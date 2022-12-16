The Link Between Israel's 'Demographic Threat' and Its Prosecution of Polygamy

Last month, Rawia Aburabia gave a lecture at the law school of Sapir Academic College, which dealt with an article she had written about polygamy. The article noted that on the few occasions when Israeli authorities decide to enforce the criminal ban on polygamy among the country’s Bedouin community, the cases involve marriage with Palestinian women from the territories – in other words, the decision to take legal measures is part of Israel’s effort to reduce what is called the “demographic threat.”

She noted almost offhandedly in the lecture something that she finds obvious: The term “demographic threat” reflects a racist outlook. A student asked for an explanation: Why describe a demographic threat as a racist notion? After all, she said, it’s important to Jews that a Jewish majority be preserved in Israel.

Aburabia is used to such comments. And the 42-year-old assistant professor of law is pleased that her students come from the entire political spectrum and have chosen a Bedouin lecturer, even though she herself personifies what some of them perceive as a demographic threat. She previously taught at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and at Tel Aviv University, but the students at Sapir College, in the southern town of Sderot, students pose new challenges for her.

“They are very thirsty for knowledge, many of them are the first in their families to pursue a higher education, and a large proportion hold right-wing views. I make a point of talking about everything very openly and directly,” she says. “I teach a basic course on family law, and most of what’s covered concerns what happens in the rabbinical courts. There will always be Orthodox students who are uncomfortable with a feminist Muslim woman teaching them about such issues, and on top of that, showing them that sharia law is more advanced than Jewish law. On the other hand, there are Bedouin students who are uncomfortable with talk about LGBTQ rights. So you end up needing to give them all a reeducation. I come out of those classes with my whole body aching.”

Do you never take it personally when a student terms you a 'demographic threat?

“I’m already inured, I don’t take things personally. I’m already a mother!” She adds, laughing, “It’s important for me to feel that they have a secure environment to say what they’re thinking, both the left-wingers and the right-wingers. In that way I have an opportunity to reflect back to them and tell them what’s not right. I had an Orthodox student with right-wing views, who told me, ‘I was really afraid to study with you. But I’m happy I took this class. You talk openly about political things, too.’

"Because there’s also a cooling effect in academia. Lecturers genuinely flinch from speaking out. But I believe that people are political. Precisely now, our role is critical. Not just to nod, but to speak and to struggle. To render the knowledge accessible. Especially when it comes to the ‘override clause’ [proposed legislation by which the Knesset would be able to undo Supreme Court decisions], whose gravity people don’t understand – they don’t grasp the danger that regime change could happen here. It’s a lot more basic than inflicting harm on Arabs, or on groups of the Other.”

‘I was shocked’

How did you reply to the student who talked about the demographic threat?

“I explained to her why the notion that it’s necessary to maintain a Jewish demographic majority is racist. I’m not sure she was persuaded. Because from her viewpoint, it’s a Jewish country and that’s how it should stay. The nation-state law entrenches Jewish supremacy, the ethnic privilege of the Jewish group over others, on top of which there’s the occupation. All this violence, both symbolic and concrete, is part of colonialism. Settler colonialism generates unremitting violence. Because you define the indigenous people as a demographic and security threat, and you don’t treat them as equal citizens to be protected.”

Polygamy in Bedouin society, a subject that Aburabia wrote about in a recently published book, is something she arrived at based on her own familiarity with the situation on the ground together, which she addresses with a lucid, penetrating, feminist approach. Her first career was as a social worker in the Bedouin city of Rahat, in the Negev, but then she decided to study law, specializing in human rights. Her master’s thesis at the American University Washington College of Law, in Washington, D.C., dealt with polygamy among Israeli Bedouin and the absence of law enforcement in such cases.

“I wasn’t able to explain to myself why it’s considered legitimate among all the social classes [in Bedouin society] for a man to marry several women – it doesn’t matter whether you’re educated or uneducated, whether you live in an unrecognized village or a legally recognized community," Aburabia says. "Both as a social worker and as a woman in Bedouin society, I was shocked by the weakening of women. Polygamy is a type of threat that is constantly held over a woman’s throat like a sword. The man can decide at any moment to take a second wife. How does that affect the behavior of the first wife? Afterward, I wondered why it is that there’s a law that terms polygamy a criminal offense, but that no one enforces it.”

