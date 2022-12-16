The Link Between Israel’s ‘Demographic Threat’ and Its Prosecution of Polygamy

Last month, Rawia Aburabia gave a lecture at the law school of Sapir Academic College, which dealt with an article she had written about polygamy. The article noted that on the few occasions when Israeli authorities decide to enforce the criminal ban on polygamy among the country’s Bedouin community, the cases involve marriage with Palestinian women from the territories – in other words, the decision to take legal measures is part of Israel’s effort to reduce what is called the “demographic threat.”