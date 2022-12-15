Limor Son Har Hamelech, a Knesset member from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, visited an Israeli settler on Thursday who is being held in administrative detention without trial, saying she will work to "rescind the order as quickly as possible."

Following her visit to the prisoner, Elhai Carmeli, the newly elected lawmaker said that she would work for his release. She claimed that the administrative detention order, which is effectively imprisonment without trial, was issued "out of political motives, blatantly bypassing the court." She noted that the order against Carmeli was signed by outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the leader of the National Unity Party.

Har Hamelech objected to the use of administrative detention orders against Carmeli and another Israeli settler, Avraham Yered. Both detainees are residents of Jewish settlements in the northern West Bank.

Carmeli, who is married and the father of an infant, was arrested about a month ago by the police, who subsequently sought a court order extending his detention. Minutes after the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court denied the request, Gantz signed a 4-month administrative detention order against Carmeli.

"I visited his detention cell today [Thursday] and examined the conditions in which he is being held from up close," Har Hamelech said. "This administrative order is a scandalous order," she said, coming after a Jerusalem court ordered Carmeli released. "It is my intention to work through every means at my disposal to rescind this order as quickly as possible."

Carmeli had also placed in administrative detention a year ago. At the time, he was one of dozens of settlers suspected of assaulting Israeli soldiers near Nablus in the West Bank and of throwing stones at Palestinian cars. Lt. Col. Almog Rotem, a battalion commander in the Paratrooper Brigade, was wounded in the incident, as were other soldiers.

Forty Knesset members from the incoming government coalition signed a letter last week demanding that Defense Minister Gantz cancel the administrative detention orders against Carmeli and Yered. Among the other lawmakers signing onto the letter were Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir and three Knesset members from Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party – Miri Regev, Yuli Edelstein and Miki Zohar. In their letter to Gantz, the Knesset members called the administrative detention orders "an invalid use of your power, while trampling and disregarding the judicial process."

"These orders were issued without a trial and without evidence," the letter claimed, "while ignoring the court's order to release the two."

Assuming that the coalition government that Netanyahu is seeking to form takes office, it will be the most right-wing in the country's history. It remains to be seen whether the use of administrative detention against Jewish Israelis will continue and whether right-wing Knesset members will continue to seek their release.

As of late August – prior to the current detentions of Carmeli and Yered – Israel was holding 723 prisoners in administrative detention. Eleven were Israeli citizens – but none of them were Jewish. The others were Palestinians. The numbers jumped considerably in the wake of a wave of terrorist attacks in Israel that began in March.

In August, in response to a Haaretz article about administrative detention, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The tool of administrative detention is only used in situations where the security authorities have reliable and well-founded information indicating a real danger posed by the detainee to the security of the area and in the absence of other alternatives to remove the risk. The decision on administrative detention is an individual decision based on well-founded information regarding each detainee, in part by paying attention to the security situation in the area."

Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, who was head of the IDF’s Central Command from 2012 to 2015, partially attributed the huge gap between the number of Palestinian and Jewish administrative detainees in recent years to the fact that Jewish would-be detainees “have a supportive legal system that jumps on this issue, such as the group Honenu. The legal support they get is more significant” than that available to Palestinians.

With reporting by Hagar Shezaf.