Israel Struck Weapons Convoy on Syria-Iraq Border, Army Chief Hints

Israeli army chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi hinted on Wednesday that Israeli fighter jets were involved in an attack on an arms convoy last month on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

"We could have known nothing several weeks ago about the Syrian convoy passing from Iraq to Syria," he said at a Herzliya conference. "We could have known nothing about what's in it, and we could have not known that out of 25 trucks, this is the truck. Truck number eight is the truck with the armaments." He added: "And you have to send the pilots there, too."

An air strike on a convoy crossing the Iraqi border into Syria killed at least 10 people in early November, members of paramilitary groups in the area reported. While no group claimed responsibility for the attack, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news channel claimed Israel was behind the attack.

The strike hit a convoy of about 15 trucks that had crossed from Iraq into Syria near Al-Qaim, two paramilitary officials told The Associated Press, adding that some of those killed were Iranian.