The law during the period of the British Mandate in Palestine, from 1920 to 1948, she notes, prohibited bigamy but not among Muslims: “One reason for their exclusion involved political considerations of the Mandatory government, relating to effective rule over minorities. In 1951, after Israel’s establishment, the Women’s Equal Rights Law was enacted, which revoked Muslims’ exemption from criminal liability for bigamy. However, Article 5 of that law left all matters of marriage and divorce in Israel, for Jews, Muslims and Christians alike, subject to the authority of the religious courts. As a result, bigamy is allowed under Muslim law, sharia, but prohibited by (secular) criminal law. Over the years, that criminal ban has been enforced only infrequently.”

Open gallery view Residents of the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran after taking part in a protest against the plan for the new Jewish town, which is said to displace the local Bedouin and confiscate their lands, in 2015. Credit: Hadas Parush

Nor was proper enforcement ensuing after enactment of a law in 1977 that expressly prohibits marriage to more than one spouse, with the punishment being up to a five-year jail term and a fine. This protracted judicial neglect has brought about a situation in which polygamy is practiced in 18.5 percent of the households in Bedouin society in Israel, making it the country with the highest rate of polygamy in the Middle East.

In Muslim countries in the region such as Egypt, as early as the beginning of the 20th century, Aburabia says, modernist religious reformers preached against polygamy and its harmful consequences, and reminded people that the Koran supports monogamy. As opposed to Egypt, where polygamy is legal, Turkey and Tunisia prohibit it under law; in Tunisia the authority of the sharia courts over matters of personal status was abolished in 1957. Similarly, in Jordan, Morocco and Iran, reforms were undertaken in order to reduce and eventually eradicate polygamy (which over the centuries meant Muslim men were taking up to four wives).

But even after writing her thesis, Aburabia felt she still hadn’t managed to address the real essence of the phenomenon. Upon returning to Israel and working as a lawyer for five years for in the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, specializing in cases involving unrecognized Bedouin villages in the Negev and the state’s refusal to regularize their status, she saw once more, and this time more vividly, the incompetence of the judicial system in the face of various political considerations – and suddenly everything clicked. In researching her doctoral dissertation at the Hebrew University, her angle became clear: Laws pertaining to the family in Israel are a paradigm of a colonialist political conception.

In her latest book, “Within the Law, Outside of Justice: Polygamy, Gendered Citizenship and Colonialism in Israeli Law” (in Hebrew, and is based on her dissertation), Aburabia argues that the absence of law enforcement in polygamy is not an oversight but deliberate policy. “It’s actually a matter of indirect rule, indirect government,” she explains. “This means that we do not control the natives directly, as in French colonialism, but control the indigenous population through mediators, as in English colonialism. In the case of Bedouin society, those mediators are the sheikhs, the tribal representatives. The state strengthens them and provides them with power.”

The cases in which the state has in fact been called on to enforce the criminal prohibition of polygamy, have occurred when it turned out that they involved Palestinian women who had entered Israel. In the early 1980s, the authorities noticed that there was a growing number of Palestinian children being born in Israel whose mothers had come from the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula. “That set off alarm bells – something was going on that they didn’t want,” Aburabia says.

Three legal systems

In 1981, the Justice Ministry established a panel, headed by attorney Plia Albeck, director of the civil department in the state prosecution at the time, to investigate the phenomenon of polygamy.

“She was not concerned about the women and the children, but about demographic and security considerations that related primarily to marriages between Bedouin men and Palestinian women,” Aburabia continues. “They decided to enforce the law [banning polygamy], because they didn’t want the [Palestinian] right of return being implemented through the back door. But this only accounted for a small proportion of polygamous marriages. In the committee’s conclusions, drawn up by Albeck, you see numerous examples of statements that define polygamy as a security threat, a demographic threat – using those very words. It was categorized as a subject of national importance.”

In other words, the concern was not based on some sort of feminist awareness.

“Exactly. If anything, these women are perceived as a threat, as a womb. It’s the womb of the Palestinian, or Bedouin woman, that we want to erase. The woman is not important in and of herself. A second committee, established in 2017, during the tenure of Ayelet Shaked as justice minister, operated along the same lines: security and demographic motivations. That was the period in which an attempt was made to implement the conclusions of the Prawer Commission regarding the unrecognized villages – in other words, toward uprooting unrecognized villages and enacting legislation that would dispossess the Bedouin of their property rights.

