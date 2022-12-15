Israel’s Best Hanukkah Donuts, According to Haaretz

The season is upon us, and the trickle of options has become a flood. The first bite – an unparalleled experience – stirs dormant memories. The sufganiya (plural: sufganiyot), the traditional Hanukkah donut that is deep-fried and stuffed with filling, is back.

When it comes to sufganiyot, the nation is split – those who swear by the beloved, classic sufganiya filled with industrial jam, which brings on memories of simpler times, and those who prefer progress: the sophisticated, fancy donuts adorned with candies and marmalades as if they were made for Instagram. Of course, there's also the school of those who abstain from sufganiyot at all costs; if you’re one of them, you may also abstain from this article.

For all the rest, from the hopeless romantics clinging to the classics, to the lovers of abundance and lavishness – we've toured the country up and down. We've inquired, sampled and chose. Out of hundreds of sufganiyot, with a variety of toppings and fillings, from simple to extravagant, we've hand-picked only the best, to meet every need or requirement.

What's trending this year? It seems that sufganiyot have also caught this year’s pistachio fever. The usual plastic pipettes of extra filling stuck into sufganiyot were nowhere to be seen this year – some will say a trend, but a positive development nonetheless. It also looks like there were fewer of the simple classic sufganiya, perhaps because they mostly usually appear on the back shelves of grocery stores and supermarkets just before Hanukkah.

But beside that, there's also one unfortunate, or at least bleak, trend worth mentioning – want to know just how expensive Israel had gotten these past few years? Take a look at this year's sufganiyot. If the classic donuts sell for 10 shekels ($3) each, how much will the more elaborate ones be? Maybe it's time to go back to making them at home.

Open gallery view Baked or fried? An assortment of Hannukah sufganiyot. Credit: Moti Milrod

And one more small but surprising thing – where is Tel Aviv? Maybe they’re still in shock from the election results, or maybe they’re on a health kick, but as of publication, few of the city’s bakeries and patisseries have produced results worth writing about. The boutique bakery revolution that has swept Israel has hit Tel Aviv particularly hard, but the city managed to get just six of its sufganiyot into this year’s ranking. Perhaps the city has surrendered to its ever-increasing bakery franchises, but come on guys, wake up! Hanukkah is coming!

Anyway, before you waste even a single calorie on an unworthy sufganiya, here is – Haaretz’s best sufganiyot, from the excellent to the good.

Fried sufganiya in olive oil with lemons and labneh, Borkins Bread

Open gallery view Borkins Bread bakery in Binyamina's 'my sweet Palestinian': In short, a masterpiece. Credit: Moti Milrod

At Borkins' Bread bakery in Binyamina, we discovered how incredible a naked sufganiya can be. When the donut is amazing, it doesn't need more than a little bit of powdered sugar and cinnamon to compliment it. Of this year’s impressive collection, the one that captured our hearts and was perhaps the most creative and wondrous one we tasted: “my sweet Palestinian.” A fried sufganiya soaked in aromatic olive oil from Crete, it has a heart of lemon jam topped and filled with candied lemons; atop it is a ball of labneh cheese and aromatic herbs. In short, a masterpiece. By the way, even the classic sufganiya here is no less than perfect.

Address: 6 HaMelacha St., Binyamina-Giv'at Ada. Price: 8 NIS ($2.35) for a sufganiya with no filling, with sugar and cinnamon; 19 NIS (5.57) for a sufganiya fried in olive oil from Crete, lemon jam, lemon candies and labneh

Sufganiya filled with raspberry paillete, creme patissiere and blueberries, Kadosh Café Patisserie

Open gallery view A delightful 'Pac-Man' sufganiya from Kadosh Café Patisserie Credit: David Bachar

Once you've tasted the upright Pac-Man sufganiya, a symbol of Jerusalem's Kadosh Café, it's hard to go back to others. The dough here is one of the stand-outs of our taste test, with an intoxicating buttery aroma, a surprising fluffiness and rich flavor (yes, of butter) that somehow manages not to be too heavy. The raspberry filling, the blueberries and the creme patissiere were the perfect sour contrast to the rich dough. A piece of raspberry paillete – a kind of raspberry-flavored, crunchy chocolate disc – was really the cherry on top.

Address: 6 Queen Shlomziyon St., Jerusalem; price: 18 NIS ($5.28)

A classic sufganiya filled with strawberry jam (and another one), Tosha Bakery

Open gallery view Tosha's sufganiya: Classic, but still exceptional. Credit: Moti Milrod

At Tosha Bakery in Achziv in the north, we found a spectacular collection of showcase sufganiyot, in which the whole is so much greater than the sum of its parts. Yet it was the classic one, filled with a wonderful strawberry jam, a beautiful display of refinement and restraint, that knocked us out. From the juicy-but-airy dough to the wonderful strawberry jam, everything here is excellent. Classic, but still exceptional.

