'Dramatic Effect': Israel Police Chief Warns Against Expanding Ben-Gvir's Powers

Israel's national police chief warned Knesset lawmakers on Wednesday that expanding Itamar Ben-Gvir's police powers as the soon-to-be National Security Minister could have a "dramatic effect – not only on the activity of the police but also its reputation in the eyes of the public."

LISTEN: the law professor fighting to stop a 'disaster' and save Israeli democracy' Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Speaking to a convening of a newly formed Knesset special committee, established just hours earlier on Wednesday, Shabtai warned that, "It's hard to underestimate the implications of this bill."

The new committee represents the first step towards passing controversial legislation which would effectively crown Ben-Gvir as Israel's police chief, subordinating rival Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to the National Security Ministry.

Sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with the police chief, Ben-Gvir charged in response that "There's no democratic country where the minister doesn't set policy."

Turning to Shabtai, he said: "It's no secret that there's an orchestrated campaign designed to terrorize and intimidate." Ben-Gvir accused Public Security Minister, Omer Bar Lev, of being involved in that "campaign", and added: "I want to rule the proper way; I want to set policy the proper way."

Last week, the far-right party Otzma Yehudit introduced a bill on Thursday to restructure Israel's police authority, giving Itamar Ben-Gvir, the incoming minister of national security, sole control over policies and making the police chief directly subordinate to him.

The bill was introduced following a coalition agreement between Ben-Gvir's party and Likud and will see him in charge of "managing the police and its operation." It also gives the national security minister authority over the police budget, which will be determined separately from the state budget.

Speaking at Wednesday's debate, Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari warned that the bill would infringe on the police's autonomy. "While the bill expands the minister's powers," she said, "it does not include balances to ensure the independence of the police."

The purpose of the bill, according to its explanatory notes, is to compare the legislation governing the police with that governing the military, which is controlled by the defense minister and the decisions of the government. The determination of policy by elected officials is described as "a fundamental principle of modern democracy."

The police commissioner will report to the government and the minister in charge of the police, according to the bill. Additionally, it is stated that the police would be subject to the government, but that this clause will not apply to the authority to open and close cases and conduct investigations.