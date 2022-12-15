‘A Lonely Man': Diaries of Ben-Gurion's Lover Reveal Details of Intimate Relationship

“I left your room, in my heart a certain indefinable feeling of a woman’s happiness. I was proud as I left you, because I felt this time, more than ever, what I had brought you, even if fragmentary and disjointed. Because today I brought my womanly being, in order to allow you to disconnect for a few minutes.”

LISTEN: the law professor fighting to stop a 'disaster' and save Israeli democracy' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

These words, written following a romantic tryst, were penned last century by a woman of letters and an esteemed journalist, to her lover – who would go on to become Israel’s first prime minister.

The affair between Rivka Katznelson, editor of Dvar Hapoelet, the first women’s magazine in Israel, and David Ben-Gurion, was the “Old Man’s” longest-lasting extramarital relationship out of at least four or five affairs that he was known to have had. It started in 1931, when he was 45 and she was 28, and continued until close to his death in 1973.

They met at an event in Beit Hapoel (Worker’s House) in Tel Aviv. Katznelson, who was there with a girlfriend, sent him a jesting note: “Two nice girls want to meet you after the meeting.” Afterward, he approached her. “I like him. Small but compact with that huge wave of hair. He was desirable,” she wrote.

Their affair was chronicled by Shabtai Teveth in his monumental biography of Ben-Gurion, the first volume of which appeared in Hebrew in 1976 (partly translated into English as “Ben-Gurion: The Burning Ground, 1886-1948”).

Twelve years later, in 1988, Katznelson provided further details of the relationship in an interview to Sarit Fuchs in the daily Maariv. And in 2018 historian Tom Segev wrote about it in his biography of Ben-Gurion, “A State at Any Cost” (English version 2019).

However, the full documentation of the affair, as it was vividly described by Katznelson herself, and in her own handwriting, has never been made public.

It’s preserved in the Genazim Institute of the Hebrew Writers Association, where Katznelson, who died 30 years ago, deposited a large trove of material, including diaries, notebooks and letters. A first-ever in-depth perusal of the texts, with the aid of Sara Ran, a volunteer at the institute, reveals a talented writer with a distinctive voice.

Katznelson was born in 1903 in White Russia. Her father, Yitzhak, was a timber merchant and the manager of a food-oil factory. Berl Katznelson, a progenitor of the Labor movement in the Yishuv, the Jewish community in Mandatory Palestine, was her uncle. Her mother, Zippora, who raised Rivka and her six siblings, was the sister of Nachman Syrkin, a pioneer of socialist Zionism.

Rivka immigrated to Palestine in 1924 together with her family. At Berl’s advice, her father bought land in Moshav Ein Ganim (today part of Petah Tikva). “I will never forgive him,” she wrote, referring to her uncle.

“Because of him, I grew up in a barn. How he enticed Father to ruin our life based on an abstract model of pioneers. We all rushed to marry the first person who offered himself. To escape from the barn,” she added, explaining the background to her first marriage, at age 17, to someone twice her age.

Open gallery view A letter from Ben-Gurion to Katznelson on official paper. Genazim Institute of the Hebrew Writers Association Credit: Ofer Aderet/Rivka Katznelson collection, the Genazim Institute of the Hebrew Writers Association

Her second husband was the poet Simcha Eisen. “He tormented me in his life, but didn’t torment me in his death. He drank tea and passed away,” she wrote. “After two husbands I no longer wanted a husband under any circumstances,” asserted Katnelson, a mother of two, in no uncertain terms.

Her relations with Ben-Gurion, in contrast, were more intimate. “It sometimes happens that the deeds are greater than the person who does them, and his heart yearns, even for the blink of an eye, for the small, the simple and the concrete. Only a woman can give a man a moment like that, and today I brought you a moment like that” – thus ends the quotation with which this article begins.

“Ben-Gurion was a man in every essence of his character and nature, but without knowing it and without giving the matter much thought himself,” she wrote. “There is no doubt that he liked women, but he didn’t know their nature and temperament.

"He was tense in the presence of a woman he liked, but this was not expressed in an open, conquest-thirsty way. He was bashful. For him a woman was an intriguing and moving riddle, but he made no extra efforts to solve the riddle.

“He doesn’t have a masculine-spiritual capacity to love a woman out of friendship, if she is not genuinely his for all the world to see and is also accustomed to her permanent presence by his side,” she added.

On one occasion, after returning from a trip to Greece, Katznelson recalled that she had been reminded of him while visiting the shrine of Apollo at Delphi, where the inscription “Know thyself” was said to have been engraved.