Open gallery view A bonus at Tosha: Not only are its flavors just right – it’s a thing of beauty. Credit: Moti Milrod

We'll also mention another one, filled with vanilla crème and blueberries, sprinkled with raspberry powder. It has an almost mystical balance of flavors, combining the gentle sweetness of the crème with the sourness of the fruit. Not only are its flavors just right – it’s a thing of beauty.

Address: Tosha, Achziv. Price: 10 NIS ($3.93) for the classic ufganiya; 16 NIS ($4.69) for vanilla crème and blueberries

Sufganiya filled with creme patissiere and chestnuts, Nichochot Haim

Open gallery view A Hanukkah version of the classic Mont Blanc dessert, at Nichochot Haim. Credit: David Bachar

Honestly, we were kind of surprised that we only just tasted chestnut cream filling, which suddenly sounds like a really valid and even necessary filling for a sufganiya. The delicate dough prepared at Nichochot Haim, in the southern town of Netivot, is light and pleasant and works wonderfully with the refined cream. Chestnuts always reminds us of winter, and the cream together with the dough and a mountain of whipped vanilla cream on top, this sufganiya is a kind of a Hanukkah version of the classic Mont Blanc dessert, and the perfect match for the season. The ratio between dough and cream is just right – not too little, and not too much where eating it becomes a challenge. In short, exhilarating precision.

Address: 23 Hagefen, Netivot. Price: 14 NIS ($4.11)

Sufganiya with strawberry jam filling, Shira Patisserie

Open gallery view One of the greatest surprises: Shira Patisserie. Credit: David Bachar

Shira Patisserie's sufganiyot were one of the biggest surprises for us this year, if only because we didn't really know this Ashdod patisserie before. Let's put it this way: Shira's dough was one of the best we ate. It's both rich and buttery and light and fluffy, with a delicate crunch on the outside. It’s the closest dough to homemade, and the sufganiya can stand on its own without any filling at all.

Open gallery view A sufganiya filled with homemade raspberry jam and creme patissiere and topped with strawberries, from Shira. Credit: David Bachar

Luckily, the fillings also met the high standards set by the excellent dough, including this year's oh-so-popular pistachio, the not-too-sweet alfajores filled with dulce de leche and coconut, and a sufganiya filled with homemade raspberry jam and creme patissiere and topped with strawberries. The one that stole our hearts, though, was the classic – with a top-notch strawberry jam, as if it were made by someone’s grandma. Together with the wonderful dough, it’s a perfect classic sufganiya that we'd love to have again.

Address: 19 Tel-Chay Blvd, Ashdod. Price: 8 NIS ($2.35) for a classic sufganiya with strawberry jam.

Baked sufganiya filled with pistachio cream and crumble, Deckelbaum Pastry Shop

Open gallery view Proof that a baked sufganiya is a worthy sufganiya, from Deckelbaum Pastry Shop Credit: David Bachar

The fight between baked versus fried sufganiyot ends in a knockout when you taste one from Deckelbaum, in Emek Hefer. The small pastry shop and bakery not only proves unequivocally that a baked sufganiya has a right to exist, but also shows us how great it can be. With a perfect ratio between the fragrant, small and playful pastry and the pistachio cream (alternately, the raspberry cream one also blew our minds), the delicate and pleasant donut is topped with a white chocolate coating and a crisp and crunchy crumble that corresponds with the filling. All of these harmonize into a sublime bite that proves that a baked sufganiya is a worthy sufganiya.

Address: 22 Beit HaRishonim St, Emek Hefer Industrial Area. Price: 14 NIS ($4.11)

The St. Honore sufganiya, Ella Patisserie

Open gallery view Ella Patisserie's St. Honore sufganiya: The tastiest jewel we've eaten. Credit: David Bachar

Ella's Patisserie, also in Emek Hefer, has created two works of genius this year. The first are savory sufganiyot sandwiches (filled with camembert cheese, quinces caramelized in date honey, arugula and fresh zaatar, for example). The second is a St. Honore cake made entirely of sufganiyot that can be torn off, filled with rich creme patissiere and topped with crunchy caramel and mountains of whipped vanilla cream, interspersed with berries. We won't beat around the bush, the aforementioned sophisticated sufganiya cake is the tastiest jewel we've eaten.

