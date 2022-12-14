UN to Issue Syrian ID Cards to Shepherds Near Border With Israel

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights is preparing to provide Syrian ID certificates to shepherds, farmers and hunters living in the demilitarized zone near the Israeli border.

The move, which is coordinated with Israel, is intended to allow Israeli forces along the border to distinguish between civilians and militants approaching the fence.

In recent months the IDF fired at suspicious figures beyond the fence to deter them from coming any closer on several occasions. In September, four people were detected throwing explosive charges from the Syrian side of the fence toward Israel. Soldiers shot one of them, injured him and took him to medical treatment in Israel. In another incident, soldiers crossed the fence and detained a suspicious figure, who turned out to be an unarmed shepherd.

Following these incidents and in view of the numerous cases of civilians who happened to be in the demilitarized zone, the IDF told the UN it was concerned for the safety of the soldiers near the border.

UNDOF, which monitors the activity along the border between Israel and Syria, estimates that most of the people in the area are shepherds, farmers and gun carrying hunters working there. The shepherds are Syrian nationals who don’t have ID certificates for various reasons.