Likud Agrees to Reexamine Law of Return at Coalition Partners' Urging

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has agreed to review aspects of Israel's Law of Return as part of negotiations with its coalition partners for forming a new government.

The ultra-Orthodox parties and Religious Zionism seek to overturn the so-called "grandchild clause," which makes anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent eligible for Israeli citizenship.

Despite the support of his political partners, Netanyahu himself is opposed to modifying the law. The other coalition parties have refused to renege on the request, though, and the incoming prime minister has conceded to establish a committee that will work on the matter.

According to officials involved in the coalition negotiations, the committee will apparently deliberate on broader issues regarding the Law of Return along with the grandchild clause, in order to reduce the expected backlash from the public to amending it. The committee will therefore be responsible for examining the country's naturalization policy in general, they say, but in practice, focus on that particular clause.

If the clause is overturned, only Jews and their children will be eligible for Israeli citizenship via the Law of Return. United Torah Judaism, Shas and Religious Zionism have expressed their wishes to end the policy of awarding citizenship to anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent, claiming that too many immigrants to Israel in recent years do not meet the definition of being Jewish as per halakha (religious law), and thus weakening the state's unique character.

According to unofficial assessments, overturning the grandchild clause would deprive some three million people with Jewish roots of the privilege of naturalization through the Law of Return.

Likud officials claim that they remain opposed to amending the law, and that there is no guarantee it will be changed following the committee's deliberations. Despite this, Netanyahu had previously held the stance that he would not accept any change to the Law of Return and that it was not up for discussion, making this a significant shift in position.

Other Likud members have expressed abject resistance to changing the law. MK Yuli Edelstein gave a speech last week in the Knesset, in which he said that the Law of Return "must be left alone." He mentioned "chatter about the need to change the Law of Return and the grandchild clause," and warned that if this comes to fruition, "there will not be a Law of Return in Israel" in another five years, and that "anyone would be able to be naturalized, and it would become a state of all its citizens."

Incoming Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party doubled down on the call to amend the law last week in an interview with an ultra-Orthodox radio station. He called Israel's current immigration policies “one of the biggest threats to Israeli demography, to the country’s Jewish identity and assimilation.” He added, “This is a social and Jewish time bomb that must be dealt with. We insist on it and will continue to insist on it."