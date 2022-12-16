Last Monday evening, dozens of activists carrying Ukrainian flags gathered outside the auditorium of Jerusalem's International Convention Center.

They were there for Russian capella Turetsky Choir's performance as part of a festival celebrating Moscow and Jerusalem's friendship. Mikhail Turetsky, the choir's leader, is one of the most prominent artists supporting Vladimir Putin – even appearing beside him at a pro-war rally and other events held in support of soldiers and volunteers of the war effort.

One of the activists took action. Michael Birman, 42, who immigrated to Israel from Kazakhstan when he was 16, had managed to obtain one of the free tickets to the show given by the Russian embassy to retirees and veterans' organizations. Posing as a Russian blogger covering the event, he entered the auditorium and then mid-show, pulled out a Ukrainian flag and yelled at the audience: "Thousands of women and children are now being killed in Ukraine. As you watch this choir, you're supporting fascists in Russia!" Within seconds, security arrived and escorted him out.

“The guard who accompanied me out told me that he understood and supported me, and that he was only doing his job,” says Birman. “Turetsky is part of a group of propagandist artists who appeared alongside Putin at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. He has supported Putin ever since the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The audience that attended his performance was a captive, older audience. They don’t always know who these artists are and how they’re connected to Putin. As soon as I started yelling, they understood and left with me.” Birman’s protest video garnered more than 20,000 views and thousands of shares around the world, the same week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was voted Man of the Year by Time Magazine.

Tel Aviv's Suzanne Dellal Centre for Dance and Theatre in the colors of the Ukrainian flag

Anna Zharov, the director of Israeli Friends of Ukraine, says that she has approached the municipalities hosting “Moscow friendship” events, as she finds it “inconceivable that after nine months of war people here are cooperating with war criminals.”

All over the Western world, heavy sanctions have been imposed on Russian businesses and oligarchs such as Roman Abramovich and Mikhail Fridman, the founder of the Genesis Prize given for commitment to Jewish identity and achievements (Fridman was arrested earlier this week in London on suspicion of money laundering). In Israel, on the other hand, Russian money and culture continue to flow. Their only obstacle are the Ukrainian activists who, ever since the first massive demonstrations outside the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv when the war began, have been tirelessly trying to stifle all expressions of support for Putin in Israel.

Open gallery view Ukrainian activists demonstrating outside Jerusalem's International Convention Center Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

At the end of November, for example, one of Russia's most famous singers, Elena Vaenga, was supposed to come to Israel for four performances. Vaenga is also one of Putin’s greatest supporters, who said in an interview at the beginning of the war that she was praying for Putin’s wellbeing and health. Following pressure exerted by these activists, which included letters they sent to the big concert halls in Be’er Sheva, Ashdod, Rishon Letzion and Haifa, her visit was postponed until 2023. This was the second time Vaenga had to postpone a tour to Israel – the activists' lobbying efforts managed to cancel her last scheduled tour in May.

When we contacted Artstar, a company that has brought most of the big Russian artists who have come to Israel in recent years, to establish whether Vaenga would be coming despite this pressure – they hung up on us. “There’s nothing to write about it,” determined the show’s producer.

Ever since the war in Ukraine began, Vaenga, like many other Russian performing artists, have lost an important source of income, their overseas performances. The sanctions imposed on Russia by most Western countries blocked their access to the biggest stages in Europe and the United States, where they used to perform regularly. One of the remaining options was Israel, which has become a favorite destination for a flow of oligarchs with dual citizenship as well as artists flocking here. Some found asylum, while others found one of the only sources of income that remains available to them.

Open gallery view Russian singer Elena Vaenga performs during a concert on August 2, 2014 in Priozyorsk, Russia. Credit: Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

“Regrettably, there are many Russian performing artists who support the Putin regime, acting as typical propagandists…we cannot close our eyes and host a singer who supports war and the killing of innocents,” wrote Anna Zharov to the auditoriums in which Vaegna was scheduled to perform.

Sometimes her pressure yields results, but in contrast to countries in which sanctions were imposed and every performance by a Russian artist is thoroughly vetted, in Israel, some auditoriums shirk off any responsibility. When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the Israeli Opera published an emotional show of support for opera singers in Kyiv, which was under intense bombardment. After six months, in early September, the Opera hosted the ballet company of Boris Eifman, one of the most prestigious ballet groups in the world. More than 10,000 people saw their performances in Israel. The event was held under the auspices of the Russian bank VTB, which has been widely sanctioned for being identified with Putin. Eifman is also considered to be close to Putin, who in 2012 gave him Russia's highest honor.

