet academic standards.

You also need to understand that the material isn’t catalogued. A historian who’s looking, say, for information about [the Battle of] Stalingrad has to pore through thousands or tens of thousands of pages in order to find references to the subject he’s writing about. It’s a Sisyphean task.

It’s impossible to say that it’s completely under the radar, because, after all, a documentary in German and English has been made about it, but many people aren’t aware of the documents’ existence, which is a pity. I don’t think it’s possible today to write a biography of [Hermann] Goering, for example, without making use of these sources. There’s no other way to “hear” things from the inside, and in real time. Think about it: generals who are in captivity while a war is raging outside.

How many of these high-ranking officers were there?

There were some 84 generals, and a number of officers with the rank of colonel. In terms of ranks, it’s hard to draw a parallel to the Israeli army, but overall we’re talking about colonels and up, and at the end of the war even a field marshal – the highest rank, of whom there were very few – arrived at Trent Park.

Open gallery view Educator and historian Avner Gershony. Credit: Rami Shllush

The generals chat, the British listen in. What did they talk about?

About everything. About the good food they’re eating, about their combat experiences, about all kinds of intrigues and disputes among them. Because the British also let them listen to the radio, they followed the course of the war, and every significant event – the fall of Italy, say – was discussed by them in real time.

That was a conscious decision by the British: not to cut the POWs off from the events outside.

A decision that paid off for them. Another thing that happened is that in June 1944, when the invasion of Normandy began, more and more generals were taken into captivity. When the new POWs get to the estate, they meet the generals who were captured in earlier stages of the war, and the veteran prisoners, thirsty for information, get on their case and pump them. They simply do the work for the

Now the British understood that morale in the home front was low, that conditions were difficult, that the government was corrupt.

British. The new arrivals tell them about the price exacted by the bombing of Germany, about the destroyed houses there; they say that another family has been put up with theirs because there’s no place to live. They tell about what there is to eat in Germany, and what there isn’t, or about who is under Gestapo surveillance.

That’s valuable information. A view from the inside, about what’s happening in the German home front, in that closed and dictatorial country.

It’s extremely important material, because the British were trying all along to figure out what would break Germany. Now they understood that morale in the home front was low, that conditions were difficult, that the government was corrupt.

Pampered captives

The captive generals enjoyed good conditions.

Churchill himself is quoted as being upset about their pampering. The question arises as to how such experienced army personnel – people who were accustomed to living in an oppressive regime – felt secure enough to babble like that. They were taken out for entertainment purposes, and Churchill was pretty miffed about that. This whole approach, of pampering them, of luxuries, was intended, I think, also to lull them [into lowering their defenses]. When you’re pampered, and you’re with people like yourself, you lose your caution. It’s not that you’re in some jail cell; you’re on a splendid estate, surrounded by people from your milieu. In the final analysis, this is an elite group of German society.

The “First” Germany.

Completely. Many even have aristocratic titles. They are also not a product of Nazi education. These generals are veteran army personnel who were already officers during World War I. They’re not kids. They are people who have seen, heard and experienced a lot in their lives. Not children who can be brainwashed.

Open gallery view Some of the Wehrmacht officers at the Trent Park House. Credit: Trent Park House / www.trentparkhouse.org.uk

To me, that seems like a point worth dwelling on. The Wehrmacht does not completely identify with Nazi ideology.

That’s true, at the level of principle. But because we’re talking about an army of 18 to 20 million soldiers, then obviously the ordinary soldiers, the young ones, are devout Nazis, totally immersed in Nazi propaganda. These generals represent something else, a historical aspect not familiar to the broad public.

And what is that?

That there is really not a great difference between the ambitions of the kaiser or of the Second Reich [1871-1919], and those of the Third Reich. The worldview of these generals is imperialistic and monarchical. All this nonsense of democracy and parliament is of no interest to them at all. The Hitler regime suits them. Hitler’s ambitions suit them: to expand to the east, to raise Germany to the status of a superpower. Their problem with Hitler only began when he started to fail. As long as Hitler was winning, they had no problem with him.

