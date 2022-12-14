Haaretz - back to home page
Man Shot Dead in Streets of Nazareth, Suspect at Large

Two were shot on Wednesday in the northern city of Nazareth, adding to the soaring number of Arabs in Israel victim to violence and crime this year

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
The shooting scene in Nazareth on Wednesday.
An Arab man in his 30s was shot dead in the northern city of Nazareth on Tuesday, and another man in his 40s was wounded, in what seem to be criminal related incident. The two men were in a car when shots were fired at them.

The suspects are at large and police are searching for them with the aide of a helicopter.

Police forces at the scene in Nazareth on Wednesday.

According to data gathered by the Abraham Initiatives NGO, an organization that works to promote equality between Jews and Arabs, 108 Arabs were killed in 2022 in criminal and violence related incidents. The data shows that 63 percent of all victims were up to the age of 30 and that 91 percent of them were killed by gun shots.

