What Israel's Religious-right Will Learn From Qatar's World Cup Win

Twelve years ago, when international soccer’s governing body FIFA announced that Russia would host the 2018 World Cup and Qatar would follow it in 2022, the totally farcical decision by a chronically corrupt organization was just inconceivable.

At the time, it seemed impossible that two awful dictatorships that had so obviously bribed their way to the hosting rights would actually get their way and stage the world’s game.

Naively, I offered a bet to Haaretz’s brilliant sports writer Uzi Dann that neither tournament would take place. Uzi agreed that a World Cup in Qatar was just too ridiculous to contemplate. He accepted my bet on Russia. I lost and paid for lunch – but we were both wrong on Qatar.

On Sunday, the “unthinkable” 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina will be played at the Lusail Stadium, north of Doha. And if I’m honest with myself, I’ve quite enjoyed most of the matches I’ve watched. That shouldn’t be surprising: the history of sports has plenty of similar precedents. It can be beautiful at pitch level even when the games are organized by a despicable regime.

Looking back at my prediction from 2010, I’m surprised that I put so much faith in the basic decency of Western governments. I expected them to find a way of denying Vladimir Putin and the Al-Thani family the opportunity of using sports to promote their despotism. Putin and the Russian national team were absent this time, banned by FIFA from participating.

There’s a valuable lesson here. You can rule your own country with an iron fist, jail and assassinate political rivals and subvert democracies in other nations, even invade and annex parts of neighboring countries, and still get to host World Cups and Olympic Games – just as long as you’re prepared to squander billions of your subjects’ money on building fancy stadiums and greasing the right palms on the executive committees. To actually get kicked out of the game, you need to start a full-blown war that jeopardizes energy supplies. Then, and only then, will you receive a red card.

And even though the situations are hardly comparable, there’s a valuable lesson here for Israelis and Palestinians.

Neither nation was anywhere good enough at soccer to make it to the grand stage where only 32 teams competed. But in their own way, they both managed to participate in this tournament.

Open gallery view A fan taking a photo of a football last month before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Doha, during the World Cup in Qatar. Credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Two narratives

There were two visible narratives in Qatar over the past few weeks. One was that planes were flying daily from Tel Aviv to Doha, carrying thousands of Israelis who were openly walking around the city and mingling with fans from around the Arab world. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan had a large studio and reporters speaking Hebrew at all of the stadiums, while an Israeli consulate was open to solve any problems their citizens may have encountered. Clear and tangible signs that the process of Israel’s acceptance in the Middle East was continuing apace.

The other narrative was that the first “Arab World Cup” was also a massive display of support for the Palestinians, with thousands of their flags flown in the streets and in the stands, and Israeli reporters and tourists often harangued throughout Doha. Clear proof that the “Arab street” still supports the Palestinians and isn’t happy to see Israelis act as if there’s no occupation or conflict back home.

And while the Israeli and Palestinian narratives usually contradict one another, they were both equally true in the amoral parallel universe of Qatar.

Israel is constantly making inroads in the region, and nowadays Israelis can walk in many Arab cities without hiding their identity – something that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. This is happening despite there being absolutely no progress toward ending the occupation.

A third of Arab League members now have open relations with Israel, and many others have some form of quiet engagement. However, this largely represents the rulers of the Arab regimes; many of the people in those countries still see Israel as an enemy occupying the Palestinians’ land.

Palestinians interviewed in various media outlets spoke of how seeing their flag flown in Qatar had given them a real sense of pride and solidarity. That’s understandable. Yet at the same time, the hard reality is that not only has that changed absolutely nothing in their dire situation, the Qataris – for all their lip service to the Palestinian cause – showed their true priorities by allowing Israelis to fly there directly, on their Israeli passports, to roam freely around their country for the duration of the tournament.

This was in accordance with assurances to FIFA that no citizens of any country would be barred. However, the Qataris broke assurances in many other cases, such as when they banned beer or any piece of clothing featuring an LGBTQ rainbow flag from the stadiums. They chose to stick to the rules when it came to Israel.

The bottom line remains that the Palestinians got sympathy and the Israelis got normalization.

The Qataris knew they could defy the West when it came to upholding their bans on alcohol and LGBTQ rights. They didn’t even try to ban Israel. Because accepting Israel’s presence, however grudgingly in some cases, is now increasingly the norm. And it has nothing to do with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Open gallery view A Uruguay's supporter holds a T-shirt reading "Freedom for Palestine" during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium last month. Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV - AFP

Cynical and pragmatic

The normalization of Israel has progressed at the same time as Israel has carried out a series of bloody operations in Gaza and when the prospects for a Palestinian state seem more remote than ever. It has happened despite all the warnings that “the occupation is unsustainable” and that Israel would inevitably be forced to suffer boycotts and sanctions.

It hasn’t happened due to any love for Israel or lack of sympathy for the Palestinians. No, it is because the world is a cynical and pragmatic place, where even Russia, China, Qatar and – very likely in eight years’ time – also Saudi Arabia get to host the biggest sporting tournaments. As long as a regime doesn’t go as far as Russia did and disrupt global stability with a senseless war, the world isn’t going to sanction an active player in the world markets.

It’s crucial to bear all this in mind when, in the same week the World Cup final is played in Qatar, Israel is likely to inaugurate the most nationalist and illiberal government in its history. But no matter how awful this new government will be, for many Israelis and most Palestinians alike, the world will do absolutely nothing about it. That’s as long as the new government doesn’t launch a massive war against Iran or provoke a holy war by bulldozing the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Just look at U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech two weeks ago at the J Street conference in Washington – an event where he would have been warmly applauded if he had put the new Israeli government on warning.

He began by referring to the World Cup he had just returned from (not a word of criticism for another U.S. ally there) and spent much of the speech extolling Israel’s “integration” in the region, attesting to the strength of the ties and “sacrosanct” military aid to Israel, along with some bland paeans to the two-state solution.

As for the incoming government, he had praise for the “free and fair elections with robust participation” that it had won, and full “respect [for] the democratic choice of the Israeli people; we again congratulate Bibi Netanyahu.”

Then he promised that the administration would “gauge the government by the policies it pursues rather than individual personalities.” In other words, Blinken said he knows the new government is stacked with anti-Arab Kahanists, but that won’t change anything. “We will speak honestly and respectfully with our Israeli friends, as partners always should.” That’s it.

From Washington to Doha, the message is clear: keep politics and human rights out of sports and international relations. You don’t have to like the policies and politicians of other countries, but you have to get along – and that means Israel will gradually be normalized as part of the region.

Don’t rock the boat, do business, watch soccer and everyone will be just fine. Except the Palestinians, who will have to make do with a few flags.