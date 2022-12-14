Knesset Legal Advisers: 'Dery Law' Has a Personal Aspect, but It Is Not an Extreme Case

A legal opinion submitted on Wednesday morning by a team of legal advisers to the Knesset, concerning the proposed law intended to enable Arye Dery to be appointed a cabinet minister despite being convicted and sentenced to a suspended prison term, said the bill “has a significant personal aspect” that causes difficulties – but it is not “an extreme case.”

The amendment to the semi-constitutional Basic Law on the government was passed in a preliminary reading on Tuesday, along with three other key bills that grant significant powers to Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right allies.

The deputy attorney general expressed support to the advisers' opinion which sees the law as "personal", saying that "there is no option but to examine whether the constituent authority was meant for an arrangement of this type for a minister."

Open gallery view Attorney Gur Blei, at the Knesset, in June. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The document was written by the legal team headed by attorney Gur Blei. It states that the sentence of imprisonment as appears in the Basic Law on the Government includes both actual imprisonment and probation – such as imposed on Dery – based on the language of the existing law, which states that there are “two alternatives from which we count the period of seven years of unfitness – from the day he finished serving the sentence of imprisonment,” or “from the day of the verdict” – whichever is later.

More support for this position can be found in the a section of the Basic Law on the Knesset, which states that every Israeli citizen is able to be elected to the Knesset except for a person sentenced to actual imprisonment for a period of more than three months. This makes it clear, according to the legal advisers, that if the Basic Law on the Government had wished to relate only to actual imprisonment and not probation, it would have explicitly said so.

“We are of the opinion that this conclusion is strengthened by the fact that in Israeli criminal law, in general, it is accepted to view the term ‘punishment of imprisonment’ as including in it both actual imprisonment and probation,” states the legal opinion.

In addition, “on the level of the ‘misuse doctrine' [referring to abuse of lawmaking authority], before other supplementary tests were recognized … and before the meaning of the term ‘institutional conflict of interest’ was clarified in legal rulings, all that can be said in this context is that it seems the present case does not meet these same ‘extreme cases’ mentioned in existing precedent as raising ‘institutional conflict of interest.’”

The legal opinion also states the amendment is “personal:” “It is not proposed to implement it in the future, on future Knessets, for example, but immediately. Therefore, it has a ‘personal’ aspect that makes it difficult for the committee to discuss it.”

Avital Sompolinsky, the Deputy Attorney General, expressed her displeasure during the debate on the bill: "The settlement states that in the case of those who have been given a suspended sentence, the question of moral turpitude will be examined by the chairman of the election committee, and this bill seeks to remove this limitation."

"We all know who will be affected by this amendment, making an examination of his indictment by the chairman of the election committee redundant. These are not circumstances that can be ignored when we examine this amendment. There may be other individuals affected by this law in the future, but there is no option but to examine whether the constituent authority was meant for an arrangement of this type for a minister." she added.

Open gallery view Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, at the Knesset, Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said of the amendment: "If I refer to the central question of lowering the standard of competence in the government regarding the issue of morality, I think that the standard should have been raised and not lowered. Today the Knesset marked the International Anti-Corruption Day, I think it is strange that this comes on such a day."

According to Sa'ar, "a line was crossed that has not been crossed before because of the immediate applicability [of the amendment] which is the same as ... changing the rules of the game during the game."

The Knesset adjourned on Wednesday evening, setting up a vote on the 'Dery law' for Thursday morning.