Address: 5 Alexander Rd., Emek Hefer Industrial Area. Price: 185 NIS ($54.25) for a large sufganiya cake

Gluten-free sufganiya filled with strawberry jam, Mimi

Open gallery view An excellent – and gluten-free – dough from Mimi Credit: David Bachar

Mimi proves – and not just on holidays – that you don't have to compromise when it comes to gluten-free pastries. The classic gluten-free sufganiya filled with strawberry jam is an outstanding performance that begins with the precise frying of fragrant and airy dough and an equally rich and aromatic strawberry jam to compliment it. Mimi also proves that you don't really need more than dough fried to perfection – their bare sufganiya, coated with just sugar and cinnamon, makes our jaws drop.

Address: 2 Jabotinsky St., Hod Hasharon; 3 Arik Einstein St., Hertzelia, 3 Hamovil, Kfar Sava; 3 Hameyasdim, Kiryat Ono; 2 Haim Bar Lev, Nes Tziona. Price: 8 NIS ($2.35) for a plain sufganiya with sugar and cinnamon, 9 NIS ($2.64) for a gluten-free sufganiya with strawberry jam

A sufganiya filled with strawberry jam, or donuts, Dalal

Open gallery view The lovely 'lady pink' doughnut from Dalal, filled with raspberry ganache and pistachio inlays. Credit: David Bachar

Dalal knows how to create a winning classic, every season and every year. The pastries here are endowed with elegance, precision and restraint, even when it comes to the magnificent donuts made of brioche dough. We’re crazy for a refined snow-white donut filled with vanilla creme patissiere and topped with coconut shavings, and also for another called "lady pink" (like the apple, only backwards), filled with raspberry ganache and pistachio inlays, which was precisely and wonderfully balanced between sweetness and sourness. However, we couldn't overlook that the sufganiya that stole our hearts was, once again, the classic one, filled with strawberry jam made in-house. Call us conservative, we don’t care.

Address: 7 Kol Israel Haverim, Tel Aviv. Price: 8 NIS ($2.35) for a jam-filled sufganiya, 24 NIS ($7.04) for a donut.

A classic sufganiya with strawberry jam, Maison Kayser

Open gallery view A classic sufganiya with strawberry jam, Maison Kayser: A job well done. Credit: Moti Milrod

Honestly? We didn't see this coming. At Maison Kayser’s Tel Aviv locations, we tasted some fantastic sufganiyot that surprised us, including a sufganiya filled with pistachio cream and raspberry confit (didn't we say a trend?) but the one that blew us away was, of course, the classic, filled with excellent strawberry jam. This rather simple classic is the one that makes the superbly fried dough shine, perfumed with orange zest. In short, a job well done.

Address: 22 Namal Tel Aviv St.; 7 Rothschild Blvd., Tel Aviv. Price: 9 NIS ($2.64)

Baked sufganiya filled with elderberry and roasted rhubarb mascarpone, Fika

Open gallery view Fika's baked sufganiya: For a mature palate. Credit: David Bachar

We have to admit that the matter of baked sufganiyot caused many arguments. One side claims that they are nothing more than elevated hamburger buns, and the other side claims that as long as the dough is tasty and well-made and the pastry is good, what does it matter? Baked or not, to the chagrin of the purists, it can still be called a sufganiya.

However, in the case of Fika's adventurous baked sufganiyot, both parties agreed that they were so delicious, it didn't really matter. We liked the one with the saffron dough and the raspberry jam, and also the one with the pistachio cream, but the tastiest of them all in our eyes was the one with the mascarpone cream seasoned with pleasant floral elderberry and decorated with pieces of sweet and sour roasted rhubarb. It is not a sufganiya that will appeal to everyone, but those who prefer special and mature flavors will fall for it instantly.

Address: 6 Tushiya St; 267 Dizengoff St., Tel Aviv-Yafo. Price: 14 NIS ($4.11)

Marrakesh sufganiya filled with rose creme patissiere and chebakia, Galo

Open gallery view At Galo, probably the most unique and interesting sufganiya we've seen and tasted this year. Credit: David Bachar

This sufganiya, at Galo in Yeruham, is probably the most unique and interesting sufganiya we've seen and tasted this year. Maybe even the most over-the-top. Of course, its appearance immediately reminded us of the traditional Moroccan Mimouna festival, thanks to the chebakia, a North African pastry, placed on top. The chebakia itself is delicious, crunchy and super sweet, but the sufganiya stunned us. Its wonderfully light dough and rosewater-perfumed filling goes so well with the oriental atmosphere of the sufganiya. This is how you make outside-the-box sufganiyot.

