GOP Senators Slam FBI, Justice Department Over Shireen Abu Akleh Probe

WASHINGTON – Eight Republican senators on Wednesday sharply condemned the FBI and Justice Department's reported decision to open an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The senators demand the investigation be closed immediately before causing harm to the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship.

"Given the results of multiple competent investigations regarding Abu Akleh, we are confident Israel has done its part, as an American ally, to determine the circumstance of her tragic death," the senators wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Shireen Abu Akleh

"In light of this, we are dismayed the DOJ and FBI are seeking to disregard Israeli sovereignty by inserting itself into an investigation which has concluded and which U.S. officials participated in," they continued.

The senators — Sens. Marco Rubio, Chuck Grassley, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, Josh Hawley, Mike Braun, Tim Cotton and James Lankford — argue that they took the "unprecedented and unilateral action" after the Israeli military, independent third-party examiners and U.S. officials could not reach a definitive and clear conclusion regarding fault. They added that the Israeli military's internal probe months later could not determine the origin of the bullet.

The senators took further issue that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides was not informed in advance of the decision, calling it "wholly unacceptable and represents a breakdown in internal coordination between the agencies," echoing Cruz's previous allegations that the probe was yet another example supposed example of the DOJ and FBI's overreach and politicization of investigations.

Type of gun suspected of being used to kill Abu Akleh.

The FBI's reported decision marked a milestone in the U.S.-Israel relationship, with the reported opening in its own right culminating a truly unprecedented pressure campaign from Democratic members of Congress pushing a Democratic administration to take a firm stance against Israel. Democrats have consistently rejected Israeli investigations as insufficient as lacking transparency, citing video footage and independent investigations launched by leading international media outlets.

Democrats have further rejected the Biden administration's arguments that U.S. involvement sufficed and that pressuring Israel to review its rules of engagement constituted accountability, insisting that the U.S. has a legal and moral obligation to conduct its own independent investigation, including whether the killing violated U.S. law surrounding military aid.

Joe Biden during tenure as VP with former Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has spearheaded the Democratic efforts, recently told Haaretz that he will continue his push amid the FBI's probe. "We live in a world where people say things and they expect everybody to forget. Accountability here at home requires that we hold the administration accountable to statements they’ve made as well. We’ll continue to do that,” he said.