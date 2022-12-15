Haaretz - back to home page
In the News

Opinion |

What Israel's Religious Right Will Learn From Qatar's World Cup Win

From Washington to Doha, the message is clear: keep politics and human rights out of sports and international relations. So while the Palestinians got sympathy from the Arab street, the Israelis got a bigger achievement in the form of more de-facto normalization

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

Twelve years ago, when international soccer’s governing body FIFA announced that Russia would host the 2018 World Cup and Qatar would follow it in 2022, the totally farcical decision by a chronically corrupt organization was just inconceivable.