Like Vaenga, Eifman hasn't been able perform on world stages since the war began. The last of his shows to be cancelled was in Chicago, last March. His performance in Israel was the first time he left Russia since the war began. From Israel, the troupe moved on to Dubai, another of the few places in which Russian artists still freely perform.

The Israeli Opera's post of solidarity with Ukrainian colleagues last March

The Israeli Opera said in response that Eifman's performance was a production by an external producer, and they were only renting out the auditorium. Similar reactions were received by other auditoriums in Israel. “Would they also allow for a Wagner performance on their stage?” wonders Anna Zharov. The Opera refused to elaborate beyond its initial laconic response.

From Tel Aviv to Dubai

“I’ve been waging this campaign for eight years, ever since the Russian invasion of Crimea,” says Zharov. She's motivated, as are the other group members, by their family and friends in Ukraine. “I’m from Kherson, which was an occupied city until last November. I managed to get my sister and her two kids out of there and to Kyiv. I know from a firsthand source how Russian soldiers entered homes there, savagely beating people. Everything that happened in Bucha [a city in which massacres were committed last winter] was no less harsh in Kherson. So I can’t act as if everything is normal when I see a parade of Russian artists who support a totalitarian regime that commits war crimes and kills people coming to perform here. In most of the world they’re boycotted. Everywhere else they check their links to Putin’s killing machine. Only here no one checks anything.”

According to activist Mickey Goldstein, “It’s not just a question of solidarity and granting a stage; I unequivocally believe that when somebody goes to a performance of a Russian artist who supports Putin and terror, somebody who pays for a ticket, some of that money will turn into a bullet that flies towards my mother or my friend in Bucha.” Goldstein, a student from Be’er Sheva, immigrated from Ukraine on his own a few years ago and is now helping Zharov’s organization.

Open gallery view Ukrainian activist Mickey Goldstein Credit: Olesya Girba

During the first weeks of the war, as cannons were roaring in Ukraine and horrific photos began emerging from Bucha and Mariupol, Zharov and her associates found out that Nurlan Saburov, one of Russia’a greatest stand-up comedians, was scheduled to arrive in Israel. His performances in the U.S. had earlier ame to a halt after a demonstrator wearing a bloodied dress got on the stage during one of his shows to protest the rape of women during the war in Ukraine. Saburov responded with a joke: “Is that your period?” he said, to which the audience responded with disdain. The rest of his shows were cancelled one-by-one as he refused to condemn Putin's actions.

“When we realized Saburov was coming to Israel, we appealed to all the locations in which he was scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Be’er Sheva. This was at the beginning of the war, so they understood the sensitivity of the issue and the controversy it evoked amongst people from the former Soviet Union and cancelled the performances,” says Goldstein.

Perhaps because of that cancellation, last October, during a performance in Russia, Saburov said that “there are those who now say they’re ashamed to be Russians. I’ve noticed that these are mostly citizens of Israel. Well, of course, when Israel screwed Palestine, Zara didn’t leave Israel. The name of McDonald’s wasn’t changed to 'hummus and that’s it,'" he joked, referring to a knock-off Russian McDonalds franchise, "Tasty and that's it," established in former McDonalds restaurants across Russia after the American fast food giant pulled out of the country.

Open gallery view Protestors against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Ukrainian boycott activists managed to chalk up another victory against Grigory Leps, one of Russia's most folk singers who was scheduled to appear at the Tel Aviv Culture Center and at the Haifa Congress Center. Leps stood alongside Putin in a March rally in support of the war, singing the national anthem at the Luzhniki Stadium in the presence of a crowd numbering tens of thousands. Katya Kopchik, 39, from Jerusalem, worked hard to cancel his performance in Israel. Kopchik immigrated to Israel from Kharkiv at the age of 17, and says "This war brought many of us back to the places of our birth, from an emotional perspective, too."

“After my parents agreed to come to Israel in March, I saw a notice saying that Leps, a very famous singer in Russia, was going to perform in Israel. A week before that I had seen him standing beside Putin on the stage. I rubbed by eyes, my jaw dropping in disbelief. I started writing posts about this matter," she says.

Open gallery view Ukrainian activist Katya Kopchik Credit: Guy Elad

Kopchik also notes the Israeli media's indifference. “This story simply passed under the radar, since it involved a cultural niche, but people from Ukraine were horrified.” She says that there has to be much more involvement on the part of Ministry of Culture so that a public conversation can take place. “Not everything that is kosher, yet stinks, should perform in Israel. It doesn’t shed a positive light on us to host artists who support Putin so strongly. But as soon as it’s a matter of former residents of the Soviet Union, the issue doesn’t reach the public’s agenda. It’s an important conversation that should be held in Hebrew, not just in Russian, and the Ministry of Culture should play a role in it.”