"It was in connection with this that they got onto the polygamy issue. The [2017] committee was headed by Emi Palmor, director general of the Justice Ministry, a very positive woman who did all she could, but the recommendations of that commission were problematic in part.”

In what way?

“By means of the recommendation to expand the powers of the sharia court and to permit it to ratify cases of customary polygamous marriages, such as, for example, a bigamous marriage if a woman is widowed and marries the [late] husband’s brother [who is himself already married]. This is polygamy that takes place outside the sharia court and comes to the court for ratification. In this way the state and its arms validate the tribal system, which is bad for women, even though under criminal law it [polygamy] is forbidden.”

Lately, however, Aburabia feels that there has been a genuine awakening in the Justice Ministry and a greater desire to combat the phenomenon. She is still not convinced that the state is motivated by the good of the women; her apprehension is that the direction will be the criminalization of the men, which will not, in the end, help the women.

“The criminal sanction is not effective. So you’ve jailed him, so what? He’s still married. Administrative sanctions are a lot more effective – let’s say, if someone wants to be a member of the Bar Association or the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, to obtain a medical license, to become a school principal, to compete in a public bidding process. If polygamous candidates were to be disqualified in cases like that, it could have a deterrent effect. I want to strengthen women’s legal status, give them the means that will enable them to leave the oppressive system, for example, by simply being able to bring a damages suit against their spouse. The children and the women are the ones with no rights, caught between the criminal justice system and the religious law system and the customary [i.e., tribal] legal system. I want to help them, not cause them more damage.”

How do you account for the women who agree to be someone’s second or third wife, in other words, who enter this situation knowingly?

“That is an unsolved question that needs to be explored in depth. To begin with, it has received social legitimacy. People aren’t ashamed of it. Single women are not accepted in Bedouin society. If there is a woman of an age that society perceives as late spinsterhood, and she wants to have children, she will not be able to do so as a single parent, she can’t go to a sperm bank. So this [marrying as a second or third wife] is a legitimate framework for her. And there are also educated women who enter a marriage as a second or third spouse. I don’t want to say that they are internalizing the oppression. Who am I to say that they are oppressed and I am not?”

Maybe it could be said, by reverse logic, that this is just a different system. Among secular people there is joint parenting; maybe this is a type of joint parenting in Bedouin society.

“The problem is the balance of forces. People think that a polygamous family is a large, happy family. But are the woman and the man of equal status in this family? Can the woman leave this marriage? Can she, too, marry several men simultaneously, or move freely between relationships? Of course not. This is a structure of oppression and dominance. It’s not by chance that polygamy was also recognized as a discriminatory practice from the perspective of international human rights law. Studies show that depression and anxiety rates are very high among women and children in polygamous families. Polygamy breaks families apart.

“In the verse in the Koran that permits polygamy, the condition is that the man will behave equally vis-a-vis all the women he marries – sexually, economically and when it comes to affection and time spent. The end of the verse states that if men are incapable of behaving with equality, they are permitted one wife only. Some scholars maintain that this means that, in essence, the Koran does not permit multiple wives, because it’s clear that true equality is impossible.”

Tribal campfire

Looking at the situation of Bedouin women in Israel, despite the problem of polygamy, Aburabia sees more than a few changes that are cause for optimism.

“The young generation in Bedouin society gives me hope. I see Bedouin who are starting to reclaim their space and look at it beyond the tribal categories. Gradually, women and men are starting to push back at the tribal institution and to say: This is not what defines us. I don’t have precise data, but it’s a phenomenon that is spreading – marriage between members of tribes that are not supposed to marry, and also marriage outside Bedouin society, with [people from] Arab society in general. Not yet with Jews. But the boundaries are starting to soften. There is hope. When everyone can marry anyone – we’ll know that we have been healed.”

Another indication of change is the rise in the rates of both education and divorce in Bedouin society, particularly among young women: “The percentage of educated women is very high compared to men, including in the universities. The more education there is, and the more employment of women and the more economic independence they have – the more they will also marry outside Bedouin society, or choose to remain single. I conducted women’s empowerment workshops in Rahat, and I asked older women about their ambitions for their daughters. They always said ‘education,’ so they won’t be dependent on a man.