Is it that they had no problem with Hitler, or that they accepted the ideology in full?

Look, they were all antisemites. That is a fact. More fanatic or less so, but antisemites.

The so-called Jewish problem, from their point of view, is indeed a problem.

Antisemitism is rooted in their worldview. They simply believe totally in the anti-Jewish propaganda. When Gen. Wilhelm von Thoma, who was considered an opponent of the Nazis, speaks about the Jews, he says: Look, one or two Jews, that’s all right, but the problem with them is that they come in masses. Other generals say that it makes no difference whether it’s Churchill, Stalin or Roosevelt, the Jews are the ones who pull the strings. There’s a conversation in which one general says to his comrade: The kaiser’s mother had a bit of Jewish blood, and that contaminated our officer corps.

In another conversation, one of the generals says, I don’t want the Jews in politics, and the second one says: Then where do you want them, in the field of communications? That’s how they’re most dangerous. They are poisoning all the wells. The Jews are good at entering every place and seizing control over everyone.

What about the war crimes – did they talk about them, too?

The war crimes were talked about, and we can glean from their conversations that they were fully aware of what was happening on the ground. They speak openly about the annihilation of Jews, about the murder of local populations in

They were all antisemites. That is a fact... It's rooted in their worldview

the East, about systematic killing of Russian POWs.

Contrary to what was claimed after the war, they knew.

Certainly they knew. They knew everything. Some of them were even responsible for it. There’s a conversation in which one of them, an amateur photographer, recalls having been invited by his comrade to view executions of Jews. He tells him with the height of nonchalance: Listen, we usually shoot them in the morning, but if you come, we’ll do it around noon. There’s another general, who oversaw the murders, and he actually describes how children are taken and shot in the back of the neck. That’s one of the few texts where the transcriber saw fit to note that the speaker sounded “very excited” while talking about this subject.

Open gallery view Listening in on the captive officers at the Trent Park House. Every room in the mansion was bugged. Credit: Trent Park House / www.trentparkhouse.org.uk

They knew Hitler personally, right?

Yes. Some of them actually worked with him personally. Sat with him in meetings.

How did they talk about him when no one was listening, supposedly?

Look, Hitler was perceived as superhuman, so even if they are critical of him, it’s not sharply worded criticism. Something like the way people today talk about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.

Never with contempt?

No. There are some who succeeded in ridding themselves slightly of the aura of the great leader. When they call him “Adolf” and not “the Fuehrer,” you understand that it’s with contempt. Or when they dub him “the corporal.” But that’s it. At most they laugh at him for not understanding combat, and most of them continue to view him as a miracle worker.

Creating the postwar narrative

How do they respond to the fact, for example, that he was in an increasing state of decline toward the end of the war?

Thoma talks about fits of rage by Hitler, about how crazy he supposedly became. Still, those who admire him talk about how he’s always focused and sharp, even when everyone else is already exhausted. The criticism of him is mainly military in nature. The generals are frustrated by the way he intervenes in their work. Hitler took up the reins of the army, and from their point of view he doesn’t have enough understanding of that. There’s one conversation in which they are admiring of Churchill; they say he knows what combat is, that he’s a scion of the Marlborough family [which included a noted military leader] but with us the fuehrer works by intuition.

In another conversation one of the generals who was taken captive tells the others, “We were in the field, at minus-40 degrees, and we were given nonsensical orders, we were told to advance as though it was summer and you could move ahead and the roads were open.” That made them very angry, the lack of professionalism, that people who don’t understand combat are the ones giving them orders. There, in captivity, they effectively started to create the postwar narrative.

Meaning?

