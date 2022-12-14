Analysis |
As Coalition Negotiations Trudge On, It's Clear Netanyahu Is the Biggest Loser
It seems as if every partner in the incoming government won big in the coalition talks – except Netanyahu. And the more he capitulates, the greater their appetites grow
Six weeks after the election, it seems there’s one thing nobody disputes – we are witnessing the most unsuccessful coalition negotiations ever, run by Israel’s most experienced prime minister ever. Even his diehard fans, who usually have trouble finding any fault with Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior and explain his every zigzag as a sophisticated maneuver, have been embarrassed by this display of weakness, capitulation and foot-dragging.