“In my law-school classes,” Aburabia continues, “I have eight women who are Negev Bedouin. They’re the ones making the change, because they are leaving the realm of professions deemed ‘feminine’ and starting to break out. Also in medicine and computer science. Rights need to be taken. My older sister and I married Bedouin outside the tribal boundaries. My other two sisters married men from Nazareth, one of my sisters is divorced, and my brother married a Christian woman. That fills me with pride, because we need to shatter these boundaries, the tribal and the national alike. You must practice what you preach. It’s not enough to just write books and teach. Our test as intellectuals is the test on the ground.”

Thanks to education, she says, Bedouin women today know that they have more possibilities and do not have to endure tribal oppression: “I see more and more young women who are choosing to be single, or women who married and were divorced at a relatively young age. That’s a trend I find intriguing. Because divorce is the completely opposite, mirror-image of polygamy. If we see more divorce, that means we will see less polygamy. There is more awareness of rights. After 20 to 30 years of feminist activity in the Negev, there are enough role models by now. It’s important to break the fear barrier. We need education toward awareness of rights. Also toward human rights.”

Open gallery view Women from the Bedouin Azazma tribe work in the fields. 'Single women are not accepted in Bedouin society' Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Does that also raise some sort of political awareness?

“Unequivocally. The moment you are aware of one form of oppression, you are also aware of other forms. A Bedouin woman who attends university understands that she is a minority, because for the first time she encounters an education system in which everything is in Hebrew. So she starts to contemplate her identity. The same is true of Jewish students of Mizrahi ethnicity, who discover the connection between Mizrahi identity and Arab identity. I had one such student who said that before coming to the college, he didn’t know any Arabs and that he was prejudiced. And when he got there he saw that they resemble him more than the Ashkenazim do.

"Only the daily friction, whether via shared living arrangements or studying together, can topple walls. Everyone here is nourished and driven by fear of the Other, the unfamiliar. That’s why the current trends of categorizing people on the basis of Jewish, ethnic, male-dominated and homophobic supremacy [a reference to the makeup of the incoming government] is so dangerous. Even the few achievements that have been made are liable to be undone.”

As to chalking up her own achievements – which include two fellowships – Aburabia asserts that “education is a powerful tool, and that comes from home.” Her father, Dr. Yunes Aburabia, a family doctor and diabetes specialist, was the first Bedouin to graduate from the Hebrew University medical school. Her mother, Jihan, a teacher and inspector in the Education Ministry, comes from a Palestinian family that was expelled from the village of Lubya, west of Tiberias, to Nazareth. Aburabia and her siblings grew up in Be’er Sheva and attended Jewish schools.

The list of academic accomplishments of her family is dizzying. Her older sister, Sarab, a feminist and social activist who was the first Bedouin woman to obtain a professorship in Israel, teaches in the School of Education and the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Ben-Gurion University in Be’er Sheva. A second sister, Safa, who has a doctorate in anthropology, is the Arab community program director at Yad Hanadiv – a philanthropic organization that works to advance democracy and equality in Israel – and is also active in promoting the rights of unrecognized villages.

Rawia is raising her two daughters, Salma, 9, and Leila, 3, as she herself was brought up: “Salma comes home from school, eats and first does all her homework, and only afterward can she go to enrichment groups and play with friends. She knows that it’s pointless to try to get me to change that routine.”

It’s said that striving for academic excellence usually characterizes immigrants.

“Yes. I am not an immigrant, but I know that I am successful thanks to my education. You asked earlier how I managed two careers at such a young age. That’s exactly the ‘over’ [i.e., the overachievement]. I told the head of the law school that I have to become a senior lecturer and a professor fast, otherwise I’ll be disinherited. We laugh about it, but it’s a survivalist thing. It’s the means by which I can move about in the world. My mother always says that education is like a weapon of self-defense.”

And if you’d wanted to do something nonacademic, such as being an actor?

“That was not within the range of possibilities.”

Aburabia and her partner, Amar, who serves as comptroller of the Rahat Municipality, and their daughters live in Meitar, an upscale locale northeast of Be’er Sheva. She’s been used to living in Jewish communities since childhood.

“Until fourth grade I went to a Bedouin school in Tel Sheva [a Bedouin town outside Be’er Sheva], but the level of Bedouin schools is poor, so my parents decided to move to Be’er Sheva and send us to Jewish schools. Unfortunately, the situation today in the Bedouin locales hasn’t changed. My father was also sent from fifth grade to a church-run boarding school in Nazareth, because in the Negev there were no schools above fifth grade [for Bedouin] during the period of the military government," which Israel imposed on the country’s Arab population, from 1948 to1966. "He describes that as being in exile. It was traumatic. That served to sharpen even more my identity as a secular Palestinian woman.”

