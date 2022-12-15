Welcome Nevo Cohen, Itamar Ben-Gvir’s media adviser.

“I’m not a media adviser, I’m a strategic adviser. The media is an important tool in the campaign manager’s toolbox, but I deal with mass consciousness, and that’s a completely different arsenal of tools. You can easily notice an election campaign run by somebody from the advertising world.”

The Labor Party? The right-wing camp?

“Once it was possible to win campaigns as a PR person. Today a slogan is nice, but colors and good PR aren’t enough.”

Nevo Cohen The 2022 campaign manager of Otzma Yehudit, a political and business strategist in Israel and abroad ■ Age: 49 ■ Marital status: Married + 4 ■ Residency: Rehovot

Do you still work with Ben-Gvir?

“At low intensity.”

Meaning?

“It’s divided into three parts. My role as campaign manager ended on [Election Day] November 1 at 10 P.M. I'm advising him during the coalition talks, but not to the same extent. The moment the government is formed the third period starts – if we work together, we’ll sign a new contract.”

Does he pay you? It’s known that Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t always pay his advisers because that enhances their career.

“I charge a respectable sum per campaign.”

How would you summarize the first period?

“We hugged. He said, ‘The victory is yours,’ and I said, ‘It’s totally yours.’ Itamar is a talent. He understands the media.”

Nevo Cohen. 'Itamar isn't my boss. But I'm aligned with him.'

That’s why he rushes to the scene whenever there’s a terror attack?

“Every incident is different. If you’re hinting about the conflict with Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, after the [shooting] attack in Hadera in March, Itamar was the one who shined a light on the lack of personal security and Bar-Lev’s failure. In the end, Labor voters voted with their feet and threw Bar-Lev out of the party.” [His performance in the primary was nowhere nearly strong enough to return to the Knesset.]

Did you think that this was how the election would end?

“No. I thought that after this election there would be a sixth election, that the fifth round was the semifinals. I didn’t predict the downfall of [left-wing] Meretz and [Arab party] Balad,” [which didn't make it into the Knesset].

About two weeks ago, after the clash between a left-wing activist and a soldier in Hebron, you wrote on Twitter: "Our problem is less with Arabs who are Israel haters and more with Jews who are Israel haters."

“What’s the problem with that? I’m a Zionist.”

Come on. Who are these Israel-hating Jews? Leftists?

“I’m referring to the group that actively uses verbal means against Israel. I haven’t come out against leftists.”

Are people with a Meretz sticker on their car Israel haters? Is anyone involved in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the caves in the South Hebron Hills an Israel hater? What about the “hilltop youth” who puncture the jeeps of Israeli soldiers?

“That’s an act that I disagree with, but they aren’t Israel haters.”

The leftists in Hebron who may have showed up to demonstrate against the occupation – they love Israel in a different way than you.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the incoming national security minister. As Cohen puts it, "He said, 'I gave my word.' He's unusual in that sense."

“I’m not familiar with this specific incident. I’m opposed to political statements in the army.”

On that you disagree with your boss.

“Itamar isn’t my boss. But I'm aligned with him. As far as I understand, Itamar spoke to the family of the soldier and they told him that a camera was pushed in his face for three to four minutes. They told him, ‘Ben-Gvir is like this and Ben-Gvir is like that,’ so he said, ‘Ben-Gvir will bring order here.’ He received a disproportionate punishment – 10 days in jail because of anarchists who pushed a camera at him, annoyed him, provoked him to talk.”

You’re not familiar with it, but that’s part of the incitement by the people who won the election. In Israel a community is under attack that sees a government that wants to close the Public Broadcasting Corporation, push for more religion in the schools and persecute the leftists and the courts. People feel they’ve been abandoned; even the army doesn’t protect them. Suddenly you’re allowed to punch them in Hebron and say, “Ben-Gvir will bring order here.”

“A day or two after the election, in Israel Hayom, Itamar published ‘Letter to My Left-wing Brothers’ and talked about the fact that he’ll be doing the job for their sake too. A terrorist doesn’t distinguish between a leftist and a supporter of Otzma Yehudit [Ben-Gvir's party]. I don’t see how anything in our country’s culture and practice will be harmed.”

A government is being formed that’s conveying “We’ll show them” and “We’ve come to rule,” instead of saying “We won, but the losers also have rights and needs. We’ll follow the rules of the game.”

“Relax, democracy isn’t falling apart, the media is free, the Supreme Court is still standing. The judicial system needs repair, and that will be done in the spirit of right-wing concepts. Everything you’re saying is mainly rhetoric.”

Rhetoric has meaning.

“And Itamar’s rhetoric is responsible and effective. For a long time it was convenient for the politicians not to address the problems of personal security, and now for the first time there’s somebody willing to deal with these challenges.”