Address: 122 Ma’agal Harimon St., Yeruham. Price: 17 NIS ($4.99)

Isfahan sufgassant (sufgniya croissant) with raspberry, lychee and rosewater crème, Pop&Pope Bakery

Open gallery view A decadent sufgassant from Pop&Pope Bakery. Credit: David Bachar

In this era of progressive madness (that we’re all in favor of, of course), Pop&Pope's croissant pastries fried as sufganiyot (a portmanteau: sufgassant) really push the boundaries of the definition of a sufganiya. But as always, if someone chose to define something as a sufganiya – who are we to say that it isn’t? They were so delicious that we gave up any attempt to resist. In fact, these are buttery and fluffy croissants loaded with creamy and gentle filling, which are fried just like a sufganiya, as if there weren't enough calories already.

The result is decadent, plump and quite excessive, but as fate would have it, delicious to the extreme. We particularly liked the tribute to Pierre Herme’s Isfahan desserts, with a sour raspberry crème that has a light touch of lychee and rosewater, which makes its taste unique but characteristic, and mostly addictive. Don't miss the granulated sugar and cinnamon version either. Perfection is not a dirty word, nor is sufgassant.

Address: 28 Haarbaa St., Tel Aviv. Price: 32 NIS ($9.38)

Banana loti donut, Shany

Open gallery view The banana loti sufganiya from Shany. Credit: Moti Milrod

Like other sufganiyot disguised as other desserts, the “banana loti” donut from the Shany bakery in Haifa blew our minds. Something about the combination of a cream filling and caramelized bananas, white chocolate coating, a cream pom-pom and banana chips makes for a maddening donut that’s a roller coaster of flavors and textures. We and our accompanying children also loved the appropriately named “candy kids” donut, filled with milk chocolate and coated with colorful candies.

Open gallery view The aptly-named 'candy kids' doughnut at Shany. Credit: Moti Milrod

Address: branches in Haifa and throughout the country. Price: 12.50 NIS ($3.67)

Halva and pistachio sufganiya, Dreamerie Bakery

Open gallery view Dreamerie Bakery's halva and pistachio sufganiya: For fans of the genre. Credit: David Bachar

Petah Tikva’s Dreamerie Bakery also created a magnificent collection of brioche dough sufganiyot. As befits a brioche donut, the dough, perfumed with butter and decadence, is elevated by pure pistachio cream. On top of the sufganiya rests a graceful pile of halvah. A limitless pleasure for fans of the genre.

Address: 49 Ha-Sivim St., Petah Tikva. Price: 16 NIS ($4.71)

Classic sufganiya filled with strawberry jam, Lechamim Bakery

Open gallery view From Lechamim: A classic sufganiya that we’d be happy to eat for all eight nights. Credit: David Bachar

Every year we save a small place in our hearts for sufganiyot from Lechamim, which has remained consistent over the years. Something about the way they fry the sufganiyot gives them a perfect texture. A little crunchy in the outer shell – more noticeable than in most other sufganiyot – and a soft, airy interior that gives off hints of vanilla and citrus. The strawberry filling here is not of the most basic and classic kind, but situated right between the pretentious jam and the beloved "basic," and it works great. A classic sufganiya that we’d be happy to eat every day of the holiday.

Address: 103 HaHashmonaim St., 125 Ibn Gvirol St., 14 Brodezky 14 St., Tel Aviv; 23 Ussishkin, Ramat Hasharon. Price: 9 NIS ($2.64)

Maritozzo with lemon pie filling, We Like You Too

Open gallery view A delightful maritozzo with lemon pie filling, from We Like You Too. Credit: David Bachar

In honor of Hanukkah, Tel Aviv’s We Like You Too café and restaurant group offers sufganiyot, French crullers and maritozzi – baked Italian donuts with different fillings. Apart from the classic maritozzo bursting with mascarpone, we especially liked the lemon pie version, with lemon cream and charred meringue. A pure delight for those who prefer to get their calories from the filling rather than the fried dough. The donuts, with their soft and delicate dough, also garnered enthusiasm.

Order through the group’s Tel Aviv locations such as Nordinyo - 27 Nachalat Binyamin St., Tel Aviv; or through the Wolt app. Price: 26 NIS ($7.62) for a maritozzo; 18 NIS ($5.28) for a cruller

Creme patissiere and praline sufganiya, Zak's

Open gallery view Zak's serves up a particularly airy dough with generous cream. Credit: David Bachar

This year we tasted quite a few donuts filled with praline cream or hazelnuts, but the one from Zak's in Ra’anana, which combines creme patissiere and praline, topped the list. The dough was particularly airy and the amount of cream was incredibly generous, but didn't cross the line into excess. The hazelnut flavor was very present, and complimented the light and pleasant fried flavor of the dough itself: A donut for adults who love Nutella. Also, try the caramel sufganiya, whose filling is reminiscent of a nostalgic caramel toffee candy.

