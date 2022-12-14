The More Haredi Women Work, the More Their Sons Are Encouraged Not To

With awe-inspiring manipulativeness, far-right Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich, who has been tapped to be the country's next finance minister, is labelling yeshiva student stipends as an investment.

In a recent interview, Smotrich compared the stipends given to yeshiva students to the budgets the government allocates to farmers or to security.

“The state invests in agriculture. Does it give stipends to farmers? No. It understands that agriculture is a value, because without it there is no Zionism, no land preservation and no manufacturing options for remote communities," he said. "The same thing happens when the state invests in security. Does it give stipends to commanders and officers? No, it invests in security because it is important. So, it also invests in Torah. It’s not a world of stipends.”

By going out to work, Haredi women encourage their sons to remain in Kollel.

This is a clever rhetorical ploy, but there is a vast difference between funding investments and stipends. Investments are something the government does because it bolsters employment, wages and economic growth. Stipends, on the other hand, benefit individuals for welfare purposes alone. Stipends also impact employment, wages and economic growth – negatively. The state seeks to avoid paying stipends that will encourage departure from the workforce, low wages, and long-term damage to economic growth.

The yeshiva student stipends, which are about to be doubled to approximately 1,300 shekels a month are just what the name says: stipends. Negative stipends, in fact, because they contradict the government’s investment policy. The increased stipends will enable yeshiva students to comfortably exist outside the workforce – without wages and without contributing to economic growth. These stipends are anti-investment, and Smotrich’s elegant rhetoric cannot cover that up.

Who is influenced by whom?

Smotrich needn’t travel far to understand the negative impact. Last week, the Finance Ministry’s chief economist department, headed by Shira Greenberg, published an analysis of the correlation, by gender, between parents’ employment and their children’s employment.

The analysis found that there is a strong gender connection. Boys are primarily influenced by their fathers and girls primarily by their mothers. The influence of mother on sons and father on daughters was much less pronounced. Evidently, the role model of the same gender is of great importance.

Notably, the strongest influence was seen between mothers and daughters. Having an Arab mother who works significantly increases the odds that the daughter will work, and the same holds true for Haredi mothers and daughters.

Precisely because women working outside the home is not the norm in these communities, a working mother is an important role model in motivating her daughters to also go out to work. Thus, women’s employment has a dual positive effect: increasing family income, thereby reducing socioeconomic gaps in the next generation, while normalizing this model for their daughters.

Open gallery view Smotrich Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

A correlation was also found between fathers and sons, especially in the Arab community for sons who have the role model of a working father, but not as significant as between mothers and daughters. But there was one particularly disturbing finding: There appears to be a negative correlation between Haredi mothers working and their sons working. The more the mother works, the smaller the chance that her son will work.

What is happening is that by going out to work, Haredi women encourage their sons to remain in Kollel (yeshiva for married men). The improvement in the Haredi family’s income, as a result of the increasing numbers of Haredi women participating in the workforce, is channeled toward a single objective: supporting the men, so they can continue learning Torah and avoid work.

Thus, working Haredi women are boosting Haredi family income, contributing to increased economic productivity and reducing inter-generational inequality, because they are also encouraging their daughters to work. But there is also a negative economic effect: The Haredi mother’s wages support father and sons alike in skipping out on the labor force.

The statistics back up this analysis: The rate of Haredi women’s employment soared from 2019 to 2022, from 77 percent to 81 percent. No less amazing is the fact that their employment rate is very close to that of non-Haredi Jewish women (85 percent), even though the average Haredi mother cares for six or seven children. The average hourly wage for Haredi women is also nearly identical to that of non-Haredi Jewish women. Their only weak spot continues to be their part-time employment; working fewer hours, they earn less.

Haredi women breaking glass ceilings

While Haredi women are breaking every possible glass ceiling in the labor market, the opposite is happening among Haredi men. Their employment rate dropped by two percentage points between 2019 and 2022. Only 50 percent of Haredi men are employed, trailing far behind the 88-percent employment rate of non-Haredi Jewish men.

Open gallery view While Haredi women are shattering all kinds of glass ceilings, Haredi men are headed in the opposite direction. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Haredi men also have the dubious honor of being the only sector of the population whose employment rate has declined. There is a dual explanation for this. First, while they don’t study core subjects and lack the appropriate skills for the labor market, the skill requirements for employment are rising. It is much harder today for Haredi men to find a job, even if they want one. Haredi women, meanwhile, studying core subjects and acquire professional skills in seminaries for women.

Second, many prefer full-time Kollel studies over work, and the steady increase of working Haredi women facilitates this choice. The government reinforces this trend among men by financing a separatist education system that doesn’t teach core subjects, offering welfare payment and discounts to low-income Haredi families – while ignoring the men’s choice not to work – and of course, through the yeshiva student stipends. The state cushions the lives of unemployed Haredi men, and the new government with Finance Minister Smotrich is going to bring this policy to a new low.

The government’s big investments in promoting Haredi women’s employment is coming back like a boomerang, posing an uncomfortable dilemma: Should we cease encouraging Haredi women to work because of the negative impact on Haredi men’s employment? That is apparently not an option. The policy’s positive effects, including on the daughters, are too important to abandon. There will also be no choice but to invest every effort in trying to incentivize Haredi men to seek employment, too.

To this end, Smotrich has floated a good proposal to fund stipends for job-seekers undergoing professional training. But none of that will help if we try to tempt them to seek professional training while cushioning the unemployed lifestyle with bigger Haredi school budgets and enlarged stipends for yeshiva students. Smotrich’s tall tales and clever talk won’t change the bare fact that this is a destructive move and the antithesis of investment.