We’ll soon have a government where a very large percentage of the ministers didn’t serve in the army.

“The ability to send soldiers into battle and the responsibility for doing so don’t depend on military service. Moshe Arens was an outstanding defense minister without having served in the army. There will be people in the cabinet and the security cabinet with experience and a record of responsible decisions. The people talking about great fears are generating success for the government, because they’ll be pleasantly surprised – and this will make it stronger.

Do you think it will succeed?

“The first year will be the determining factor. If it makes pragmatic moves, it will survive until the next election. If the left continues with its slogans, the government will become more extreme, but it won’t fall.

Yair Golan. Cohen believes the retired general had the tools to revamp the left.

"The question is whether the media will be forgiving if the statistics show a decline in terror and thefts, or whether it stresses the picture of Itamar with the hood ornament of Yitzhak Rabin’s car, or the leaflets he handed out. Me, I voted for Rabin."

Did you tell Itamar?

“I don’t remember.”

Well, the hood ornament of Rabin’s car and Itamar’s statement “We got to his car, and we’ll get to him, too” – that’s no small thing.

"But nobody reported on what he said right after that, when he was asked, 'What will happen when you get to Rabin?'"

What did he say?

"I’ll yell at him."

Come on now.

"Yes, that’s what he said."

Before Ben-Gvir you had some experience working with Yair Golan, the retired general who served as a Meretz lawmaker and lost the party primary.

"I’m a professional; I've also worked with [center-right party] Kulanu. Before the Meretz primary I contacted Golan and I told him: 'I can help you win the Meretz election, and then you’ll merge with Labor.' I told him that the left could improve its position and that he had the tools for that."

You’re lucky he didn’t want to.

"It’s his bad luck. You might think that in Ben-Gvir’s campaign I’m the flea who climbed on the elephant’s back, but that’s not the situation."

It’s impossible to ignore the strong sentiments for Ben-Gvir.

"I come to win. With Golan too I would have done a job, and then maybe we'd now be talking about the sentiments for Yair Golan. But I’m happy about the work I did with Itamar."

Ideologically you’re closer to Ben-Gvir than to Golan, but if you worked with Golan you certainly wouldn’t have posted a tweet like the one we talked about.

"Golan isn’t against Israel haters?"

What did you think about Golan’s political potential?

"I identified him as a person who could change the left's story. The left has to reinvent its story, and with Golan you can make a great story. He has interesting electoral potential that you can advance by doing the right work."

Nevo Cohen. 'I don't see a messiah who will save the left.'

What would you do?

"In the five election campaigns the left was 'anti' and sacrificed everything. Meretz was part of a right-wing government for 'Anyone but Bibi.' There’s no point in that. I would create content in which the left presents a positive narrative about itself and explains its alternative solution. Without a clear narrative it has no chance.”

It mainly needs a good leader.

"I don’t see a messiah who will save the left. The story of the three generals who started [Benny Gantz's] Kahol Lavan put an end to the narrative of the general who enters politics and wins the election.

"There’s something self-satisfied on the center-left. They don’t get up in the morning to go to work. They don’t attack. Netanyahu, on the other hand, is hungry. I met him a year ago in his office in Herzliya. The man was in the opposition but he wasn’t defeated. He hadn’t lost his vitality. You saw a man who gets up in the morning and goes to work. They behaved like kusiyot [a vulgar slang for attractive young women]."

You mean cowards. Women too can be cruel.

"Of course, I’m a father of three girls. I know. In Ashkelon, the city where I grew up, if some punk cursed you from far away and you approached him to slug him, he ran away. That’s how the left behaves. They wrote about us, they made a big deal about Itamar, and when we reacted to them, instead of engaging, they fled. Then they cursed us from afar again.

"Zehava Galon attacked Itamar all the time on Twitter. For every tweet of hers, she got hijacked by a tweet in response."

That’s what made a difference? How many voters do you have on Twitter?

"Every player in the political world is affected by the circles around him, and Twitter is one of those circles. When Naftali Bennett expresses anger against what he calls Netanyahu’s 'machine of poison and incitement,' he's referring to what’s happening on Twitter. Politicians' antennas are extremely sensitive during an election campaign, and Twitter is an arena where everybody sees that you've been attacked.

"And what did Galon do in the end? She blocked Itamar. It’s legal to block somebody ... but you lose points. We asked the Central Elections Committee to have the block lifted."

Benjamin Netanyahu. Cohen says he's still hungry, unlike politicians on the center-left.

Did it happen?

"It hasn’t happened yet, but even after she blocked us she continued to attack him from behind the wall. That’s not a smart campaign, it’s cowardly. You have to engage, in the Labor Party too. We did a promo in the media saying Itamar would be visiting Kibbutz Ayelet Hashahar.

