How the Jewish State Reversed Biblical Justice in Palestine

In the story of the Judgment of Solomon, the Israelite king is asked to rule between two women both claiming to be the mother of the same child. The wise king suggests cutting the baby in two, handing half to each woman.

The first woman concedes to the ruling, whereas the other begs Solomon to give the baby to the first woman if it means sparing him the sword. The king declares the second woman the true parent, assuming a mother would give up her baby to save his life.

Palestinians recount this story on Partition Day every year, which marked its 75th anniversary last month. In their telling, they had their own Judgment of Solomon moment in November 1947, when the British packed up and left Mandate Palestine for good, handing over its future to the United Nations. The UN General Assembly passed its historic Resolution 181, partitioning Mandate Palestine between Arabs and Jews, and ultimately leading to the creation of the Jewish State of Israel.

To many Palestinians, the partition plan was Solomonic justice gone awry: It passed at a time when Palestine was two-thirds Arab (Muslims and Christians) and one-third Jewish, and when Jewish land ownership barely exceeded seven percent. What's more, the plan allocated to the Jewish state about 56 percent of historic Palestine (excluding Jerusalem and Bethlehem, which were to remain under international control administered by the United Nations), with a mere 43 percent to the future Arab state.

Arabs and Palestinians refused – perhaps rightly so – to split the land in half. Fearing the prospect of a Jewish majority in the future Arab Palestine state, the Arab Higher Committee boycotted the resolution and declared a three-day general strike in Palestine. Jamal Husseini, a committee member, warned: “The blood will flow like rivers in the Middle East.”

The Zionist movement, while seemingly divided in itself, officially embraced the plan. While some of its leaders initially opposed partition, others could see its great promise for the creation of the Jewish state. Jewish leaders like Chaim Weizmann and David Ben-Gurion ultimately persuaded the Zionist Congress to lend its support for the plan.

Jewish residents of Palestine gather in the streets of Tel Aviv after radio broadcasts announce November 30, 1947 that the United Nations plans for the partition of Palestine and the new Jewish State. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

In a letter to his son dated October 1937, Ben-Gurion explained that the partition would be a first step to "possession of the land as a whole.” Days after the UN voted to partition Palestine, a perceptive Ben-Gurion told the central committee of the Histadrut labor federation: “I know of no greater achievement by the Jewish people in its long history since it became a people.”

Ben-Gurion knew that demography was not on his side: “The total population of the Jewish State at the time of its establishment will be about one million, including almost 40 percent non-Jews. Such a population composition does not provide a stable basis for a Jewish state... With such a composition, there cannot even be absolute certainty that control will remain in the hands of the Jewish majority... There can be no stable and strong Jewish state so long as it has a Jewish majority of only 60 percent.”

Israel, emboldened by the partition plan, declared its independence a year later, on May 14, 1948. Not long after, the new state was recognized by a majority of United Nations member states, led by the United States. The following day, four Arab states, led by Egypt, declared war on the nascent Jewish state, only to be crushed by it in the span of months.

By July 1949, the two parties had reached a series of separate agreements, culminating in the re-demarcation of formal armistice lines between Israel and its Arab neighbors. As a result, Israel seized four-fifths of historic Palestine, Jordan annexed the West Bank and Egypt took hold of the Gaza Strip. An independent Arab Palestine, meanwhile, became a distant mirage.

Palestinian Arab refugees on the road to Lebanon fleeing fighting in the Galilee region in the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

In the mass exodus that both preceded and followed the war, about 750,000 Palestinians were either expelled or fled their homes and became lifetime refugees. In the coastal city of Jaffa, the largest Arab city in Mandate Palestine, of the 75,000 Arab residents of Jaffa, only about 3,000 remained. Palestinians refer to this chapter of history as the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

Today, Palestinians are exhausted, impoverished, dispersed and leaderless. The prospect of Palestinian statehood has never been dimmer, thanks to Israel's ever-growing expansion into Palestinian land and the proliferation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where over two million Palestinians now live in apartheid-like conditions.

In Gaza, some two million Palestinians are squeezed into 146 square miles, besieged by both Israel and Egypt, fearing the looming prospect of a new Israeli invasion. In Israel, about 1.7 million Palestinians (20 percent of the population) have been downgraded to the rank of second-class citizens, thanks to the nation-state law, which privileges Jews.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a Vision for Peace map while speaking at the United Nations (UN) Security Council on February 11, 2020 in New York City. Credit: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

In Arab countries, Palestinian refugees continue to live in dire conditions in cramped refugee camps, deprived of basic human rights. In host countries such as Syria, Palestinian refugees are trapped in the midst of a bloody war, and are internally displaced at a constant and terrifying pace. Worldwide, exiled Palestinians and their grandchildren are still waiting to go back to their homeland, holding their keys of return.

For nearly ten million Palestinians, now under occupation or in exile, the partition plan has only spawned more partitions: from those living in the occupied West Bank, to those under siege in Gaza, to those living as second-class citizens in Israel, to those living in a stateless limbo in Jerusalem.

For more than seven decades, Palestinians have fought for freedom, justice and liberation, a modern odyssey marked by their quixotic quest for statehood, punctuated by memories of loss and defeat, demise and survival, heroism and betrayal, erasure and steadfastness. To most Palestinians today, both in occupied Palestine and the Diaspora, justice also means historical justice, and it begins with the recognition of their tragedy.

In the popular imagination of older Palestinians like my father, the Solomon parable figures today as a living allegory for the loss of Palestine: In an ironic parody of the biblical story, the "wrong" mother claimed and won the baby. It is a twisted rendition of the Judgment of Solomon, minus the justice that Palestinian still demand, today more than ever.

Seraj Assi holds a Ph.D. in Arabic Studies from Georgetown University, and is the author of “The History and Politics of the Bedouin: Reimagining Nomadism in Modern Palestine” (Routledge, 2018)