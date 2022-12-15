As Netanyahu Struggles With Extremists, a Government of Reconciliation May Yet Arise

The first package of amendments to the law being shepherded through the Knesset by the new government is the start of a revolution.

The amendment to the Police Order, which will strengthen the powers of the next national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, over the police commissioner, the amendment to the Basic Law that will allow a convicted criminal to serve as a senior minister and the legislation that will put large parts of authority over the occupation into the hands of the settlers are both revolutionary and destructive to the rule of law.

Anyone watching the special debate in the Knesset on the amendment to the Police Order also got to hear the background music to this revolution. Ben-Gvir and his friends didn’t yield an inch to anyone who disagreed with them, including Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon and the current public security minister, Omer Bar-Lev, who weren’t given a chance to finish a sentence and whose remarks were interrupted over and over again.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Ofir Sofer and Yitzchak Goldknopf in the Knesset, last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

It’s too early to speculate whether this kind of behavior will grow and develop to the point that it destroys Israeli democracy. But it’s not too early to say that the police commissioner, the army chief of staff, the attorney general and other senior officials and professionals are suffering a bad run of luck. They reached the peak of their lifetime careers just as loudmouth populists are intent on robbing them of precious energy, power and authority.

Against all this deafening noise, the Netanyahu trial – which only yesterday was the defining issue of Israeli society – suddenly feels like some distant telenovela that refuses to end. Witnesses of all kinds come to testify – Netanyahu met with so-and-so on Day X, Netanyahu spoke with whomever on Day Y – but none of it can be heard over Ben-Gvir’s hoarse shouting.

For Netanyahu, it couldn’t be a better distraction. He is now perceived, even by his harshest critics, as a moderate leader, not to mention a responsible adult. Leftists and right-wingers are looking to him in the hope that he’ll be the one who succeeds in curbing the Kahanism that has drifted in from the far right and the ultra-Orthodox desire to impose a halakhic state. The Just-Not-Bibi set, who not long ago burned with hatred for Netanyahu, have now discovered there’s something even worse.

Open gallery view Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz last year. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

Perhaps it will take some time, during which a right-wing government will be formed on the foundation of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. Perhaps Netanyahu does want to lead the right-wing revolution that he promised during the election campaign. Perhaps Benny Gantz & Co. aren’t prepared to fold again (or ever). But in light of the slow progress in the coalition talks and the revelations that have emerged about the nature of Netanyahu’s coalition partners, the possibility that a government of reconciliation may arise is becoming less far-fetched as the days go by.

The negotiations imbroglio may be the result of Netanyahu’s poor management, but it may also reflect certain divisions on the right. Thus, it’s possible Netanyahu will get the amnesty he wants, just not from those who supported him and won the election, but from those who opposed him and sought to force him out of office. The first steps towards a government of reconciliation have been taken.