"A debate began, and Labor started attacking us because ostensibly it represents the kibbutzim and moshavim. I talked with people from the Labor Party to see if they planned to come to the kibbutz. They didn’t come. That’s the same pattern of attacking in the media and then not showing up."

That’s because Ben-Gvir is an extremist, and treating him as a legitimate rival will only strengthen him. His messages will resonate.

"If they don’t want his messages to resonate during a campaign, well, come on – we [the Religious Zionist alliance] have 14 seats, Labor has four and Meretz didn’t pass the electoral threshold. Gantz’s party had a similar pattern: Every time we engaged, they fled."

You’re secular, your wife worked at the Weizmann Institute of Science, your older daughter is now joining the army. Aren’t you afraid the new government will restrict women's options? Your secular lifestyle?

"Well, I'm still eating at the same places, and I don’t see a scenario where rights will be infringed on due to the presence of six Otzma Yehudit MKs in the Knesset."

You shop at Tiv Ta’am, a supermarket chain famous for its nonkosher food.

"Yes."

Itamar doesn’t care?

"He didn’t ask me and he doesn’t care. Otzma Yehudit focused on the important core issues of personal security."

You ignored everything else.

"I didn’t ignore them. I focused on the important things. It’s important to me that my four children and my parents have as much security as possible, that my brother-in-law from Omer [in the Negev in the south, a region with a mixed population of Bedouin and Jews], won’t be run off the road."

What has your family really said about your work? Did anyone around you vote for Ben-Gvir's party?

"The younger generation considered it. I have friends who voted for him."

Otzma Yehudit activists demonstrate against an Arabic poetry event in Haifa, in November.

No friend was shocked and asked, “What are you doing?”

"Some said, 'Why are you helping him' or 'Don’t be too successful.' What will probably happen with Itamar’s six Knesset seats? It’s likely we’ll see more security and governance and fewer clashes regarding the issues you’re talking about. You also see that the portfolios that the party has taken were campaign issues. In the campaign we showed that thefts and violent incidents had increased by a few times."

On the other hand, it was a quiet year in Gaza.

"Itamar isn't defense minister."

Avi Maoz is determined to promote his lunatic agenda at the Education Ministry.

"He’s not in Otzma Yehudit."

Without Ben-Gvir and the Religious Zionist alliance he wouldn’t have made it into the Knesset.

"What’s important to me and the Israeli public is personal security and governance. Only we and [ultra-Orthodox party] Shas dealt with the core issues. If the government is effective and Itamar can effect significant change, even people like you will consider voting for him."

Judging by what’s coming out of the negotiation rooms, the ultra-Orthodox will get many more jobs and budgets. Don’t you feel there’s also a kind of power trip here that in the end will undermine the functioning of the government?

"I don’t sit in the negotiating rooms and I don’t advise the Haredi parties. The functioning of the government will be good as long as the functioning for the people is good. That's exactly what Itamar is addressing: obtaining the powers and work tools that will let him handle the challenges of personal security and governance."

Labor Party chief Merav Michaeli said that a straight line connects the violence in Hebron and the stabbing in Holon in a road rage incident. The moment you favor a strong-arm policy for specific communities, that spills over everywhere.

"I’m in favor of personal security."

I’m focusing on a specific community, the Arab community. What's “Death to terrorists” if not a euphemism for "Death to Arabs"?

"Itamar’s statements aren't against a specific population. Terrorists aren't a community."

What about his connection to the late racist Rabbi Meir Kahane?

"At the memorial service for Kahane he said that there are things in his philosophy that he rejects."

Protesters outside Netanyahu's official residence last year when he was still prime minister.

Did the Arab community vote for you?

"Yes. And we had the potential for far more votes in the community. One reason we didn’t get more was your claim in the media about Ben-Gvir inflaming the situation, which prevented us from holding conferences and meetings in Arab communities."

What's your opinion of Netanyahu’s campaign?

"In retrospect, he succeeded. We could have taken more votes from Likud if we wanted to."

There was a meeting before the election where you decided not to attack each other.

"I took part in it."

Who else?

"Yariv Levin, Netanyahu, Itamar and another campaigner for them. We all fell in line there."

Why did you attend the meeting?

"It happened when Netanyahu tried to take votes from us. We told him that this was unacceptable and we also had the tools to take votes from them. Together we concluded that the good of the bloc came first."

How did Netanyahu do that?

"He did what he always does at such moments: 'Ben-Gvir will be a minister in my government in any event, so vote for Likud, for the large party.' But this time we had the tools. And we showed them."

What tools? What would you say – that Netanyahu needs a strong Ben-Gvir at his side?

