Bedouin Public Official Summoned by Israeli Security Service Over Facebook Posts

An employee of a regional council in Israel's south was summoned after a complaint was lodged against him by the Bedouin Development Authority in the Negev. He was also asked about a Facebook post with the Palestinian flag: 'They said it's legal, but you've got to be careful'

המועצה האזורית אל-קסום
Police officers in Al Kasum Regional Council, southern Israel.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz
A Bedouin resident of Israel's south was summoned by the Shin Bet security service on Tuesday over a Facebook post in which he criticized an Israeli police officer and another of the Palestinian flag.

According to Oqab Alawawde, who works for the Al Kasum Regional Council, he was asked about a post in which he accused an Israeli police officer of murdering a Palestinian near Nablus earlier this month.

Yair Maayan, director-general of the Authority for the Development and Settlement of the Bedouin in the Negev, reported Alawawde's posts to police and the Shin Bet. However, the regional council's chairman ignored Maayan's call for Alawawde's dismissal.

Maayan charged that public officials should not express their opinions in public, and "certainly not post the Palestinian flag" and "call an IDF officer who kills a terrorist a murderer," he said, adding that "part of governing the Negev means putting a stop to lawlessness."

Alawawde told Haaretz that being a public servant shouldn't prevent him from expressing his private opinions. "As long as my opinions do not endanger anyone or harm the security of the state, there is no problem."

"In the end, it was nice and respectful. We talked for 45 minutes, and I explained that there is no law prohibiting me from posting the Palestinian flag," he recalled. "I told them that Maayan is endangering the country, not me, and they replied that everything is legal, but you need to be cautious because people can interpret things incorrectly."

