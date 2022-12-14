Between Putin and China, Biden Will Have Little Patience for Netanyahu's '1938' Warnings

There are four basic premises regarding Iran that may clash in the coming months.

The first is that the Iran nuclear deal (aka the JCPOA) is essentially off the table. It is unattainable and unfeasible at this point in time, and the gaps between U.S. and Iranian positions on reentering the agreement are unbridgeable because of substance or due to lack of political will.

Second, Iran – which is effectively already a nuclear-threshold state – will gradually progress further on the “threshold spectrum.” It will enrich more uranium to 60 percent, amass hundreds of kilograms upgradable to weapons-grade level (which means highly enriched, over 90 percent U-235, aka the fissile isotope), but will not actually proceed to manufacture a nuclear weapon. It will, nonetheless, significantly shorten the “breakout time,” i.e., the time required to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for one bomb. Currently, U.S. and Israeli intelligence estimates differ on whether it is a matter of weeks or months.

Third, the United States can tolerate a “nuclear-threshold state” Iran, however uncomfortable and unpredictable that status is.

The Biden administration is much more concerned, as it ought to be, with North Korea succeeding in mounting a nuclear warhead – one of the 30 to 40 that Kim Jong Un’s regime has, according to the United States – on an intercontinental ballistic missile. A test launch was conducted last month and the missile reached a height of 6,100 kilometers (3,728 miles) and traveled 1,000 kilometers, South Korea’s military said. However, Japan’s defense minister, Yasukasu Hamaza, said the missile had a sufficient range to reach the United States.

Fourth, Iran is incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s raison d’être. Always has been. Other than extricating himself from his corruption trial, Iran is the issue Netanyahu will use to distract from his far-right government. Iran is the be-all and end-all of his foreign policy.

How are these four premises reconcilable? They aren’t, which is why Iran may very likely become a friction point and rift between the United States and Israel in the coming months.

While U.S. and Israeli intelligence – the Israel Defense Forces and the Pentagon; the Mossad and the CIA – will continue to share, exchange and analyze data and new findings, it is more complicated on the political decision-making level: tense and fraught with distrust.

Benjamin Netanyahu, then the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, giving a press conference after Iran had declared that it would try to have Israel expelled from the UN, in October 1984.

Both Washington and Jerusalem will surely repeat the platitude “We will never let Iran become a nuclear power” or the more threatening “Not on my watch.” But the statement means something different to each side. The United States can live, uneasily perhaps, with a nuclear-threshold Iran. In fact, it is already doing so.

The conventional wisdom in Israel is that it cannot. A breakout time of several weeks, or even two to three months, is intolerable to Jerusalem. Since these two assumptions are incompatible, Netanyahu may very well try to change the equation by forcefully and vociferously raising the Iranian threat again.

Even if he is right in his fundamental diagnosis, there is little he offers in terms of policy prognosis.

Netanyahu suffers in Washington from acute CDS: credibility deficiency syndrome. President Joe Biden was vice president when the Likud leader showed up in Congress, in March 2015, a few short weeks before the Israeli election, and spoke against both the Iran deal and President Barack Obama.

He encouraged, possibly pressured, then-President Donald Trump into unilaterally withdrawing from the agreement in May 2018, without an alternative policy or any “Plan B” other than more sanctions and an implicit suggestion that the Americans should consider militarily attacking Iran.

It’s the same Netanyahu who as a private citizen in late 2002, in a House of Representatives hearing, explained with conviction how a U.S. invasion of Iraq would reverberate favorably and have a major effect on Iran.

It is the same Netanyahu who, when he left office in 2021, had seen Iran accumulate more enriched uranium than it ever had before and was arguably closer than ever to a nuclear bomb.

His prognosticating qualities are perceived as dubious in Washington, even if he is right in assessing the magnitude of the threat a nuclear Iran poses. “This is 1938 all over again and Iran is Nazi Germany,” he said. But the argument that Iran poses a clear and imminent existential threat to Western civilization will not be heeded in Washington in 2023 as long as Iran refrains from enriching to military-grade levels.

Furthermore, U.S. involvement in the Middle East has diminished in the last decade due to a variety of global and regional geopolitical circumstances, a shift of focus and reprioritization of foreign policy toward China and the Indo-Pacific region. The Americans are in the process of gradually disengaging from the Mideast, even if the trajectory graph shows blips of limited reengagement in focal points.

One of those blips was Saudi Arabia. The Saudis were supposedly a central pillar of the anti-Iran coalition – yet there are signs that they not only seek improved relations with Iran, but are actively redefining relations with the United States and flirting heavily with China.

In Washington, Saudi oil politics and the antics of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have led to a near-consensus that the kingdom is no longer a reliable ally. If Netanyahu believes Riyadh is the next great achievement in Israel’s regional policy and the logical enhancement of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations with Arab states, he may not find the Americans willing to mediate or offer assurances.

First, the Saudis would want Israel to pay using Palestinian currency – in other words, even the semblance of a diplomatic process. Netanyahu neither wants this or is capable of delivering it.

Second, the Saudis want an improvement in relations with the United States. Here, too, Netanyahu cannot guarantee this, nor would the Biden administration indulge it at this juncture. Paradoxically, Israel could have been the conduit to American-Saudi rapprochement. But practically, the combination of Crown Prince Mohammed and Netanyahu’s reputations hinder such a role.

Even if the four abovementioned premises are irreconcilable, the Biden administration may still have to craft and weigh policy options with regards to Iran – irrespective of Israeli positions or pressures.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showing an illustration of Iran's nuclear ambitions during his address to the UN General Assembly in 2012.

There are several scenarios that might play out over the next several months:

1. The status quo. Iran incrementally progresses with its nuclear program by enriching more uranium to the 60-percent level, but avoids any provocations, statements of intent or incendiary threats. In parallel, it continues with its missile program, nearing the capability of mounting a nuclear warhead on a missile.

Israel will cry foul and threaten military action, but the Americans, aside from issuing a seemingly angry “We will not allow Iran to become a military nuclear power,” will do nothing.

2. Iran announces that it is “considering” 90-percent enrichment and publicly boasts about the drones and missiles it is supplying Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Americans will then have to consider all options, including a limited military option.

3. Iran announces that because of constant U.S. and Israeli threats, and as a measure of deterrence and self-defense, it has made the decision to produce a military nuclear option. If U.S. and Israeli intelligence both estimate that this scenario is credible and there are signs of it materializing, that could mean an all-out attack on Iran. This is an unlikely scenario, but not beyond the realms of possibility.

4. Unhappy and politically uncomfortable with all three of the above scripts, the United States reengages Iran, via the European countries in the agreement, and resumes the JCPOA against Israeli complaints, protests and threats. Israel may then discover that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries are all in favor, which would isolate Israeli policy entirely.

Mr. Netanyahu will soon find out that President Biden is heavily invested in defeating Russia in Ukraine and strategically invested in countering the perceived rivalry with China in the Pacific Ocean. There will be little patience or bandwidth for “It’s 1938 all over again” and, ironically, the policy Netanyahu concocted – “Israelizing” the Iranian threat – is coming back to haunt Israel.

He was successful in raising the Iranian threat to that of major global issue. But the United States will now say: Yes, we adopted this position, hence the JCPOA, but then you tried to destroy it. Bear the consequences.