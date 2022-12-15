Israel Gives Ukraine Intelligence on Iran via NATO

Israel has stepped up its intelligence assistance to Ukraine in recent weeks via NATO, sources in Brussels told Haaretz, with Jerusalem remaining keen to keep its aid to the embattled country indirect.

This would be Israel's latest show of flexibility toward Kyiv, with the political and military leaders slightly easing the fence-sitting policy they have employed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The catalyst is the military aid that Iran is now providing Moscow, including the training of Russian forces in Russia.

“Iran’s decision to supply drones and increase its military cooperation with Russia is a strategic mistake by Tehran and the best thing that could have happened to Israel-NATO relations,” an Israeli defense source told Haaretz.

Only a month and a half ago, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Aviv Kochavi, turned down a proposal by Ukraine's defense minister to share information on the Iranian drones being shot down over his country. These details would have come in return for the passing on of Israeli intelligence.

Until Iran’s intervention in the war – for the first time it's providing military aid to a European country – the Bennett-Lapid government stuck to its refusal to give Kyiv anything that might help Ukraine militarily, sufficing with humanitarian aid.

Israel feared that Russia might respond by hampering the Israel Air Force's freedom in Syria's skies, as Iran tries to deepen its presence against Israel to the north. But American pressure and the stepped-up Iranian aid to Russia have convinced Israel to abandon its policy of apathy.

Last month, senior European officials told Haaretz that under American pressure, Israel agreed to underwrite the purchase of millions of dollars of “strategic materials” for Ukraine. The materials were transferred via a NATO country, and Israel agreed to let NATO countries transfer to Ukraine weapons including electro-optical and fire-control systems made by Israeli firms.

In recent weeks, Iranian drones have played a key role in Russia's airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, targeting infrastructure such as Ukraine's power grid, government buildings and residential areas. These attacks have seriously cut the supply of electricity and water all over the country.

Over several years, the Mossad, Military Intelligence, the IAF and the navy have built up a database on Iran's drones. If Brussels gains access to this data, Ukraine and NATO countries will benefit, as will other states such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia.

Israel transferred a detailed file – adapted so as not to divulge sources and methods of operation – on Iran's drones, especially the Shahed-136, a so-called kamikaze drone. The file was passed on by Haim Regev, Israel’s ambassador to the EU and NATO, during a meeting with the alliance’s deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoana.

The Shahed-136 isn't a fast drone – its maximum speed is 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour. But its delta-shaped wings give it a range of 2,200 kilometers while carrying a warhead up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds). Iran used it against Saudi oil facilities in 2019, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen used it to attack U.S. targets in Iraq and ships including oil tankers in the Arabian Sea. These also included vessels partly owned by Israelis – the Ofer family and Rami Ungar.

But the drone isn't good at evading air defense systems. Hundreds of Shaheds are believed to have been shot down in Ukraine in recent weeks.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said that Iran has become Russia’s main defense partner, a statement coming only weeks after U.S. intelligence warned about Iran’s intention to supply Russia with ballistic missiles. It seems the Iranians have walked this back and instead are considering arming Vladimir Putin’s army with Iranian missiles with ranges up to 300 kilometers.

Kyiv has asked Washington to supply it with advanced systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and Russian warplanes. The U.S. media reported this week that the Biden administration plans to send Patriot missile-defense batteries to Ukraine in the near future.

Israel, meanwhile, remains opposed to providing Ukraine with air defense systems, and NATO realizes that it has little chance to change this policy.

In 1994, Israel signed an agreement granting it status as a NATO “partner.” This lets it appoint an ambassador and a military attaché, and take part in the alliance’s air and sea exercises in the Baltic states, Montenegro and the Indian Ocean.

This closer relationship has been made possible by Israel's improved ties with Turkey – a NATO member – following years of obstruction by Ankara. But NATO has also changed its approach.

“For years NATO focused on Europe,” the defense source said. “That was its main mandate; the Middle East was low priority. The party that dealt with that was the United States.”

He says Iran’s brazen expansion into the Ukrainian arena is changing NATO’s views on its role. Suddenly Iran is threatening NATO members not only with drones in Ukraine's skies just over the NATO border, but also with its ballistic missiles with a range of around 4,000 kilometers, capable of reaching European capitals.

So Israel, considered the country best at stymieing Tehran, is benefiting from NATO’s increased interest in Iran. Ukraine is benefiting, too.