Man Shot Dead in Streets of Nazareth, Suspect at Large

An Arab man in his 30s was shot dead in the northern city of Nazareth on Tuesday, and another man in his 40s was wounded, in what seem to be criminal related incident. The two men were in a car when shots were fired at them.

The suspects are at large and police are searching for them with the aide of a helicopter.

Open gallery view Police forces at the scene in Nazareth on Wednesday.

According to data gathered by the Abraham Initiatives NGO, an organization that works to promote equality between Jews and Arabs, 108 Arabs were killed in 2022 in criminal and violence related incidents. The data shows that 63 percent of all victims were up to the age of 30 and that 91 percent of them were killed by gun shots.