After the war, all the mistakes that had been made were attributed to Hitler. The failure was imputed to him, whereas the generals themselves had supposedly acted properly. For example, they claim that none of the generals in the field wanted to invade Russia, even though historians have proven that this was not the case. They want to distance themselves from the invasion of Russia, which is considered to be the mistake that led to the defeat in the war.

Let’s get into some gossip. What, for example, can we learn about Goering [the reich’s second highest-ranking official] from these documents?

There’s a lot of talk about corruption in connection with Goering. They say that he is aloof, they talk about the scale of his corruption; about his wife, who goes everywhere with two

They speak openly about the annihilation of Jews, about the murder of local populations in the East, about systematic killing of Russian POWs

vehicles and a team to escort her. There is talk of a plane that for two months brought lunch in for her from Berlin to Berchtesghaden [a retreat for top Nazis in southeastern Germany, hundreds of kilometers from Berlin].

It sounds like there was plenty of pent-up anger at Goering among the generals.

Many of the POW generals knew something, but they hardly dealt with it after the war. What Hitler did, and this is also part of the Prussian tradition, was to bribe the military hierarchy with vast amounts of money. The generals in captivity felt that the bribes and the gifts had led the High Command to forget their duty to the state. By the way, it’s apparently true that Hitler himself said that these gifts were not only a reward for achievements, but also a way to tie [the generals] to the ruler and render them less independent.

On round birthdays the top officers received huge amounts of money as a gift – a quarter of a million Reichsmark. A vast sum, in “black” [unreported] money, and the bitterness of the captives at the top brass was mixed with their anger at the institutionalized corruption of senior figures such as Goering. He did whatever he pleased in regard to money and real estate, at a time of great economic distress, when everyone was living frugally.

How much was a quarter of a million Reichsmark back then? Let’s grasp the scale of it.

I can tell you that the monthly salary of a field marshal, the highest rank in the armed forces, was 2,200 Reichsmark. So, you can see how significant this bribery was.

Open gallery view Barbed wire surrounds the mansion in which the German POWs were held. Credit: Trent Park House / www.trentparkhouse.org.uk

Beyond the recordings, all the POWs were also formally interrogated. Were you able to compare what they said in those official encounters with what you read in the transcripts?

Certainly. After the war they were all, “I saw nothing, I heard nothing, I know nothing.” “I was occupied with combat alone.” “The home front is not in my purview.” I think that is what finally pushed me to write my dissertation on these nine generals, because there is an immense disparity between all the material that was published about them, or that perhaps they themselves wrote, and reality. The more I pore over the material, I can say to you unequivocally that even though they claimed they didn’t know anything, what these documents show is that they knew everything. Nothing escaped them.

What would have happened if these documents hadn’t been classified? If they had been made public at the time of the Nuremberg Trials?

It would have been easier to obtain convictions, because in these conversations they described war crimes that occurred in areas under their control and under their responsibility. After the war, the ranking army personnel – not only the POWs – claimed that they had been in control of only a narrow strip in which the fighting had taken place, whereas what happened in the rear was under exclusive SS control.

Yes, the innocuous and innocent Wehrmacht.

You know, they stated that the first time they learned about

the annihilation of the Jews was at Nuremberg – in other words, a year after the war. That is a gross lie. When a general is responsible for a certain region, he is the god there. He knows exactly what is going on. That arises clearly from these conversations. The more so, because there was no rivalry between the SS and the Wehrmacht, but harmonious and fruitful cooperation.

I am trying to understand the principal value of the information that was collected there, in real time. Is it intelligence information? Gossip? Psychological? Military information?

All of the above. The height of the intelligence and military value is expressed in one brief conversation, which in my view says it all. Two generals are speaking and one says to the other: You know, I understood that they managed somehow to take apart the atom, and it turns out that that creates a really powerful bomb. The second general doesn’t even continue the conversation, because he doesn’t understand what it’s all about. Now think about it. The person who eavesdropped on that conversation, the British wiretapper, doesn’t understand what he’s hearing. He has no idea what splitting the atom means. We’re in 1944. But he recorded it and passed it on. Now think of the leaders who hear this, because the Allies were in a race to build an atomic bomb, and suddenly the apprehension arises that Germany is also about to develop atomic weapons.