Another show that was cancelled was that of Dzhigan, a Ukrainian rapper who has supported the war from the start, ridiculing Russians who chose to flee and not fight. Last July, 33-year-old Sergey from Haifa, who works in high-tech, noticed that Dzhigan was scheduled to appear at the Malina night club in Haifa. Sergey and his friends decided to hold a protest against the event before his performance, close to the club. Dozens of shares on social media and appeals to the club led to the cancellation of the event.

Another performance by Alexander Rosenbaum, a Russian bard “similiar to the famous Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi,” according to Zharov, was also cancelled in the face of pressure by activists, due to his association with Putin. Rosenbaum was scheduled to perform in Ashdod, Be’er Sheva, Rishon Letzion, Haifa and Tel Aviv.

All told, activists managed to cancel five performances by Russian artists at Israel’s largest auditoriums, and they are still at it. Sometimes, like in the case of Eifman's performance, they are disappointed – though they remain determined.

Open gallery view Russain singer Grigory Leps performing in Moscow in 2018 REUTERS/Grigory Dukor Credit: GRIGORY DUKOR/ REUTERS

Zharov and her associates refuse to see themselves as a movement bent on canceling Russian culture. She also rejects comparisons to the international boycott, divestment and sanctions movement that calls for boycotting Israel. “We don’t negate Russian culture, but think that artists who cooperate with a regime of war criminals and help oppress Russians don’t deserve to benefit from the advantages of a democratic country and from our money. The Russian narrative, according to which they are on a peace operation, has to be stopped. There are entire cities that have been wiped off the map. You cannot say that culture is beyond war. That’s not the situation in Russia. They keep trying to tell us that.”

By contrast, one of the producers Haaretz talked to, who is very familiar with Israel's Russian cultural scene, says that Israel does not have the privilege of boycotting Russian artists. “After all, we are a country that is constantly boycotted because of the BDS movement; some artists don’t come here because of these boycotts. Israeli artists can’t perform overseas because of these same sanctions. We’re not in a position to boycott anybody.”

Birman, the activist who disrupted the Turetsky choir’s performance, believes that pressure to cancel performances is not the right approach. “I think we have to let the market do what it does. We need to explain and inform people about the performers and their ties to Putin and the war, making these performances unprofitable, so they won’t come to Israel. We shouldn’t exert pressure to cancel performances.”

Zharov and her team's campaigns have attracted criticism and smears from supporters of Russia, including in a Telegram group named “UkranoNazis.” A day before a demonstration in support of delivering military aid to Ukraine, held by Zharov’s group last October opposite the Prime Minister’s residence, the Telegram group published a video calling into question Zharov’s Israeli identity, linking her actions to support for Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid’s party. The group right-wing Telegram group, which in addition to slandering Ukrainians around the world, posts monologues from Israel's right-wing Channel 14 news station expressing opposition to Israel’s support of Ukraine.

Open gallery view Pro-Ukraine protesters in Istanbul demonstrating against Putin's invasion. Credit: Francisco Seco/AP

Boycott or cancellation

Channel 14 is a red rag for Ukrainian activists, who say that Russia has found an island of support among Israel's media landscape ever since the war began. Regular visitors to the studio belong hail from a group of defense establishment-oriented figures who have consistently forecasted an imminent Russian victory that never came to fruition. The channel's owner, Yitzchak Mirilashvili, is a supporter of Benjamin Netanyahu. He is the son of Mikhael Mirilashvili, who according to some reports is a close associate of Putin.

Zharov and her associates' vigorous campaigns have stung event producers and the Bravo ticket agency, the largest such agency catering to a market of 1.2 million Israelis from the former Soviet Union, hundreds of thousands of whom are avid consumers of culture. “They’re mad at us because we wrecked some of their business,” says Zharov.

The Russian cultural circuit is an overlooked market in Israel, though its scope is far-reaching. Before the war, there were ten such performances a month in a market estimated to be worth tens of millions of shekels per year. Tickets are sold for 200-350 shekels ($60-$100), and the auditoriums hosting such performances are among the largest in the country.

Bravo managers say the situation is complicated. “The pressure exerted by these activists has an impact. Since the war started, consumers have split in two: supporters of Russia and supporters of Ukraine; this leads to a lot of controversy over performances. When the Saint Petersburg ballet company came last July, for example, the Ashdod Symphony Orchestra didn’t want to perform with it.”

