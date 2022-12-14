Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

As Coalition Negotiations Trudge On, It's Clear Netanyahu Is the Biggest Loser

It seems as if every partner in the incoming government won big in the coalition talks – except Netanyahu. And the more he capitulates, the greater their appetites grow

Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter

Six weeks after the election, it seems there’s one thing nobody disputes – we are witnessing the most unsuccessful coalition negotiations ever, run by Israel’s most experienced prime minister ever. Even his diehard fans, who usually have trouble finding any fault with Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior and explain his every zigzag as a sophisticated maneuver, have been embarrassed by this display of weakness, capitulation and foot-dragging.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism