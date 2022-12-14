As Coalition Negotiations Trudge On, It's Clear Netanyahu Is the Biggest Loser

Six weeks after the election, it seems there’s one thing nobody disputes – we are witnessing the most unsuccessful coalition negotiations ever, run by Israel’s most experienced prime minister ever. Even his diehard fans, who usually have trouble finding any fault with Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior and explain his every zigzag as a sophisticated maneuver, have been embarrassed by this display of weakness, capitulation and foot-dragging.

Who the devil won this election, Likud members are asking themselves. It appears as if everyone won, all the partners in the emerging governing coalition – except for Netanyahu.

They complain bitterly about his inexplicable delays. For an entire year, they’ve been badgered about how the incumbent “Muslim Brotherhood government” is endangering the country’s existence. Immediately after the election, they promised that a new government would be formed within two weeks, three at most, to “remove the rule of evil from the earth.”

But suddenly, haste is the devil’s work. Where has the urgency gone?

Netanyahu is taking heavy flak from his own party – not only over the lengthy process, but also over the substance of the negotiations. His yet-to-be-formed government has already wasted all the public credit it enjoyed after the November 1 election.

The at times scandalous appointments, the butchery of the most sensitive government ministries and the unnecessary concessions he has made to his partners/extortionists – MK Avi Maoz, for example – are upsetting even his most dedicated activists. And that’s without even mentioning what Likud MKs are muttering about him behind closed doors.

Open gallery view MK Avi Maoz of the Noam faction, 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Only MK David Bitan, playing the role of the little boy in “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” sometimes challenges him. All the other people who call themselves “senior” Likud members are running scared and keeping quiet. Netanyahu is preparing an escape route from his trial, and they are the ones who will pay the price. (Granted, so will the state, but people care most about themselves.)

The ministries that remain for them – defense, transportation, education and social equality (that’s a partial list) – look like animal carcasses in the jungle. And the more Netanyahu capitulates, the more he gives, the greater his partners’ appetites grow.

Itamar Ben-Gvir is a salient example. After getting more than he ever dared to dream, he has now set a new condition for forming a government – the deputy chairmanship of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation (the chairman is the justice minister). At the same time, United Torah Judaism’s insane demands are returning the country to the Middle Ages. As soon as one has finished extorting, the next arrives.

Netanyahu is constantly on the defensive. Following Maoz’s threats against the LGBTQ community, he promised that the Gay Pride parade would continue to take place. At the Knesset Tuesday evening, he was once again forced to “calm” the public. “There will be electricity on Shabbat, there will be mixed-gender beaches,” he said.

Then he had the nerve to demand that the opposition respect the voters’ will (in other words, shut up) and not “divide and incite” (in other words, not follow the example of the champion divider and inciter).

It’s clear why he’s frightened. The issue of religion and state is a fatal weak point for him. So yes, we’ll have electricity, but many billions of shekels will be given to yeshivas, ultra-Orthodox teachers, religious institutions and all kinds of fictitious institutes.

There will be some sort of discriminatory conscription law and a draconian conversion law; the core curriculum will be officially out, women will be kept from the Western Wall and Reform and Conservative Jews will be scorned. The ultra-Orthodox will celebrate at the expense of what UTJ MK Moshe Gafni called “the other half” that makes up the army – a group that includes most Likud voters.

Open gallery view UTJ MK Moshe Gafni at the Knesset, 2021. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov/ Knesset Spokesperson's Office

Netanyahu wasn’t even able to appoint a Knesset speaker who won’t be, as he himself said, “a very temporary appointment” (this was presumably due to his fear of MK David Amsalem). Yariv Levin was elected speaker on Tuesday to start the wheels rolling on the most malodorous legislation ever seen in Israel. There’s no one better suited for the job.

This will be a dry run for the havoc Levin seeks to wreak on the Israeli legal system once he becomes justice minister. For 13 years, he’s been walking around with plans for its destruction. If not now, when?