Because of their religious conservatism, she says, Bedouin locales were not an alternative for her family: “In fourth grade I had a formative incident with the religion teacher. He frightened me by saying that if I didn’t wear a head covering, I would be hanged upside-down on Judgment Day. That made me antagonistic, and since then I’ve considered myself an atheist. And that was at a time when the Islamic Movement wasn’t even all that strong. And not all the women teachers wore a head covering [then]. Once, when they brought a magician to the school, his female assistant wore really tight-fitting clothing. Today there’s no chance that anything like that would happen in a Bedouin community.”

The religious and gender-related pressures abated when the Aburabias moved to Be’er Sheva, but other tensions arose: “During the terrorist attacks of the 1990s the question kept coming up: Are you one of us [an Israeli] – or not? And other points of friction came up all the time. Everyone was going to Gadna [a pre-army program] and I wasn’t. Everyone was going into the army and I was entering university. You want to be like everyone else, but you understand that you have a different route. It was not easy, but it did bring home to me who I am. Fortunately, my family was also politically aware.

“I thought that my daughters would have more possibilities, that I would be able to send them to Arab schools. But if I were to do that, I would have to pay a ‘tax’ in the form of the practice of women’s exclusion, which I am not willing to pay. So here I have to pay a different tax, which is the identity issue. We need to make up for what we’re being deprived of, so we’ve brought in an Arabic teacher for small, group lessons once a week.”

For the same reason, Aburabia lives in a Jewish rather than an Arab community. “I don’t want to be in a conservative locale. I am liberal and secular, and I want to be in a place that suits my worldview. Here in the Negev there is no liberal Arab locale. I don’t want my daughter to attend a school where there is de facto separation between boys and girls, or where at a certain stage all the girls will start to wear a head covering. That is something I am not ready to accept, even at the price of her speaking to me in Hebrew and my having to bug her about developing an Arab identity. It’s a high price, but if you force me to choose between the national and the feminist, the feminist will win hands down. Unequivocally. I am first and foremost a woman and a human being, and only afterward all the rest.

“And I am not ready to be told that this is a personal, internal issue; we are talking now about big issues. I too am dealing with the occupation, and I represented the unrecognized villages, and I write about colonialism. But everyone, including the Arab parties, needs to speak more about these issues as well – about feminism, LGBTQ rights in Palestinian society and freedom from religious coercion. The aspiration is to liberate ourselves from the shackles and adopt universal values.

I wish for my daughters that they will study abroad and look beyond the national prism and succeed. But I don’t want this to be only at the level of the unique personal story, or the fig leaf. I don’t like it when people say about my father that he’s ‘the first Bedouin doctor,’ because that too is a colonialist paradigm, to glory in the fact that one person made it. He paid high personal prices to be able to acquire that education.”

With your daughters there is also the dilemma of how much to preserve the Bedouin identity vs. how much to be more open.

“Salma goes to the Scouts, which is a Zionist youth movement. I think she should be exposed to all the worlds. My partner’s family is from Rahat, where everyone still wears a head covering. And she’s exposed to that, too. I don’t want her to develop any antagonism. I want to emphasize that if I were living in a Bedouin locale, she would feel antagonism and so would I. If I were living there, I would be engaged only in seeing the suppression of the women. And here I have the right distance that allows me to preserve optimism and hope. On the other hand, I am not afraid to be critical: to deal with polygamy is a very volatile issue, socially.”

Did you have run-ins with people from Bedouin society over this issue?

“Yes, but because it’s a patriarchal society, those voices ended up getting to my father, not me. They told him, ‘Talk to your daughter.’ They turn to a male authority to call me to order. My father shrugged them off in his lovely diplomatic way.”

Open gallery view Destroying homes in the unrecognized Bedouin villaige of Al-Araqeeb, in the south. Al-Araqeeb Credit: Ilan Assayag

Head-on clashes

One of the occasions on which Aburabia clashed directly with Bedouin society was in signing a petition against the tenure of Taleb Abu Arar – a polygamist who’s married to two women – as an MK for the United Arab List (he ended up serving in the Knesset from 2013 to 2019). In another case she wrote a sharply worded letter to the Rahat Municipality, where her husband works, in the wake of an event where there was gender separation at the local cultural center last March. It was an evening devoted to the Egyptian diva Umm Kulthum, organized by the Jewish-Arab nonprofit Hagar, which is active in mixed schools. The audience was confronted with signs directing women to sit in the back rows of the hall.