There is an immense disparity between all the material that was published about them, or that perhaps they themselves wrote, and reality

What happens after Hitler’s suicide? They’re still there, being held as POWs. When do they find out about it and how do they react?

Quite amazingly, they receive the report and then immediately start to talk about German politics: who the successor will be, why him of all people, how is it that he’s being given the task. It’s off the walls. Germany barely exists, but this is what is occupying them. They distribute tasks: You’ll be minister of this, I’ll be minister of that. A dialogue of delusional people, who are in total disconnect from reality.

That’s also an interesting question – to what extent they’re aware of themselves, how connected they are, what their mental state is at this stage. In the end, after all, it’s also a psychological experiment. Do you know whether they underwent any sort of psychological assessment?

To the best of my knowledge, no. Toward the end of the war they do indeed fluctuate very broadly between recognizing and accepting the grim reality of captivity; there are conversations about fear of what the Russians or the Americans will do to them, and totally unrealistic talk about great and glorious Germany.

And during all these conversations, there is no moral discussion about the crimes and the war. No one expresses remorse, or even talks about feeling difficulties.

Nothing. The closest thing to that is that they see the war crimes as something that are a blot on German supremacy, to the effect that: We are supposed to bring the message of civilization to the world, and this is how we behave. We will not be able to claim that we are civilized if this is what we do to people.

Even among the anti-Nazi clique of generals?

In the anti-Nazi clique, there are voices that say that the Holocaust is not a good thing – but what bothers them, for example, is that a respectable Jew was thrown out of his job and was replaced by some fanatic from the party. They don’t understand the implications of genocide. That is beyond their capacity to grasp. These are people who lived the Nuremberg Laws, who admired the kaiser [Wilhelm II] – who himself made very antisemitic remarks. So from their point of view the Jews are problematic, there’s no arguing that, but Germany should have behaved differently.

If only it had been possible to solve this problem in a way that was more aesthetic, such as befits civilized people.

Absolutely. We need to get rid of the Jews, but in a civilized way. Exiling them to Madagascar is an excellent idea.

When you examine this material, is it possible to make the distinction between doing so as a historian and as an Israeli and a Jew, the way we did, effectively, in this conversation?

It genuinely hurts me, emotionally, to understand that they knew about the Holocaust and the war crimes at very early stages, some of them as perpetrators. Even if I try to remove my Israeli and Jewish lens, it still hurts doubly: both because these generals could have done something in real time to make things different and because these materials never made it to the Nuremberg Trials.

And after you read and analyzed all these documents, what is your most significant insight?

That they were human monsters. Period. I have no ability to look at it through other eyes, or from the perspective of military necessity. The hatred of Jews was a searing hatred that burned in them, and that is also why the Germans went on fighting to the last minute, and with horrific cruelty. The last year of the war saw the largest number of casualties. The expansion to the East stemmed from a racist ideology, which saw other people, from other cultures, as subhuman. The fact that the implementation of this ideology was barbaric and cruel only illustrates the fact that they were monsters.

What specifically in the materials made you understand that?

The transcripts of the POW generals help us to understand their line of thought as a group. There is hardly any reference in their conversations to the loss of human life. Not only of the Jews, the Slavs and so forth, but also of the Germans, their own people, the soldiers who were under their command.

I would not have reached this conclusion if I hadn’t read so many of their conversations and seen how little that [perspective] exists for them. They don’t talk about the millions of soldiers who were killed in the war. There are only cold and calculated references to successes in battle or failures. I simply am not able to understand it. So many dead, and only the mission is important. It doesn’t matter to them how many will die or have died along the way, the main thing is that they will do what they need to do, the main thing is that they will get their glory. Simply monsters.