But, say Bravo managers, it’s ultimately about money. “Large auditoriums don’t want to take risks, with artists possibly cancelling or unable to leave Russia, so they raise their prices; insurance costs increase, and it becomes unprofitable. That’s why shows like Vaenga’s keep getting postponed.”

Open gallery view Demonstrator holds a sign depicting Vladimir Putin and reading "Killer" during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Madrid Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS - AFP

One concert that’s sold-out in advance is that of Philipp Kirkorov, possibly the most famous Russian pop singer and a solid Putin supporter. He is slated to perform in Haifa and Tel Aviv in early March. Lately, due to the sanctions on Russian artists, he sold his assets in the U.S. and was booed while performing in Las Vegas. Other artists known for their support of Putin include the classical pianist Denis Matsuev, who has performed in Israel several times, conductor Valery Gergiev and the famous Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin – a "bad boy" in the world of classical dance who lives in Russia and has a tattoo of Putin on his chest

A big story in the Sunday Times published last summer highlighted the case of famous soprano singer Anna Netrebko, who was also awarded a prize of appreciation by Putin. After Netrebko recieved a not-so warm welcome at one of her performances in Madrid in July, the news story, titled “Putin’s Divas,” raised the question of whether Putin was using artists to gain “soft diplomatic power,” thereby influencing world opinion. Alexei Ratmansky, the former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet who resigned when the war broke out, says that this is Putin’s way of mobilizing power in global centers of influence, something that allows him to operate on the battlefield.

But performances are just one such arena. Investments and donations from Russian oligarchs to various social and cultural initiatives represent another battlefield. Roman Abramovich, who is known to have amassed his fortune partly through his close ties to Putin and as well as via the privatization of the former Soviet Union’s assets, has become a household name. Abramovich has donated $100 million to the right-wing NGO Elad, $5 million to the Jewish Agency, and tens of millions of dollars to Yad Vashem. At the start of the war, people at Yad Vashem appealed to the U.S. ambassador in Israel in an effort to exclude Abramovich from a list of Putin associates who were subject to American sanctions. But after Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich, Yad Vashem announced the suspension of their ties with him. Abramovich is reportedly fighting these sanctions and denying any ties to the Kremlin.

At the start of the war, shortly after Abramovich was forced to sell the Chelsea football club, Tel Aviv’s MART cultural festival – which he had funded and attended in 2019 – was suspended at the last minute. The well-funded annual festival featured Russian theater events, dance and music with performances held at the Suzanne Dellal Center, the Gesher Theater, the Cameri Theater and the Israeli Opera. This coming year, given the ongoing war, festival producers say it will be suspended once again, but added that its management has moved to the U.S. and Abramovich and his associates are not involved.

Open gallery view Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich Credit: Andrew Winning/Reuters

Former MK Ksenia Svetlova, an expert and commentator on Russia, says that “Abramovich buys his influence with money. He donates a lot, and this festival is part of his attempts to buy influence and status through culture and presence on the local scene. One needs to do a thorough sweeping of the stables in Israel in anything related to money from oligarchs, who are invested everywhere here.”

A MART production that will take place is a performance of the Gibney Dance Company at the Suzanne Dellal Center in March. Before the war, an extensive collaboration project was planned between the Suzanne Dellal Center and dance companies in Moscow, mediated by people at the MART festival. In the first days of the war, the Center was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity. Naomi Perlov, the director of the center, was asked about past collaboration with the MART festival. She said that this was not an artistic collaboration and only involved renting space outside the center for performances. Regarding future collaborations between Tel Aviv and Moscow, she said that plans made in the past are not on the table now. Other cultural productions financed by Abramovich have been suspended by large theaters in the U.S.

When asked if she would take money for her NGO should Abramovich offer it, Zharov responded: “No, I wouldn’t, since he isn’t really coming out against Putin. He tried to take part in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but in my view, this was an attempt to survive. Money has color and a smell. When we say culture is beyond politics, it means that we agree with the killing in Ukraine.”

Abramovich, for his part, did not respond to questions from Haaretz.

Goldstein notes that money is just one aspect of the fight. "We’ve reached a situation in which silence is tantamount to cooperation. Not expressing support for Ukraine means collaborating with Russia’s terror. What has stopped Russia in the last nine months is that the world decided that it was time to stop cooperating with a regime of terror, and that includes culture.” Kopchik adds: “One must remember that Ukraine is part of Europe; Ukrainians are fighting for Europe’s future and for democracy. We feel far away, but it’s not that far. The boundaries crossed there can quickly get closer to us. There is a price to be paid for Israel’s policy of vagueness.”