Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Is This the Worst Tourist Trap at Israel's Airport?

Next time you fly out of Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport you may want to make sure you don't need to change money

Rotem Shtarkman
Rotem Shtarkman
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The Duty Free area at Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel's main airport, near Tel Aviv.
The Duty Free area at Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel's main airport, near Tel Aviv.Credit: Ofer Vaknin
Rotem Shtarkman
Rotem Shtarkman

It’s hard not to get upset by the shameful prices for food and drink at Ben-Gurion Airport. A meal there on the way to a vacation abroad remains a tourist trap, even for savvy Israelis – and in recent years the problem has only worsened because most flights don’t offer food.

But it turns out there's a trap at the airport costing travelers a great deal more. On currency exchanges over $100, the Bank Hapoalim branch there charges a commission 10 times higher than at its branches elsewhere in Israel – 2 percent instead of 0.2 percent.

After three years of hearings, the Lod District Court last week certified a complaint about this practice as a class action suit, allowing the case to proceed.

The Bank Hapoalim change at the airport.Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Two decades ago, Hapoalim won the bidding to provide currency exchange services at Ben-Gurion; it has operated a small branch there 24 hours a day.

The Bank of Israel, meanwhile, doesn't seem to be overly concerned. Despite its chart stipulating maximum commissions, the central bank sent a letter to Hapoalim approving what appears to be a skirting of the rules.

A class-action complaint may only demand compensation for improper conduct during the seven years before the filing. The plaintiffs claim that in those seven years around 10 billion shekels ($2.9 billion) was exchanged at the branch.

With the complaint now certified, documents are expected to be filed showing just how much Bank Hapoalim made at the expense of travelers flying abroad.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism