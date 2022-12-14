Two Women Can Have the Power to Stop Netanyahu Before It's Too Late

On Tuesday, the Knesset took its first step toward personal and corrupt legislation in an effort to allow a thrice-convicted criminal to serve in a senior position in the incoming government.

But those who gave the green light by voting in favor of the relevant bills did not guarantee Arye Dery's return to power. There remains two women who can stand in the way of this process: Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut. The political fate of Arye Dery, as well as Israel's legal system, depends on them – and they should act.

The Israeli government currently being formed by Benjamin Netanyahu threatens everything. It threatens to empty the role of attorney general of any meaning in an effort to help Netanyahu avoid trial, neuter the Supreme Court and turn justices into simple clerks in robes, and grant the executive branch a level of power it has never seen. This is what Baharav-Miara and Hayut are currently facing, and Dery's appointment as both interior and health minister is just the first of many challenges.

Open gallery view Chief Justice Esther Hayut, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Before they know it, petitions against his appointment will be submitted to the High Court of Justice. Hayut is most likely to head the panel that hears them, as she has in the past – though this time, it will be under slightly different circumstances.

In 2015, following two decades during which Dery had no seat at the cabinet table, he returned, this time as Finance Minister. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the High Court against the appointment given that Dery has been convicted of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Then attorney general Yehuda Weinstein said the decision "raises legal difficulties," yet still defended his appointment in court. His justification was that a significant amount of time had passed since Dery's convictions – a similar justification to that of Hayut when the court denied Dery's most recent appointment. "Dery's appointment to a position as minister is within the boundaries of the range of reasonableness," she wrote in her ruling.

Open gallery view Shai Nitzan and Yehuda Weinstein, in 2014. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

A few months later, Netanyahu brought Dery back to the scene of the crime – the Interior Ministry. Once again, a petition was filed and Weinstein defended the decision – though he admitted that Dery’s appointment to the same position he held when he took bribes "could very well strengthen to a certain degree the harm to public trust." In contrast to Weinstein, then State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan objected the appointment, though the High Court denied the petition and declared it a "borderline case."

But this time, one of the three justices on the panel thought otherwise. Justice Neal Hendel said in his minority opinion that the Interior Ministry – which Dery would be heading should his appointment go through – oversees proper administration and ethics in local governments. “The nature of the crimes Dery was convicted of – and specifically bribery and breach of trust – undermine these values concretely in the clearest and most conspicuous way,” wrote Hendel.

The High Court is expected to address the matter soon, following Dery's confession and conviction of tax offenses as part of a plea bargain agreement. The president of the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, Shmuel Herbst – who approved the plea deal – took Dery's resignation from Knesset seriously. "Anyone who fears the defendant and his harm to public coffers can rest assured that the defendant will no longer have access to public matters including financial dealings. This is due to his distancing himself from the public arena," said the judge. Dery's actions since then speak for themselves – and the Supreme Court will certainly take this, as well as Herbst's mistaken impression of him, into consideration.

When the court denied the petition against Dery's appointment in 2015, Hayut claimed it was "necessary to take into consideration the candidate's criminal history," but also that "the actions of the candidate since then and to this day," indicating his supposed return to good citizenry. In other words, according to Hayut, the fact that an additional conviction has now been added to Dery's criminal record should make it more likely that his appointment is no longer within the boundaries of "reasonableness."

Open gallery view Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, in September. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Even amending laws in favor of Dery could work against him at this point. Most of the weight of the decision lies on Baharav-Miara's legal opinion. If she does not defend the appointment – which is not an improbable scenario – the justices will find it difficult to deny the petition. All the same, the High Court tends to restrain itself on matters pertaining to appointments made by the prime minister and has ruled in the past that it would overturn such decisions only in "exceptional and rare" cases. It will thus be interesting to see the High Court's response to the petition, and whether it allows Dery to simply take office or orders him to wait until a decision is made.

Dery, for his part, is acting as though the possibility of the latter does not exist. He is already planning his moves in the Health Ministry, speaking with experts and examining the budgets he expects to be at his disposal.

Some attorneys, even in the Justice Ministry, are willing to swallow Dery's appointment so that Netanyahu's sixth government will not use non-conventional weapons against the justice system – such as revoking the principle of reasonableness, passing the Supreme Court override clause, or giving politicians complete control over the process of appointing judges and government legal advisors."We want to work with the government," one of the lawyers in support of this approach naively told Haaretz.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

This is exactly what Netanyahu wants, as it allows him to proceed doing exactly as he wishes without destroying Israel's entire legal system and making too much noise. As opposed to his coalition partners who want a full-blown revolution, Netanyahu understands the repercussions of such an approach – especially on an international level. Instead, he prefers to take things one step at a time and avoid dramatic moves that could cause mass demonstrations, resignations, or warrant too much attention.

Netanyahu knows it's best to leave the gatekeepers in a permanent state of fear. This way, every time they want to hit the brakes or interfere with his "ability to rule," they'll stop and count to 100. He knows the Israeli legal system has shaky foundations and is weak when it comes to defending human rights or battling government corruption, and he wants to use it to his advantage. He prefers to let the castle crumble silently.

This approach isn't new. It's a common and dangerous political tool of manipulation used skillfully by those in power. It leaves no room for political considerations or choosing your battles. To fight it requires taking immediate action the very first time a red line is crossed. Soon, we'll see whether Baharav-Miara and Hayut are capable of doing so.