“I was furious,” Aburabia recalls. “Then I said to myself, ‘You’re a lawyer, document the event and channel your anger into action.’ I sent a sharp legal letter to the municipality stating that what they did is unlawful, and I created havoc for them in the media. The fact that Hagar, which is a liberal group, thought it was legitimate drives me crazy.”

In the wake of that incident, Aburabia began noticing that instances of gender separation in Bedouin society are increasing. Together with Dr. Yofi Tirosh, a legal scholar, and Prof. Tamar Saguy, from Reichman University’s school of psychology, she is conducting research on gender segregation in Arab society and in general in the country: “We are finding the influence of such trends in Israeli society overall,” Aburabia notes. “But whereas in Israeli society a lively debate is underway about them, that is not the case in Arab society.

“When I spoke with my students about the Rahat case, they told me that in Bedouin schools, too, there is an expectation that boys won’t sit next to girls, even if it is not stated explicitly. One student said she started to wear a head covering in high school after the principal threatened her with expulsion. That is part of the regression and the spread of fundamentalist ideas in society. By not dealing with the unrecognized villages, Israel is sustaining that fundamentalism. It’s not out of cultural sensitivity, it’s part of the control mechanism.”

So hope needs to come from religious women, no matter what their faith is. They need to understand that they cannot live in that sort of reality. And from there possibly a certain strength will emerge.

“A struggle is being waged by a committee for gender equality [in the Bedouin and Arab Israeli communities]. They succeeded in getting a woman appointed as a kadi in a sharia court. Things are happening. But messianic fundamentalism, racism and regression all go together. All those who want to legitimize the non-liberal ‘islands’ shouldn’t be surprised at what springs up there afterward.

What happened in Rahat was due to pressure by the Islamic Movement. I see a strengthening of fundamentalist values in the past 10 years. You see a lot more women in Be’er Sheva dressed completely in black, with a niqab, with only their eyes visible. In the past you never saw that at all. I also see a slide of separationist practices from the private domain to the public domain. The public domain is a sacred area that needs to be protected. The solutions cannot come at women’s expense.”

If there’s one word that riles Aburabia, it’s “governance,” which has now become a catchword, during negotiations to form the next government coalition. “People bandy the word about without understanding what it means. What – are we going to get a sheriff in the Negev now? When talking about governance, you have to address sovereignty alongside it, and also citizenship. If you don’t recognize that these people you want to govern possess rights, and you don’t connect them to water and electricity, you will never have quiet. First you have to bring them within the bounds of the law and treat them as people with equal rights.”

On other burning issues, as with a great many residents of the Negev, Aburabia says she suffers from the reckless driving on the roads and from the rampant violence there. And frequently, when she speaks out against the state’s oppression of local Bedouin, she finds the finger of blame being pointed at her for those phenomena, too: “People tell me, ‘I don’t feel safe driving on the roads in the Negev.’ As though it’s my responsibility because I am a Bedouin. That shows a lack of understanding. If there is criminality in the Negev, both you and I alike will be hurt by it. So it’s also in the interest of the Jews who live in the Negev for the unrecognized villages to be recognized.

“But the truth is that they don’t want to see Arabs here,” she continues. “They [Jewish citizens] don’t recognize the Green Line, they don’t recognize the Palestinian people. But when they want to erase or eradicate Arabs, suddenly they do recognize it. Like they recognize polygamy when they want to preserve demography.”

The solution to rising crime in the Negev does not lie in adding more means of force and enforcement, she emphasizes. “There are enough military forces and police here. What we need is recognition and equality. There is a master plan to formalize the status of unrecognized villages, drawn up by Bimkom [a nonprofit]. They [the authorities] should take it, recognize the villages on the basis of objective planning criteria, hook them all up to the infrastructures and invest in education and employment.

“If the state will recognize the villages, there will be terrific governance, because the next generation will have something to lose. Last year I took my students to an unrecognized locale. They were shocked, some of them even cried. Because there is brainwashing, and demonization of Bedouin – as being primitive, polygamist, lawbreakers – which trickles down deeply. I won’t say that there are no problems that have to be dealt with. But show a little self-criticism for what you did to these people. You have stripped them of all humanity. Who lives like that?”