Israel Chemicals to Pay Country's Largest-ever Compensation for Environmental Damage

The Israel Chemicals company will pay 115 million shekels ($33.7 million) to cover the cost of restoring the Ashalim Stream and compensating the public for the environmental damage it caused in a 2017 hazardous waste spill. The damages are the biggest ever paid in Israel for polluting.

The figure was decided in an out-of-court settlement between ICL and a group of public bodies and private citizens who filed a class action suit, but the agreement still requires the approval of the Be’er Sheva District Court, where the suit was originally filed.

The spill occurred in June 2017 at a fertilizer plant belonging to ICL subsidiary Rotem Amfert in southern Israel. The wall of a large holding pool collapsed, causing a huge quantity of hazardous waste containing high concentrations of acid to flow into Ashalim, which is part of a nature reserve.

Efforts to clean up the stream began immediately after the incident, and the area was closed to the public for two-and-a-half years out of concern that its soil and water posed a health hazard.

Residents of the Arava region started the first class action suit against Rotem Amfert. They were later joined by the state, which claimed to be the only plaintiff and sought close to 400 million shekels (over $116 million) in damages. The court rejected the claim, after which the parties agreed to begin mediation.

The sides decided on the final amount after a complex mediation process, which involved calling on international experts to assess the environmental damage. They toured the areas and held a series of conferences on the matter.

Ilan Barkai, Rotem Amfert’s CEO, said after signing the settlement that the spill “was a serious and unfortunate event,” and that the company had accepted “full responsibility” for it.

“Immediately after the incident in 2017, the company acted quickly and unconditionally to immediately rehabilitate the area, providing all the resources needed to do it. In recent years, we have done everything we can to learn lessons from it,” Barkai said. “We view the compromise agreement as a responsible and desirable move first and foremost towards the public, other stakeholders and, of course, for ourselves as a company.”

Haya Erez, the attorney who represented local residents in the suit and was involved in a similar suit for the 2014 Evrona Nature Reserve oil spill, said that “now, when large damages are being paid for environmental damage for the second time, it’s clear that harm to nature comes with a heavy price. We hope that this will deter more factories from polluting and force them to proactively prevent environmental disasters."

Researchers at Tel Aviv University who have been monitoring Ashalim since the spill say that the area has yet to recover from the heavy damage it sustained. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is even considering removing contaminated soil from the site.

To cope with the impact of the spill, effluents that had accumulated in the stream’s gorge had to be pumped out and the area’s acacia trees have had to be continuously watered to mitigate their exposure to the toxic substances. These measures, however, failed to prevent deaths among the local wildlife, including its ibex herd. The soil contamination also impaired the germination capacity of the area’s plant life.

The case of the Ashalim Stream illustrates to a large extent the government's failure in handling the well-known hazards created by the phosphate industry. Rotem Amfert is routinely on the Environmental Protection Ministry’s list of factories most at risk of endangering the environment.

ICL executives had been aware of the risk of the pool wall’s collapse for 20 years, but the Environmental Protection Ministry was never informed of the problem, and was thus unaware of the danger. The ministry and the planning authorities were unable to compel the company to switch to using safer pools until after the catastrophic spill.