"Either with a positive or a negative spin, but yes, to talk about him. But in the end, the word 'Netanyahu' wasn't said in our campaign. We didn’t provide a mirror image of his attacks. In the end, we decided that I wouldn’t say 'Netanyahu' and he wouldn’t say 'Ben-Gvir.' That led to the situation where we stopped at 14 seats.

Where did those 14 come from?

"Some from [Ayelet Shaked's] Yamina, a little from Shas, and also from Kahol Lavan. Shas did nice work, in part by returning [the late] Rabbi Ovadia [Yosef] to the campaign. They took one or two seats from us. I could have taken those back if I had been more aggressive. I had material ready to hit them hard. It was supposed to come out on the Sunday before the election."

What fight against Shas leader Arye Dery did we miss?

"To touch Shas' exposed nerve, to mention the times when Shas didn’t totally adhere to a right-wing policy."

The Oslo Accords?

"Itamar decided that they were playing fair with us, so we didn’t come out with it in the end."

Aside from Moshe Kahlon, who led Kulanu, who else have you advised during your career?

"People abroad."

How can you advise in a country where you don’t know anything on the narratives, the division into sectors?

"You study the background on the history, politics and media."

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich. The polls too showed that he was less popular than Ben-Gvir.

Abroad, do you also run conservative and ultranationalist campaigns?

"I’m a professional who shows up to win elections. I have no preference for a specific side."

So you can also run a liberal campaign, despite your opinions?

"You have no idea what my opinions are. I’m for security and governance."

Of course. We all want peace; the path there is the issue.

"I changed a government in Bulgaria. For 12 years there was a prime minister there named Boyko Borissov. Three elections ended in a tie. A year ago I was hired by Kiril Petkov, a liberal and a Harvard graduate. We ran a negative campaign that focused on corruption, and in the end the government fell."

So it’s like here in the left’s campaign against Netanyahu. Why do you say that the left is failing in its antipathy to Netanyahu?

"The cases aren't similar. There the corruption was less engineered – fewer '1000 cases' [the cases against Netanyahu] and more like hardcore stealing of money. And besides, a corruption campaign that works in one place doesn’t have to be relevant elsewhere. In Costa Rica I didn’t use the word 'corruption.' The negative approach here in Israel was a mistake."

Were you ever in Ben-Gvir’s home in Kiryat Arba's Givat Ha’avot neighborhood in the West Bank?

"Yes. We shot an election video there."

Have you spent Shabbat with him?

"Not yet. He invited me."

What’s the best advice you gave him?

"To switch from a sectoral campaign to a general one."

Far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, right, meets Israel's President Isaac Herzog, following the November election.

What did he say about that?

"It was hard for him to leave the confines of [religious media] Arutz Sheva, Srugim and Kipa."

And Channel 14.

"That too, but less. It’s not that we abandoned the sectoral campaign, but we invested more time, strategy and messaging on the general Israeli story."

What things did you remove from the agenda because of that?

"I can’t say."

But this included concessions by you, stemming from the need to be more moderate.

"It’s less about the use of 'unpleasant material' and more about which arena you fight in and create content. When you leave the sectoral arena you have more time to fight the rival parties that screwed us the whole time. That’s how we reached the audience in the country's outskirts. I’m not saying that I invented this or that it's my job to invent it. I’m the project manager. This means focusing the effort and shining a light on events.

And to leave what’s unpleasant in the shadows.

"What’s unpleasant let’s try to finish as soon as possible."

First Otzma Yehudit clashed with Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, and you decided to run alone. Then came the link-up creating a wider alliance.

"Religious Zionism had a primary on August 23, and Smotrich planned to find time for talks with Itamar only after that. We knew that if this happened, things would drag out until the date for submitting the party slates, September 15, which would have left us only a month and a half for an effective campaign if we ran alone.

So you created a rift in order to finish a story.

"We had to end the Smotrich incident, and we did it with great success, both pragmatically – the number of spots we received on the ticket – and regarding the public."

But it was Netanyahu who got you together – at the meeting in Caesarea.

"We were the ones who used Netanyahu. And the main thing is that Itamar was seen as somebody who both initiated the connection and gave up the first spot without demanding any conditions. Meanwhile, we maintained equality on the slate."

Maybe you needed Smotrich to make you seem more moderate; it was convenient that he took the top spot.

"But from second place it was hard to achieve a situation where Ben-Gvir would be the leading brand. In the polls Itamar was ahead of Smotrich."

So why didn’t you demand the top spot?

"Itamar is a reliable politician, a man of his word. When he said he was giving the first spot on the ticket to Bezalel, even though the polls showed that we were leading, he said, 'I gave my word.' He’s unusual in that sense.

If he had insisted on the top spot, would you have been more successful?

"I don’t know. The fact is, we succeeded as it was."