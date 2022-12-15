Sign Warning Jews Not to Ascend the Temple Mount Restored

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation reinstated a sign from Israel's Chief Rabbinate warning Jewish visitors against entering the Temple Mount area in Jerusalem on Wednesday, after its removal in August.

The sign, which notifies visitors that people who have not been ritually purified are forbidden from ascending the mount, which is Judaism's holiest site, was taken down amid the Tisha B'Av fast. In its stead, new and prominent signs were placed at a police checkpoint and in a waiting hall at the entrance to the bridge by the Temple Mount Administration, an activist group, listing the rules for going up to the site in accordance to Jewish law, including immersion in a ritual bath and the prohibition of wearing leather shoes.

This has led some critics to claim that the placement of the signs was coordinated with the police, encouraging Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount and violating the religious status quo governing the site.

Following a Haaretz report on the removal of the warning sign, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which manages the complex, placed an identical one at the Old City's Mughrabi Gate. It also released a statement, according to which Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef approached Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places Shmuel Rabinovitch with the request that "the sign be returned to its place, which has returned to warn the masses, in the name of the Chief Rabbinate, of the grave obstacle in ascending the Temple Mount faced by Jews of our generation, who are impure due to their contact with the dead."

The sign's message – "According to Torah Law, entering the Temple Mount area is strictly forbidden due to the holiness of the site" – has not changed since it was first placed in the area following the Six Day War in 1967, the foundation said.

According to the status quo agreed upon by the Israeli government and Muslim religious authorities following the Six Day War, Jews are permitted to pray at the Western Wall and Muslims at the mosques atop the Temple Mount. The compound is open for visits by non-Muslims, but not for prayer.

For decades, the sign represented the approach of the majority of the religious Jewish community toward the Temple Mount; just a few thousand pilgrims would ascend it each year. In 2009, for instance, just 5,658 Jews visited the complex.

Recent years have seen changes regarding visits to and prayer at the site. While police used to stop any Jewish visitor they found murmuring under their breath on suspicion of praying there, today they ignore prayer there, as does the Waqf, which administers the Muslim holy sites on the compound.

Many rabbis, and almost all ultra-Orthodox ones, prohibit their followers from ascending the Mount due to concerns over ritual purity. However, a growing number of modern Orthodox rabbis encourage pilgrimages so long as visitors go with a guide who know which parts of the site are permitted to visit.

Several notable rabbis and Knesset members have ascended the Temple Mount in recent years, and the number of Jews paying visits there has risen continuously each year. In 2021, 34,779 Jews visited the compound.