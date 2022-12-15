Israel Dismantles Illegal Outpost on Galilee Land Claimed by Bedouin

Israel began on Wednesday to dismantle an illegal encampment in the Galilee established by Jews claiming to stand for “Jewish sovereignty” and against Bedouin presence in the area.

Accompanied by police, officials from the National Unit for Enforcing Planning and Construction Laws removed two of four caravans from the site, which is on land claimed by both local Bedouin and the Jewish National Fund.

Last August, the first family to settle at the site placed a caravan there. They left a month later and were replaced by the family of Bilhah Ehrlich from the nearby moshav of HaZor’im, which was subsequently joined by two more families with 10 children between them.

“We want to establish a settlement of the Jewish people and of the entire nation here,” Ehrlich said. “Just before the new government formed, they rushed to do this [the evacuation] at the same time that there’s a Bedouin tent just a few meters away on which they never enforce the law.

“If the Galilee isn’t everyone’s story, then neither is Tel Aviv everyone’s story. If we are united in saying that the Galilee and the Negev must be under Jewish sovereignty, then we have a serious problem. Our police and army flex their muscles when it comes to the Jews, the law only applies to Jews. We talk about a state for all its citizens, so why is the law only applied to Jewish citizens? What kind of racism is this, what kind of antisemitism?”

Open gallery view Evacuation of the illegal outpost, on Wednesday. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

When the first caravan appeared at the site in August, head of the Eilabun Local Council Samir Abu Zeid wrote a letter to Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev concerning what he called “an illegal outpost of the hilltop youth adjacent to Eilabun village.”

Regarding the Jewish newcomers’ claims of a Bedouin encampment, Abu Zeid said the land belonged to the occupant. “Of the 900 dunams on which the settlement of Ramat Arbel was supposed to be established, 200 dunams are private land belonging to the residents of Eilabun. One of the residents, who was originally a Bedouin from Bir al-Maksur, holds 110 dunams that he inherited from his father and grandfather. He developed the land and planted a few trees,” Abu Zeid said.

“The hilltop youth came and brought their things there randomly on the ground. What is disturbing here is that they did it without permits and without any coordination. Our new neighbors are spoiling the atmosphere here. Are they just regular people or are they provocateurs?”

In his letter from last August, Abu Zeid wrote “We have no doubts that the goal in establishing a presence on the land is unnecessary provocation and to take over lands belonging to the residents of Eilabun. I want to stress that the above-mentioned parcel of land has been designated as mixed land according to state planning authorities, in other words both private and state-owned land, and the residents of Eilabun have property rights on this land.”

Open gallery view A sign reading "Welcome to Mount Arbel." Credit: Gil Eliyahu

In the letter he also stated “It appears that these hilltop youth don’t want a shared life or to be good neighbors with Eilabun or with their neighbors in Masad and Ravid. They want to break up the coexistence and good relations that currently exist between us and the aforementioned settlements.”

Orit Shpitz, a friend of Ehrlich’s who is part of the group that founded the Jewish encampment, described “A fleet of 12 police cars" arriving to the settlement and that "two caravans were put on trucks, just like a funeral. At the front of the procession was an Arab car and you could see he was smiling – they were happy. They’re stealing the land here, they’re gaining control all the time and, right in front of our eyes, they’re celebrating their victory here, just like the pictures you see from Gaza of them celebrating on the rooftops.

"This is a place that was recognized 20 years ago, so how can they make a cynical political decision like that? What kind of country can allow a thing like that before a new government is formed that will give us an approval to stay here?”

Head of the Lower Galilee Regional Council Nitzan Peleg told Haaretz that about two decades ago the cabinet had decided to establish the town of Ramat Arbel at the site and that the council is now trying to have this decision reaffirmed. Such reaffirmation is necessary since the original decision is no longer valid after so many years, and since the National Planning and Building Council accepted a subcommittee’s opinion that there was no need for a new Jewish town in the area.

Open gallery view The site of the illegal outpost, on Wednesday. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Motti Dotan, former chairman of the Lower Galilee Regional Council, which in 2001 initiated plans to found a new town, told Haaretz that while the cabinet’s decision was invalidated by the planning subcommittee two years later, the reason it did so failed to recognize the actual situation on the ground.

“They claimed that the area had a lot of plans that had already been approved and that there was no need for a new town, but the fact is that all of the countryside is occupied,” said Dotan. “This plan had already been approved by the cabinet, and today it should be re-approved because there’s a sympathetic government. They’re waving the flag of settlement, and what’s the difference between settling Judea and Samaria and settling the Galilee?”

Peleg, who chairs the regional council today, told Haaretz “One of our goals as a council is to have the cabinet decision reaffirmed and to establish the town of Ramat Arbel,” adding “There is private land there, the great majority of which belongs to the Jewish National Fund. I told the settlers that they need to act in an organized way: A cabinet decision, a second cabinet decision, the planning administration and so forth.”

Shpitz said “We saw that 20 years have passed since the cabinet approval, and action was repeatedly delayed, so we decided to bring trailers," Shpitz said. "We didn’t bring caravans, we brought trailers – a trailer that’s attached to the car that we bought for 8,000 shekels [$2,350] so that if need be we could move it – but the inspectors took it too.”

Ehrlich added: “I call on this area to be quickly approved for the establishment of a new settlement. If it isn’t, the Bedouin will continue planting here – he told us that. We’ll stay here until the bulldozers come here and prepare the land for settlement. We won’t sit at home and watch them take over more land while no one does a thing about it.”