Address: 16 HaHaroshet St., Ra’anana. Price: 15 NIS ($4.40)

Baked brioche sufganiya filled with pistachio cream, Boutique Central

Open gallery view Boutique Central's cloudlike baked brioche sufganiya. Credit: Moti Milrod

As it does every year, Boutique Central offers the most cloudlike baked brioche sufganiyot, with a variety of fillings. Even with the greenish madness, we still fell under the spell of the delicious pistachio cream filling, perhaps precisely thanks to the flexible brioche dough that let it shine, and, yes, also thanks to the fluffy pistachio marshmallow resting on top.

Address: branches throughout the country; Price: 9 NIS ($2.64)

Paris-Brest sufganiya, Biscotti

Open gallery view Biscotti's Paris-Brest sufganiya is a treat. Credit: David Bachar

This year, Bnei Brak’s Biscotti Bakery launched a collection of French-inspired sufganiyot (a “French Revolution," so to speak) and it is decadent and luxurious, drawing inspiration from classic French desserts. Among these, we especially liked the Paris-Brest sufganiya, filled with rich nougat cream and topped with hazelnut praline. On top of the donut, a disk of Loacker cookie nougat and caramelized hazelnuts; above that rests a small pastry puff, a hint of sorts to the donut beneath it.

Address: 67 Ha-Yarakon St., Bnei Brak. Price: 13 NIS ($3.81)

Patissiere sufganiya with strawberries, Metuka

Open gallery view Delicious no matter what you call it: Patissiere sufganiya with strawberries, Metuka. Credit: David Bachar

Metuka's patissiere strawberry sufganiya is more of a sandwich than a classic sufganiya, but you’re used to this by now. It’s cut in half just like a bun, then filled. It was so delicious and delightful that we don't really care what it’s called. The combination between the vanilla cream and the strawberries reminded us of our favorite childhood dessert - strawberries and whipped cream – and that's all we needed to enjoy it. Nostalgia at its best.

Address: Branches throughout Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Givatayim; Price: 13 NIS ($3.81)

Dark chocolate ganache sufganiya, Nomili Patisserie

Open gallery view A game of textures from the Dark chocolate ganache sufganiya, Nomili Patisserie. Credit: David Bachar

Dan Kelly, the chef and patissiere behind Nomili Patisserie, has created a sufganiya collection made from natural sourdough and butter that are fried with care and even restraint. Among rich yet reserved and elegant creams and fillings, we especially liked the dark chocolate ganache that seems to correspond with the whole sufganiya, which is on the border between indulgent and restrained. Crunchy cocoa streusel toppings create a game of textures between the crunchiness of the coating and the softness of the filling, and when put together, a tiny bit of magic unfolds in every bite.

Address: 24 Weitzman St., 14 HaYotzrim St., Kfar Sava; 14 Habanim St., Hod Hasharon. Price: 14 NIS ($4.11)

Praline madness sufganiya, Roladin

Open gallery view Trendsetter Roladin's 'praline madness' sufganiya. Credit: Moti Milrod

We aren’t going to take away Roladin’s credit for the excessive sufganiyot craze, and the fact that they turned Hanukkah into a holiday that is synonymous with their chain. In a colorful rainbow of extravagances, we chose the one that shines brightest – a “praline madness” sufganiya filled with mascarpone praline cream and coated with glacé noir, milk and dark chocolate crème, with glittering milk chocolate shavings resting on top. A show of a sufganiya. With or without us, this is another one of their many bestsellers.

Address: Branches throughout the country. Price: 16 NIS ($4.69)

Lemon sufganiya, Eyal Flavors

Open gallery view Eyal knows how to fry a sufganiya to perfection. Credit: Moti Milrod

After Eyal’s orange sufganiya topped last year’s list, we were looking forward to the Haifa bakery’s offerings. Despite the high expectation – perhaps too high – this year's lemon sufganiya also demonstrated precise frying, creaing a juicy-yet-airy sufganiya. The encounter between the filling and the coating – white chocolate creme patissiere and lemon zest, and singed Italian meringue to top it all off – created a sort of clash in the mouth. But Eyal bakery just knows how to fry an exemplary sufganiya.

Address: 92 Khalutzei HaTa'a'ssiya St., Haifa. Price: 12 NIS ($3.52)