“Because he lacks ‘Know thyself,’ it’s also not clear to him what he wants,” she wrote, going on to add that a “sense of proportion” – another ancient Greek bit of wisdom – was also missing in Ben-Gurion, who had actually studied Greek and had many works of Greek philosophy in his library.

Open gallery view 'I think about him a lot,' Katznelson wrote after visiting Greece. Credit: Ofer Aderet

“Both of these [concepts] are absent in him, and that may account for the magical attraction to Greece, as for something he will not achieve,” she noted. “That man, precisely because of his abundant powers, needs a framework. Otherwise his internal discipline is lost. He has been successful in what he has done so far, and from that point of view is spoiled. He has no self-restraint.”

A number of pages are devoted to describing an encounter at the start of the War of Independence. “I shall remember a dark evening in an isolated house south of Tel Aviv,” she wrote.

“Ben-Gurion, wearing an army uniform, which then appeared to fit him well, matching his frame and making him look younger, stood with me in front of a huge map of the Land of Israel and looked at pins that were stuck in it according to the course of the ongoing and conjectured battles, with his characteristic mental and intellectual concentration," she continued.

"I was silent and didn’t ask anything. From the way he gazed at the map, I knew that the fate of a Hebrew, biblical Land of Israel hung in the balance. But I also knew that my standing next to him gave him pleasure.”

In some cases, Ben-Gurion’s invitation to a rendezvous were written on official government stationery. “Dear Rivka, I will be on vacation and immediately upon returning to Jerusalem, I will call you and we will be able to meet,” he wrote to her in March 1962.

And three months later, “Dear Rivka – If you will have time on Friday at 10 A.M., we can meet in my office in the Kirya,” referring to defense establishment headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Ben-Gurion’s close circle knew about the affair. “Rivka, the Old Man needs you,” Ben-Gurion’s adjutant, Nehemiah Argov, would say when he invited her to a meeting with his boss. Paula Ben-Gurion knew about other affairs of her husband, though it’s not clear whether she knew about this one.

Open gallery view Ben-Gurion in Sde Boker, 1966. Credit: Shalom Buchbinder

In 1966, when Ben-Gurion was 80, he called Katznelson. “An unfamiliar voice asked what’s doing after asking whether it was me,” she wrote in a diary entry. “And what is the nation saying [these days]?” the Old Man wanted to know.

“I asked, in my usual slightly severe way, who was speaking.” When she realized who the man on the other end was, she came around. “I replied: Good evening, do you want me to tell you on the phone?” she asked. “No, not on the phone,” he said. “I asked whether he was alone and at home.”

She reached his home (now the Ben-Gurion House museum, in Tel Aviv) “half an hour later. He was already waiting for me by the window, like the previous time, in July 1963. (It’s hard to believe that so much time has passed, so fast, since I last saw him in his home and in his room.) The policeman [on guard] asked for my name. I told him only the last name. He went up to him, came back, apologized and let me go up.”

She found Ben-Gurion in his room next to his desk, troubled. They gossiped about some of the top figures in Mapai, the prime minister’s political party, all the way up to Prime Minister Levi Eshkol.

“About Eshkol he said that one thing was clear to him. The members of Mapai were divided – what’s good for the country and what’s good for the party. He had been certain that Eshkol belongs to the first category, yet it’s the opposite.

"He said twice that Miriam [Eshkol’s wife] is a bad influence on him, but [wondered] where is he and his independent opinion. I said, if only he would stop maligning Eshkol in public. He’s generating a victim dialectic, and the sympathy is aimed at Eshkol. He told me he had no other recourse, because Eshkol is lying.”

Afterward he talked about her. “Surprisingly, he told me he had been reminded of me while visiting his infant grandson, the little 2-month-old son of his beloved [daughter] Renana. That is an extremely interesting situation, which I would like to decipher with a psychologist,” she noted. Still, “for the first time I heard from him, ‘I’m missing you.’ I told him that I should have been with him for all the years, and it was fate that I wasn’t.”

Open gallery view 'He told me "Go home" and an hour later hadn’t let me go,' Katznelson wrote. Credit: Ofer Aderet

Ben-Gurion then moved on to actions. “… He fondled and cuddled, and kissed and asked me to be the real thing with him. I refused and told him I thought it’s not needed. He tried to ask why, but let it go. Maybe in his heart he agreed with me. He’s fresh, still pleasant to kiss, eager to have intercourse with a woman and might also be capable of it,” Katznelson wrote.

