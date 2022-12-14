Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Fatally Shot During Drug Smuggling Attempt Near Egyptian Border

Since the beginning of the year, Israel has seized drugs worth close to 40 million dollars from the southern border

Yaniv Kubovich
Nati Yefet
The Israel-Egypt border.
An Israeli citizen was shot and killed Wednesday near the border with Egypt, in what has been described by authorities as an attempt to smuggle drugs.

According to the Israeli army, the shooting occurred on the Israeli side of the border with Egypt.

The victim was identified as a member of the al-Amrani family from southern Israel.

According to a statement by the military, soldiers were dispatched to an area along the border in which two smuggling attempts were identified. The Israeli force opened fire in order to thwart the smuggling attempt, hitting one of the suspects. The man was given medical aid but was pronounced dead shortly after, the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli security forces have managed to seize more than 3,000 kilograms (6,600 lbs.) of drugs, valued at 135 millions shekels (39.7 million dollars), as well as 65 weapons valued at 10 millions shekels (2.9 million dollars).