“Tempestuous in his blood and his soul, and the paradise of love is still locked to him as it was locked 30 years ago. This time I was present. I live in his heart without forgetfulness. Possibly the only one besides Paula and Renana. He doesn’t know me, but is attracted to me and trusts me.”

At the end of this visit she felt pity for him. “I went out to the refreshing coolness of the night as though after a true love tryst. Overwrought about his loneliness, about his need to love, to be loved, to release the man in him, which hasn’t yet given up and is perhaps thirstier than ever. He needs a friend, absolutely friendly. Maybe a woman, and one who’s intelligent. Maybe in his heart he envies Eshkol – [his wife is] both a good-looking woman and a helpmate.”

That diary entry also had a different version, which was penned in Katznelson's notebook. “Torn between contradictory emotions, I went out into the coolness of the night. I knew I had left a lonely man in his home, thirsty for love, riper for love than at any other period in his life.”

However, Ben-Gurion wasn’t the only one who was lonely: “I too live without love, of course. The boys – they give me back friendship and fondness, but they go their own way,” she wrote in reference to her family. “I am lonely, entrenching myself in literature, in art, looking for my satisfaction on the stage,” she added.

In other places in the diary she wrote about the “darkness that envelops my mind” and the “abysses of danger in sadness,” as well as “the great distress, the distressing emptiness, bitterness that has yet to rise to the surface, bitterness that consumes the forces of life.”

As she tells it, she and the prime minister didn’t actually see each other very much. “We meet every few years. A small meeting, cloistered, peculiar. It seems to me, strangely, like running in fading embers that don’t turn to ashes. Time ostensibly doesn’t rule him, nor even the total silence between one meeting and the next. Maybe we are fated to this until the end,” she ruminated in her diary.

“My love for Ben-Gurion was for its own sake. It was a found hour, and hours like that were not many – we met, we talked,” she added elsewhere.

In several places, she also addressed the question of what Ben-Gurion saw in her. “He may have loved me, or something merely sensual flickered within him toward me, and he also knew about my devotion and integrity,” she observed. “It was pleasant for him to know that I don’t want anything from him.

"He felt comfortable with me because I was small and thin, not taller than him, my head is small, round, and he said that my eyes look like Berl’s eyes. Possibly my family relation to Berl was also important to him,” she wrote elsewhere in the diary.

Other reasons for why he was drawn to her were, she thought, “my Hebrew language, my world that is free of all party dogma,” and also “my stories about writers… Eros is able to assume magical and magic-making spiritual garb, maybe that was the essence of our rare meetings.”

Open gallery view 'We meet every few years. A small meeting, cloistered, peculiar,' Katznelson wrote. Credit: Ofer Aderet

At times she felt disappointed by the disconnect she felt with him. “He didn’t show any sign of life… Something was extinguished in my heart, too… Inside, I broke off the connection,” she confided. Still, the longings were difficult for her: “To admit to longings – an ancient Chinese wise man said – is just like ‘handing over an outpost to the enemy.’

"He may have been right, but that Chinese strategist apparently didn’t know that it’s sometimes necessary to forgo an outpost for the sake of the bold attempt to win the whole battle. To win the battle? Over whom, over what? It’s only here that the many contradictions and tangled considerations begin. So often I decide that the battle to rule the heart is the true one, and all the others lack substance.”

Entire pages are filled with Katznelson’s longings for men she had met, although it’s not always clear whether she’s referring to Ben-Gurion or someone else. In 1945, she wrote, “I have remained alone. I returned to you, to the brief hour that went by and is gone. This evening I loved your youthful cuddling, your restrained yearning. Perhaps the inexhaustible is always more precious than what is squeezed to the last.”

And, on a different date that year, “I felt sorry about yesterday evening. It went by without leaving a memory, because we were indifferent and each wrapped up in himself… I went home and my heart was empty, heavy upon me. Shrouded in its searing yearning, I pined to see you again.”

And elsewhere: “My sleep was fitful. It’s not difficult to bear wakefulness when the body pounds in the silence of the night against the cliffs of hallucinations, like a fishing boat against a dock on the shore… It [the body] is nourished with the memory of last summer and even more with the heart’s desire… To give you this wine in full.”

The wine motif also recurs later. “And the wine… I brought you a mature gift. And it is more innocent, considerate and stable than the youthful gift I brought…”

She also poeticized about the subject: “The wine went, the melancholy remained; sorrow that comes and goes; I loved you this evening with four types of love: love of a girl for her father; comradeship between brother and sister; a mother’s cuddling of her son; a woman’s extinction for a paramour ... Outside, spring laughed.”